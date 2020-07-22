Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Feds erect wall on city-owned street, blocking travel lane on SW Main

Posted by on July 22nd, 2020 at 4:56 pm

(The fence completely blocks a travel lane on SW Main and partially blocks a lane on SW 3rd.)

The Trump administration’s military occupation of Portland has expanded into the public right-of-way. And so far, the City of Portland is letting it happen.

Today, federal employees installed a massive steel fence anchored by concrete barricades around the U.S. courthouse on Southwest Main. The wall creates a complete blockage of a city-owned sidewalk and travel lane. Bicycle riders are being forced out of the bike lane and into the adjacent lane and people on foot are walking in the roadway (toward oncoming traffic).

The wall is just the latest unwanted incursion by federal troops since they arrived in Portland in late June and it demonstrates their continued disregard for local laws, property, and human life. City streets are public assets and should not be permitted to be used by federal authorities without a clear explanation or justification.

A woman got stuck behind an illegally parked truck on SW Main and waved a driver past.


Portland’s transportation bureau requires permits for anyone who uses a public street or sidewalk. No signage is present on SW Main to warn road users of the upcoming closure and there is no lane or sidewalk closure permit displayed. We’ve asked the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) if they processed a permit for this closure but they have not yet responded. A map hosted by PBOT that shows temporary right-of-way closure permits does not include this block of Main and 3rd.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, gave the Department of Homeland Security permission to use City of Portland property for their wall.

A variety of fences have been installed over the past several weeks to protect the courthouse from the nightly onslaught of outraged Portlanders who are fed up with these unaccountable and unhinged military troopers who are aiding Donald Trump’s disturbing march toward fascism.

We are 55 days into nightly protests, marches, and brutality from local police and federal troops. Most of the violent assaults on Portlanders have taken place on PBOT-owned right-of-way and police have repeatedly used “clogging traffic” or “impeding traffic” as a pretext to forcibly move — and often assault — non-violent protestors. PBOT manages and owns these spaces but the agency has done nothing to defend them, they have not asserted their authority in any way, and they have not issued any public statements to reaffirm Portlanders’ statutory rights to use streets and constitutional rights to assemble in them.

This incursion into City of Portland-owned public right-of-way should be taken seriously. The federal authorities are intentionally limiting access to streets being used to exercise constitutionally-protected free speech rights. Everyone — whether they’re on foot, on bike, or using a personal mobility devices — should feel confident that they can safely move around downtown. This is especially true when people need safe, ADA-accessible escape routes to avoid being shot at by heavily armed, trigger-happy federal troops.

On July 19th, the Portland Fire Bureau issued a statement making it clear that federally contracted law enforcement agents, “Were not, and will not ever, be allowed to use fire stations for their tactical operations.” The Fire Bureau is led by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty who has become an increasingly stalwart opponent of local and federal police abusing their power.

I’ve asked PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s office for a response to this issue. So far they’ve deferred to PBOT.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Nathan Hinkle
Guest
Nathan Hinkle

You can see the permits PBOT has issued online, and there is none issued at this location. https://pdx.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a367ce94ec894beabb5c692bea63db75

10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Nathan. I would have been shocked if the feds took the time to apply for a permit.

10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Why would they? Neither the feds nor the state have any legal requirement to do so.

9 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Why not? It was an issue that came up a year or so ago when ICE erected a fence around its building on Macadam, and BDS cited it for being over 7′ tall with no permit, as required by the building code: https://www.opb.org/news/article/portland-ice-building-immigration-protests-city-permits/

This fence is clearly over 7′ tall (look at people in photos). It’s also in the right-of-way, so should require PBOT permits.

There may be some sort of emergency clause or federal law that allows the fence to bypass Portland’s permits. Do you know of one? Also, sometimes emergency clauses will allow something to be erected without a permit, but a permit must then be obtained to leave it up.

6 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

What about the Federal ADA law?

10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Might I assume you have a high tolerance for ennui? Here’s a link (among many) for Federal (DOJ & USDOT) ADA building requirements: https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/retrieveECFR?gp=1&SID=8093e6c19b7f7cca77196f0cd92a4fc4&ty=HTML&h=L&mc=true&n=pt36.3.1191&r=PART#ap36.3.1191_11.d

In it, is a lot of:
206.2.2 Within a Site. At least one accessible route shall connect accessible buildings, accessible facilities, accessible elements, and accessible spaces that are on the same site.

Exception: An accessible route shall not be required between accessible buildings, accessible facilities, accessible elements, and accessible spaces if the only means of access between them is a vehicular way not providing pedestrian access.

9 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Great “word of the day”: ennui. Now everyone use it in a sentence.

8 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I forgot to feed my dog and he became ennui?

8 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

The section you quoted doesn’t really have anything to do with this situation. It’s for situations such as campuses that have multiple buildings on the same site, a site with a parking lot, etc. I’m assuming the building is closed, so that eliminates the applicability of many ADA standards.

I don’t know how the ADA applies to the sidewalk network, but that’s where the real practical problems lie, and if they’re not ADA issues, they’re PBOT issues. With no PBOT review, I doubt they did all the things PBOT would require when sidewalks are closed off–placing “sidewalk closed” or “detour” signs on opposite corners to ensure people don’t cross onto that closed block and walk along the fence in the street (as in the photos) for instance.

5 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Full lane use is authorized

10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

When did Portland succeed from the union? Technically, if you are still part of the union, then the entire state is under federal jurisdiction, has been since 1846 (i.e. 12 years before statehood.)

So when is the attack start on the Pioneer Courthouse, that other famous Portland federal structure?

9 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

You firebombed your own argument within four words in my opinion, and never recovered. Sorry, I just don’t have patience for this anymore.

As for the feds putting up walls on Main, well, It just doesn’t seem like any of this escalation is going to end well at all. I’m so far removed from being angry anymore. Just tired. I feel like crawling in a hole.

But tonight’s protest will bear watching. I guess I’ll get ready to head downtown later….maybe I can shake off this ennui with a lungful of teargas and some flashbangs to keep me alert.

8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Donald’s counting on you to help him win the coming election by doing your part in participating in the protests. Headlines of “Masked White Mob Attacks Black and Latino Federal Forces” will go down well here in the Deep South. I dare say our local chapters of the KKK are impressed enough that they are already on their way to Portland to help out, since the enemy (Portland protesters) of their enemy (the federal government) must be their friend.

Have a nice evening!

6 hours ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

Donald is miscalculating. Polling shows this conflict is hurting him. Most people are sympathetic to the protesters and appalled by the heavy-handed reaction of the federal goverment.

3 hours ago
Another Engineer
Guest
Another Engineer

David you may want to read up on the Commerce Clause and how it clearly doesn’t apply in this situation.

8 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

Perhaps more applicable here is the Tenth Amendment. States, Oregon included, did not unconditionally give up their sovereignty when joining the United States, and the federal government’s power is limited by design, because our founders had a lot of reasons to distrust broad power consolidated and vested into few people.

2 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

When did Portland succeed from the union?

Always! When has Portland not succeeded?

5 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

I guess the Feds (not Trump) are sad they located their building in downtown Portland…out at the Airport or Wapato Jail or even downtown Vancouver might have been ‘safer’ for everyone…

8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The TSA is already at the airport, as is customs and the Oregon Air National Guard (paid for by the US Air Force). They have similar facilities in Vancouver WA, as in any city of any significance.

What is the Wapato Jail being used for now? A chop shop?

6 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Those horizontal projections on the ground at the base of the fence are just deadly. When I saw the video, I thought they were shadows, which people riding or driving by may assume also, if they see them at all. What I imagine is someone biking in the lane (because they have to) with a driver coming up behind or alongside them assuming the biker will move over towards the fence. Then the bike’s wheel gets caught and flips the rider into traffic to get run over.

I recall discussions about storm grates and erosion control bags that are dangerous. This blows those concerns away in comparison. Just talking about safety, not adding in the federal takeover aspect.

7 hours ago
David Carlsson
Guest
David Carlsson

Mr. wheeler, tear down that wall!

5 hours ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

Don’t worry, protesters will tear it down like they have torn down all the rest. This wall may be bigger and stronger than previous ones, but there are plenty of people involved with the expertise and will to get it done.

3 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

I believe the federal land extends into the street so you’d have to look at the original property lines and the easement back to the city for the street. They may not require permitting.

3 hours ago
