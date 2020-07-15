Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

PBOT wants to create plan for Sandy Boulevard as ‘multimodal’ corridor

Posted by on July 15th, 2020 at 2:52 pm

Close your eyes and imagine this with protected bike lanes, bus rapid transit, wide sidewalks and beautiful plazas.
(Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

Few streets in Portland have as much potential as Sandy Boulevard. From the Central Eastside to the Parkrose neighborhood, this rare diagonal street cuts through our dense grid and offers quick cross-town trips and direct access to myriad destinations.

One of Sandy’s many hazards.

Designated as a “civic corridor” in Portland’s Comprehensive Plan and expected to see major growth in housing and jobs in future years, Sandy’s outdated design is currently not up to the task.

Sandy’s traffic lanes only safely accommodate people traveling inside metal-framed boxes with large motorized engines. That’s one reason why, like many other driving-centric arterials in Portland, Sandy has a deadly and dangerous legacy and is currently designated as a High Crash Corridor. That’s also why it was named the “Worst Street Ever” in a 2012 short film.

Despite its risks, many bike riders are devoted to it because it offers speed and convenience unmatched by neighborhood greenways.

Unlike other arterials, Sandy is owned by the City of Portland and not the State of Oregon. That means instead of sitting around and begging the Oregon Department of Transportation for updates, we can take action to make Sandy work for the road users of the future: people on bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, and all manner of personal mobility devices.

And that’s exactly what the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) wants to do.

“The plan will… take a multimodal lens that also considers potential for bicycle facilities along the corridor.”

At their meeting this morning, Portland City Council approved a $300,000 grant application submitted by PBOT to ODOT and the Oregon Department Land Conservation and Development. The grant would allow PBOT to move forward with the creation of a “transportation growth management” (TGM) plan for Sandy Blvd.

The project hasn’t been made public yet, but PBOT has shared an outline with BikePortland.

The working title is Sandy Boulevard Civic Corridor Plan.

If the grant comes through, PBOT planners would create a foundation for future capital projects to transition Sandy away from its, “largely auto-oriented” design (their words, not mine), “widely spaced pedestrian crossings,” and “sidewalk corridor that is disrupted in many locations at large, skewed intersections” and toward a street that will, “accommodate various modes of travel and other uses of the right-of-way.”

Here’s more about the project from PBOT (emphasis mine):

“There is no accommodation for bicycle travel along Sandy Blvd and very few transit priority treatments for the frequent Line 12 bus. Overall, Sandy Blvd is one of the streets in the City of Portland that faces the most conflicting demands for various uses, given that it classified as a “Major” street for every mode (pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, traffic, and emergency response) and also has a Civic Main Street classification (suggesting need for curb zone access) in our Transportation System Plan. Sandy Blvd is also a High Crash Network Street, and while some segments have received modest safety upgrades over the years, fatal and serious injury crashes are still a significant issue along the corridor.

… This [plan] will provide direction for future public capital projects along the roadway as well as for private developments that occur along the corridor. The plan will include development and evaluation of multiple alternative design concepts for the corridor with a full investigation of benefits trade-offs for different modes of travel as well as for safety, equity, access, and other criteria. The plan will build on our experience with recent and upcoming transit-related efforts like Enhanced Transit Corridors, the Rose Lane Project, and the Streetcar Study, but will take a multimodal lens that also considers potential for bicycle facilities along the corridor while also ensuring adequate provisions for freight, emergency response, and traffic needs.”

PBOT also notes that the plan will develop concepts to improve walking condition with, “place-making opportunities at the triangular skewed intersections that often occur where the normal street grid meets the diagonal street.”

If the grant comes through, work would begin in fall 2021 and would last about two years.

That’s a long time to wait for a street with so much potential; but at least PBOT is moving forward. Who knows, maybe some outside factor will create urgency to get this work done sooner.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Wow…I learned something new today…that Sandy is a PBoT facility…it just looks sooo ODoT in its layout and operational priorities. Glad to know PBoT is planning to add some ‘civilness’ to this “civic corridor”.

So once its done, we can all sing…”Ding Dong the Witch is Dead…” another Mid Century 4 Lane deficient highway arterial has been humanized and made safer!

Vote Up16-2Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I still remember the whole planning process when PBOT got Sandy from ODOT (7th to 105th). Local advocates pushed for bike lanes all along Sandy, and ODOT was willing, but the push back came from PBOT, who wanted the road to be a 4-lane arterial, for car traffic flow. The irony now 20 years later is that it has taken an entire generation for PBOT to see sense.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Gregg
Guest
Gregg

OMG. This would be an absolute game changer for the city.

Hey PBOT, I know that you read these comments. PLEASE take the best parts of what you learned from Foster (Which was a huge improvement, but could have been monumental) and apply said knowledge here, on Sandy. Please use the best parts of Rosa Parks (I love Rosa Parks now) and apply it here.

I HOPE this really does happen and happen fast. I believe in you PBOT. Go!

Vote Up22-2Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
Doug
Guest
Doug

What was good about Foster or Rosa Parks?

Vote Up4-6Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Gregg
Guest
Gregg

What WAS good? Not much. Foster and Rosa Parks are WAY better/ safer now thanks to PBOT. I hope Sandy gets similar (but bigger) upgrades.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Foster sucks. Waste of space. Just harder to escape this awful city now. Not fun being trapped with so much garbage.
I have ridden Sandy Blvd. for years and have had little to zero issues. The more space the more garbage and tarps.

Vote Up3-15Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

How about removing the car parking on Sandy? Give it to bikes and buses.

Vote Up15-1Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Chris Smith
Guest
Chris Smith

Sandy only got its “Major City Bikeway” designation last year, due in part to some great advocacy by BikeLoud!

Vote Up32-1Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Gregg
Guest
Gregg

THANKS BIKELOUD!!! And thanks Chris Smith for all you do. I hope you win the Metro Councilor seat that you are running for.

Vote Up12-1Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Ricky Bruce
Guest
Ricky Bruce

Don’t get mad, but I would love to see a *return* of streetcars to Sandy Blvd

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Doug
Guest
Doug

I’ve always applauded anyone I saw riding a bike on Sandy. Takes pure guts. Guts that my wild self doesn’t and won’t exhibit on that stretch. I thought Sandy was going to get the Chloe Lane treatment? These lanes really need to come up with a bike facility in mind.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I’ve always thought Sandy’s bark was much worse than its bite, and I’ve found riding on it is always less unpleasant than I expect. That said, I’ve always thought Sandy (and Foster) were prime candidates for upgrading, and I’m glad the time has finally come.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Lenny Anderson
Guest
Lenny Anderson

I love plans as much as the next person, but I hope someone at PBOT and/or Parks has got their eye on the full block that used to be Sandy Blvd. between 12th & 13th, Burnside & Couch. Get the parked cars/trucks off and make it a beautiful public square, especially for those filling up the dozen new apartments buildings nearby. All that new construction must be filling the SDC coffers for public space.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Would be a super nice place for a food cart pod in my opinion.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Jason Ford
Guest
Jason Ford

I rode for two months in New Zealand with no close calls. When I flew into pdx, I unpacked my bike and rode downtown on Sandy. I nearly got hit three times. I thought the city would soon make it safer. That was 1986.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

People here have some kind of ingrained negative disposition towards anyone not in a car. My only negative encounters with drivers have been here.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
ken woodside
Guest
ken woodside

I’m a fairly fearless rider, but after being doored on Sandy biking home from work I now take Ankeny. It takes me a little out of my way, but I no longer feel safe riding that close to parked cars.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
