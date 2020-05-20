Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Election recap: It’s still not over as key races are too close to call

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 at 9:19 am

Did you see this coming?

The big news from election night is that it’s still election night. That is, some key races are so tight they’re still undecided.

Three of the four seats on Portland City Council are still up in the air and could be headed for run-offs.

Here’s how it all went down.

Money for homelessness and streets

If you care about Portland streets and all the people who live on them, you have a lot to cheer about this morning.

Folks like Bill and his dog Buster will get more help to stabilize their lives and get into housing.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Metro’s Measure 26-201, which will fund a variety of homeless services to the tune of $250 million per year, passed easily with 58% support from voters in the three Portland metro region counties of Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington. The funds will be raised through a 1% tax on high-income earners (households with income over $200,000 and individuals with income over $125,000) and large businesses (with gross income over $5 million). 65% of voters in Multnomah County said yes to the homeless services tax while only 47% of Clackamas County residents supported it. In Washington County it pulled in 52% “yes” votes.

Homelessness is a crisis that many bicycle riders are intimately familiar with because tents and belongings often block vital off-street paths and many encampments have become bike theft hot-spots.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) got a big boost last night as 77% of voters approved a renewal of Measure 26-209. This is the 10-cent local gas tax that was originally passed in 2016. The measure known as the Fixing our Streets program will raise up to $74.5 million over the next four years and will fund a variety of projects including an unprecedented investment in streetlights in east Portland, $6 million for Safe Routes to School projects, $4.5 million for a mix of diverters and updates on neighborhood greenways, and much more.

“As we emerge from the impacts of Covid-19,” PBOT said in a statement last night. “This investment will be more valuable than ever.”

Portland City Council

Mayor
If you spend a lot of time on local transportation Twitter you might be surprised that mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone had just over 20% of the votes when the first batch was counted. Many local transportation reformers are heavily invested (mentally mostly) in her campaign and the dread when incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler jumped ahead with 52% support was palpable.

But overnight Wheeler’s share has dwindled to a mere 50.36%. The goal for Iannarone is to force a run-off. All she needs to do is keep Wheeler under the 50%-plus-one vote threshold. Votes are still being counted and this one looks like it will come down to the wire.

UPDATE, 12:15: New results show Wheeler has dropped below the 50% threshold. Still some ballots to count but looks like a runoff is imminent.

Position 1

Commissioner Rubio.

Nonprofit leader Carmen Rubio dominated this race with 68% of the vote. She’ll replace Commissioner Amanda Fritz and become the first-ever Latina member of Portland City Council. In answers to our questions earlier this month Rubio shared a clear focus on making cycling more available and appealing for a wider variety of Portlanders, especially people of color who live in places that lack strong cycling infrastructure and culture.

Candidate Candace Avalos, a new voice on the local political stage who works at Portland State University, finished behind Rubio with a very impressive 8.6% of the 177,000 total votes.

Position 2
This race to fill the seat vacated by the late Commissioner Nick Fish has come down to former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith and political newcomer Dan Ryan. Smith currently leads with 19% to Ryan’s 17%. Tera Hurst, a former staffer for Mayor Charlie Hales, is in third with 14.5%.

Position 4
This race was perhaps the biggest surprise of the night. As it stands now, Eudaly clings to first place by a mere 4,000 votes ahead of Mingus Mapps with 30.8% of the vote. Surprisingly, former City Commissioner and Mayor Sam Adams, who sought a comeback after leaving town in 2012, is in third with 27.8%. Mapps, at 28.7%, hopes to join Eudaly in a run-off but there are still votes to be counted.

Metro District 5

We’ve tracked this race closely because of Metro’s role in regional planning and because it includes veteran transportation reform activist Chris Smith. Latest vote tallies have Smith in second place and run-off position with 22.5% of the vote behind Mary Nolan who has 35.4%. Cameron Whitten is close behind Smith with 19.5%.

State Rep District 46

Portland has a new voice in the Oregon House for District 46. Khanh Pham, organizing director with OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon, blew away the competition 86.5% of the vote. This is great news! Pham has worked on the front lines of the fight to promote clean energy and bring a “Green New Deal” to Oregon that gives power to the needs and voices of immigrants and low-wage earners.

Multnomah County District Attorney

Criminal justice reformer and southeast Portland resident Mike Schmidt easily beat a more establishment-oriented candidate in the race for DA. This is an important position for bicycling because major injury and fatality cases often end up in this office. The previous DA Rod Underhill was a bicycle rider (as was some of his top staff). I don’t know a lot about Schmidt yet but the fact that he is very progressive and open to change bodes very well for cycling advocates who want our legal system to work better for vulnerable road users.

Stay tuned for more results as they come in.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Front Page, Politics

Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

I still think Eudaly is in trouble. I can’t foresee anyone who voted for Mapps or Adams voting for her.

9 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I disagree. I think there are people who voted for Chloe over Sam based on the fact the has made some tangible progress on the Rose Lane project, where Sam was mostly opportunistic and ineffective on bike/bus infra while he was mayor. That said, I think Chloe would have a hard time against Mingus.

8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Tangible progress? The only segment I’m aware of actually added auto capacity, and while it is a big improvement over what was there before, it reveals nothing about political will or ability to deliver in areas that are more controversial.

For Eudaly to win, 2/3 of Adams voters will need to support her. Given how deeply she’s alienated so many, that seems unlikely.

8 hours ago
JR
Guest
JR

That implies that Mapps and Adams voters are in the same voting bloc. I would disagree. Chloe and Adams voters are probably closer related in ideology. Just my impression from reading through candidate statements and whatnot – no basis in data. Will be interesting to see this play out.

8 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

They are in the same bloc in the sense that they did not vote for Eudaly.

6 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

Perhaps all 90% are in the same bloc in that they didn’t vote for Keith Wilson?

6 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

I was torn between Mapps and Adams.

4 hours ago
Alex
Subscriber
Alex

While I want to support Eudaly, because I agree with her on a lot of topics, she really has alienated a lot of people, including myself. I feel like she lacks political nuance and is too all or nothing.

7 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Eudlay is done. No way a sitting city councilor only gets 31% in an election and wins the run-off in November. That is essentially a 69% no vote. Ouch! As a former officer in my Portland Neighborhood Association she lost my vote and that of many people active in neighborhoods a long time ago.

6 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Another important run-off race in the metro area is for Dick Schouten’s seat on the Washington County Commission. The republican’s pro-development candidate lost handily leaving two democrats, but one of them Jeff Hindley has as one of his goals, more road building and an emphasis on auto transportation to reduce congestion. Not sure of Nafisa Fai’s position but I hope it is better than that. This is important because Dick Schouten is an avid cyclist and promoted cycling solutions in Washington County.

9 hours ago
Wylie
Guest
Wylie

Mayor results feel a bit like a punch in the gut. I seriously hope we see a runoff as Wheeler is the status quo embodied.

Happy about Chris for metro heading towards the runoff, and those two measures are going to help, though I fear the $20 mill a year or so from gas tax really doesn’t seem like a whole lot for a city which is obstinately dealing with 2+ million inhabitants.

9 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Wheeler is certainly not ideal, but there were literally no good options for replacing him.

8 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

That is an curious statement.

7 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Why is that curious? He is voting for Wheeler. Who do you support?

5 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

It is not curious (to me) that he is voting for Wheeler, it is curious (to me) that he makes such a broad brush dismissal of all the folks who are running against him.

41 minutes ago
notsoclearcut
Guest
notsoclearcut

Please elaborate

7 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

I was disappointed that Chris wasn’t on my ballot, I really wanted to vote for him.

4 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

I’d venture to say that there isn’t a single native of any spanish speaking country in the world that “identifies” as “latinx”. It is cultural imperialism by white lefties who seek to impose their peculiar obsessions on others in the name of… ending cultural imperialism. Or something.

8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah I hear you RudiV. I changed it to Latina.

8 hours ago
notsoclearcut
Guest
notsoclearcut

FWIW I see people of color using latinx all the time. American Spanish speaking communities are a thing and many in it like and prefer the use of gender-neutral language.

8 hours ago
Norton
Guest
Norton

I see it used often, especially by POC queers who want the non-binary option. Maybe it’s a generational divide.

5 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I don’t think that’s even remotely close to true. And why would only natives of Spanish speaking countries be eligible? There are plenty of American-born Latinx folks, if you haven’t noticed.

3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

And I speak some Spanish. Surely I get a say.

3 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

Amanda Fritz is out! There may in fact be a higher power. Hopefully, this means urban mountain biking isn’t jammed up anymore now that Fritz (and the late Fish) are no longer in the game. It was there declaration that kneecapped Riverview in the midst of public process.

8 hours ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

She is retiring and didn’t run for reelection.

7 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

As of the noon update, Wheeler is down to 49.86%. Considering the trend, it looks like it’s headed to a run-off!

7 hours ago
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Wow, time flies. It is heartening to hear that voters south of the Columbia River voted to reaffirm a 10-cent/ gallon local gas fee (Fixing our Streets program, >$15m/yr) versus Clark County voters who reaffirmed [future governor] Tim Eyman’s vision of a less well maintained Washington State roadway system…1999 vote (i695) and 2019 (i976). [Vancouver will loose at least $5m this year in TBD funds, speaking as one of the City’s former Transportation Benefit District commissioners.]

7 hours ago
Norton
Guest
Norton

Voter turnout numbers are insane. 48% this year, up from 30% turnout in 2018. Half of everyone you know is blowing it

5 hours ago
