Sources: Portland bike share talks break down, Uber now in line for major expansion contract
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on May 5th, 2020 at 12:01 pm
Sources say the Portland Bureau of Transportation has ended bike share contract negotiations with Lyft and is now jumping on board with Uber.
PBOT sought bidders for a major bike share system expansion last fall and opted to stay with Lyft, the company that owns Biketown operator Motivate Inc. Portland’s current contract with Lyft ended in April and PBOT had been negotiating an extension of that agreement since December. As The Oregonian reported in January, the plan was to stay with Lyft and complete a seamless transition to a larger service area and launch an all-electric bike share fleet this summer.
That plan appears to have shifted.
“The city has decided to go with Uber due to financial reasons in the contract negotiations,” our source said. Uber owns Jump, and is a major Lyft competitor. Our source was also told at a meeting this morning that all 16 Portland-based employees will be let go. The source added that employees have been told PBOT now plans to launch with Uber/Jump on July 1st.
PBOT declined to mention either company when asked for a response to the news this morning. “The City is still engaged in the contractor selection process of the bike share RFP,” they said in a statement. “When [the contractor] is announced, it will be followed by a seven-day protest period. After that, it will take some time to negotiate the resulting contract.”
As for the July 1st launch date (that we’ve heard from two different sources close to Lyft/Motivate), PBOT said, “Given where we are in the process, and the state of affairs with the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be premature to talk about a specific launch date.”
It’s unclear what led to the breakdown in negotiations between PBOT and Lyft/Motivate, but it appears to have happened just a few days ago. Another bike share industry source we spoke to this morning confirmed that Lyft/Motivate was “pushing back on contract terms” and PBOT eventually walked away. Employee unionization and related costs could be the issue. Motivate employees are members of Transport Workers Union of America and Uber is very resistant to unionized labor and prefers to treat workers as “independent contractors” for financial and liability reasons. PBOT is also loathe to work with Uber, given their infamous political history in Portland.
In recent months Uber has said they want to “double-down on micromobility” and as recently as this week the company was in talks to spend $170 million to purchase bike and scooter share company Lime.
PBOT and Jump are very familiar with each other. The bikes used in our Biketown system were made by Social Bicycles, which was re-branded as Jump before it was bought by Uber. (But our system is run by Lyft/Motivate. Yes it’s confusing!). PBOT officials also got a real-life test of Jump bikes in June 2018 when the company deployed a few of them to help people commute during a closure of the Portland Aerial Tram.
When PBOT sought a vendor for our system expansion, Lyft and Jump were the only two respondents. This means PBOT can negotiate a contract with Jump without issuing another request for proposals (RFP).
According to PBOT’s RFP, Jump will have to, “dramatically expand the system and incorporate electric pedal-assist bicycles (“e-bikes”) as a major or sole bicycle type within the system fleet” and their system will have to be, “accessible to the majority of Portlanders and serve as a major vehicle of change to help Portland address climate disruption and transportation inequities.”
On the first go-round, the city was adamant that the system would have to be self-funded. Is that still the case, or will the public be helping to pay for these bikes?Recommended 2
How many months before Lyft goes under or gets “bought” by Uber?Recommended 3
In that case, the time will be ripe for my tandem-bike rideshare company: “Schlep”Recommended 3
So, what happens to the existing BIKETOWN fleet? And if we have BIKETOWN credits through a PBOT transportation wallet, does that just go “poof!”?Recommended 1
Not sure what happens to Biketown fleet. Probably sold at an auction if I had to guess. None of the old bikes will be used in the new system because the tech is outdated and they won’t interface with the new system. Neither Motivate or Jump has interest in working with the old bikes.Recommended 2
I can’t imagine anyone buying a bike like that for personal use. I’ll bet they get scrapped.
It would be really interesting to do a lifecycle analysis on our bikeshare program. How much energy went into building and maintaining the system, and how much did having it save us.
One easy place to start would be how many trips or miles did the system get per bike?Recommended 1
Perhaps another city would find use in the fleet for a smaller system. But yeah, given the proprietary technology built-in, maybe not. I’d like one for my Portland Bike Culture Museum.Recommended 5
I’ll sell you one, cheap.Recommended 0
Jonathan, what are the museum hours? I would like to come by this summer (July – I hope) and see it. Perhaps I might even have a “bike culture era” donation.Recommended 0
I wonder if this might not be one of those great ideas that just doesn’t work for a variety of reasons.
I love the concept but haven’t been able to use it except for a couple unusual occasions. Everyone wants it crazy cheap, but it takes a lot of labor to make it happen and the things that would make the system more usable only increase the amount of labor, fuel, etc needed to support it.
A few people will want the old bikes as keepsakes, a few more will probably want them just as bikes, but they don’t have any value. They’re heavy, not well-suited for what most people need, the ones I’ve ridden had mechanical issues, and I suspect they’ll be more rather than less of a maintenance hassle despite their heavy duty construction for anyone who actually wants to ride them.
I’m not sold that going electric is going to change things much even if it attracts a few more people and they some ride a little further. When the Tram was closed and OHSU employees could go up the hill for free on electric bikes, there were hardly any takers despite it being the fastest, easiest, and most comfortable option.Recommended 3
Not to mention reliance on non-standard parts, adding to the maintenance burden for a prospective owner. Plus, it would be annoying to have to enter a PIN every time you wanted to go for a ride.Recommended 1
Bikeshare, like sccootershare, gets hyped by well intentioned people buzzing about micro-mobility, and last mile, and greeeeen who nonetheless fail to realize these programs are rolled out by PE firms who are trying to make it to 3rd round unicorn funding. The intention has NEVER been about sustainability but rather putting junk on our streets that can be discarded (o tossed in the willamette) at no real economic loss b/c the units were junk….china has produced literal mountains of discarded bike share bikes…and US is going same routeRecommended 4
Here’s some back-of-the-envelope math based on the 2018 annual report pdf.Recommended 2
870k trips to date. 400k in 2018. Assume another 400k+ combined in 2019 and 2020. That makes about 1300 trips. The biketown-for-all low income program shows an average of 1.34 miles per trip. If we assume that holds in general, that’s a total of around 1,750,000 miles. There are about 1000 bikes in the system. So each bike has been used about for about 1,750 miles. I’ll leave it to someone else to compare that to the average lifetime mileage of personally-owned bikes.
Cross-country. ‘Nuff said.
See my comment below with article attached for what happened to old/unused bikeshare bikes in China. REALLY shocking. They were selling them off in lots of 5 bikes for $5-10 and still couldn’t get buyers.Recommended 0
wow great use of resources.Recommended 1
When I used JUMP in San Francisco a couple years the bikes felt very similar to BIKETOWN, except of course electric. For better or worse, those bikes even had that same damned keypad. I’d be very skeptical that the existing BIKETOWN fleet can’t be integrated into the same system as JUMP, or at least be upgraded to live alongside the new bikes.
I’m all for adding e-bikes to the system, but I think it’s a huge mistake to scrap the existing system (without even asking current users of the system how they feel about that decision!) If nothing else, the current system is a lot cheaper than what JUMP charges for their e-bike service in other cities. I very much doubt I’m going to be able to keep my current $12/month pass, which I get a lot of use out of.Recommended 2
Great coverage Jonathan! It might be a good time for folks to buy an annual plan…I can only assume prices will go up in the future come August.Recommended 0
Prices will almost certainly go up. Last month a PBOT manager said the new system, “Will likely be more expensive.”Recommended 0
Everyone needs a heavy orange shaft-drive bike in his collection.Recommended 0
The last time I looked the murderous crown prince of Saudi Arabia was the fifth-largest owner of Uber, not counting the portion effectively controlled by him through his government and other royals. It breaks my heart that soon both Eugene and Portland will be involved in long-term bike business with such a firm. I feel dirty just thinking about it.Recommended 3
“None of the old bikes will be used in the new system because the tech is outdated and they won’t interface with the new system.”
Why are we doing any of this?
It is such a waste; discouraging, and now we are arguing over which of these nasty multinationals… just swing a leg over your own bike and be done with it.
PBOT sounds so cavalier about 16 specialized, experienced transportation workers going unemployed, adding to historic levels of unemployment. The city’s “financial reasons” add up to: our tax dollars paying a MBS private equity bubble corp, with no local staff, to blow in and “disrupt” this concept for another 15-60 months, leaving a giant trashpile of orange bikes in its wake.Recommended 0
This great article about SpeedX a high end frame company in China and at one time a fairly major player in bikeshare is worth your time to read:
https://cyclingtips.com/2019/06/what-happened-to-speedx/
Really puts the boom/bust of the global bikeshare market in perspective. If you don’t have time to read it, just go and look at the pictures of the bikeshare graveyards in China.Recommended 0