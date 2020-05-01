PBOT releases locations of first 100 temporary ‘Slow Streets’ barricades

PBOT has kept their promise: They just shared a map of the first 100 locations that will receive new temporary barricades to restrict driving in the name of their ‘Slow Streets Safe Streets‘ initiative.

The first barricade installation will be this coming Thursday (May 7th) and new signs will be up shortly thereafter. The design of the signs and the expected intersection treatments were also just released.

Here’s the official verbage from PBOT about the locations and treatments:

The first step of this initiative focuses on neighborhood greenways — PBOT is installing temporary barricades to either close certain streets to all but local traffic or to slow traffic where a full closure is not feasible. The bureau will also install signage to alert drivers to the presence and priority of people walking and biking on the greenways. PBOT has identified a first set of 100 neighborhood greenway sections that we will put treatments next week (starting May 7th, 2020) — these are locations where greenways intersect with busy streets and have historic high traffic volumes. Note: the dots on the map indicate where a location will be treated with temporary barricades and signage. Additional signage will be placed throughout the neighborhood greenway network.

Here’s the geographic breakdown:

— North Portland: 10 locations

— Northeast Portland: 31 locations

— Southwest Portland: 9 locations

— Southeast Portland: 44 locations

— Northwest Portland: 9 locations

You can view the exact intersections in this spreadsheet we’ve uploaded to Google Drive.

And here’s what the official signage will look like:



Interesting how they’ve made the feedback line so prominent. That’s a great idea.

PBOT has also shared the plan drawings of how the signs and barricades will be installed:



Outreach on this initiative has yet to begin. PBOT says digital meetings will be held “in the coming weeks”. For now they’re accepting suggestions for locations where, “street improvements could support safe physical distancing.” If you want to submit an idea, call 503-823-SAFE or email: active.transportation@portlandoregon.gov.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

