PBOT releases locations of first 100 temporary ‘Slow Streets’ barricades
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on May 1st, 2020 at 4:57 pm
PBOT has kept their promise: They just shared a map of the first 100 locations that will receive new temporary barricades to restrict driving in the name of their ‘Slow Streets Safe Streets‘ initiative.
The first barricade installation will be this coming Thursday (May 7th) and new signs will be up shortly thereafter. The design of the signs and the expected intersection treatments were also just released.
Here’s the official verbage from PBOT about the locations and treatments:
The first step of this initiative focuses on neighborhood greenways — PBOT is installing temporary barricades to either close certain streets to all but local traffic or to slow traffic where a full closure is not feasible. The bureau will also install signage to alert drivers to the presence and priority of people walking and biking on the greenways.
PBOT has identified a first set of 100 neighborhood greenway sections that we will put treatments next week (starting May 7th, 2020) — these are locations where greenways intersect with busy streets and have historic high traffic volumes.
Note: the dots on the map indicate where a location will be treated with temporary barricades and signage. Additional signage will be placed throughout the neighborhood greenway network.
Here’s the geographic breakdown:
— North Portland: 10 locations
— Northeast Portland: 31 locations
— Southwest Portland: 9 locations
— Southeast Portland: 44 locations
— Northwest Portland: 9 locations
You can view the exact intersections in this spreadsheet we’ve uploaded to Google Drive.
And here’s what the official signage will look like:
Interesting how they’ve made the feedback line so prominent. That’s a great idea.
PBOT has also shared the plan drawings of how the signs and barricades will be installed:
Outreach on this initiative has yet to begin. PBOT says digital meetings will be held “in the coming weeks”. For now they’re accepting suggestions for locations where, “street improvements could support safe physical distancing.” If you want to submit an idea, call 503-823-SAFE or email: active.transportation@portlandoregon.gov.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I’m actually pretty impressed with this. Pleasantly surprised.Recommended 2
So these are just advisory signs, not actual diverters?Recommended 2
Sure looks that way. There might be legal implications/formal processes to putting in actual traffic blockage that cannot be done as quickly as this.Recommended 0
Actual diverters are pretty complicated, because they affect business access, emergency response, driveway access, all kinds of things. Sometimes a median diverter is better, sometimes a semi-diverter, sometimes a full or diagonal diverter. They have to be thought through and designed. You can’t just throw down 100 of them overnight. So it makes sense that these would be advisory only. You can technically drive around them if you have to, but you’re not “supposed” to. It’s aiming at a culture change, a reminder to be extra careful if you have to drive on that street, and to avoid driving on it at all if you’re not heading to a local destination.Recommended 0
What do you mean by “diverters”? Obviously they aren’t going to pour concrete. And the plan for this phase doesn’t include those big concrete planters we’ve seen them use. Just going to be sawhorse-style barricades and signs.Recommended 0
I could cry looking at the omission of lower SE Portland (as well as SW Portland).
It’s a good start. Let’s hope more is on the way soon.Recommended 2
Agreed, this really underscores the existing gaps in the network. My neighborhood (Brooklyn) won’t see any changes because we have zero existing greenway miles.Recommended 1