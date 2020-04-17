Bike Loud PDX, The Street Trust speak out on pandemic response
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 17th, 2020 at 3:20 pm
“Pilot extended sidewalks using temporary materials along Civic Corridors, Pedestrian Districts, parks, grocery stores and other essential services.”
— Bike Loud PDX
Among the many things that have been paused with the COVID-19 outbreak is the glint of momentum for bicycling advocacy in Portland. At the start of 2020 it felt like we might actually become a cycling-focused town again. PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly had just assigned a top staffer to monitor the Bicycle Advisory Committee and local nonprofit Bike Loud PDX had matured into a stable and effective advocacy group.
Fresh off a successful effort to breathe life into the moribund 2030 Bike Plan, Bike Loud was starting to hit their stride. Fortunately the grassroots group (still with no paid staff) is alive and well.
Portland’s other cycling advocacy group, The Street Trust, is navigating “huge financial impacts” according to Executive Director Jillian Detweiler. But that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to be of service to the community.
On that note, both groups have something to say about making streets social distancing compliant.
Bike Loud PDX just released a list of actions they’d like to see the City of Portland take to respond to the pandemic. The asks come as PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly remains unsure about what to do (if anything) to adapt to the drastic shift in mode split and usage behaviors we’ve seen in the past month.
Below is Bike Loud’s full statement:
While we understand Commissioner Eudaly’s concerns about encouraging people to congregate in streets outside, it is undeniable that many people are biking, walking, and running on streets and sidewalks for transportation to essential services and recreation. Knowing that staying at home in this stage of the pandemic response is crucial, we think it is also important to keep those who must go outside safe and at the same time prepare for the next stage of the pandemic, when restrictions are eased.
We do want to emphasize that the situation is changing rapidly. These priorities that we have outlined may not be the priorities we have in a week from now, or even a few days depending on how things unfold. However, we are positive that Portland will emerge from this pandemic a stronger, more united community. We hope we can do our part.
What Bike Loud PDX is asking for right now:
That the Mayor and Commissioners secure funding through the [federal] CARES Act to make sure our partner organizations do not falter in this time of tremendous need.
That Commissioner Eudaly move forward with the contract negotiations for expanded Biketown bike share, including a wider service area and e-bikes.
That Mayor Wheeler work with the Portland Police Bureau Bike Theft Task Force to donate unclaimed bikes to The Street Trust, Community Cycling Center, Bikes for Humanity, and other local bike shops and community-based organizations to get bikes to people that need them.
That Commissioner Eudaly work with PBOT to move to low-cost pilots for East Portland in Motion (EPIM), Central City in Motion (CCIM), Southwest in Motion (SWIM), and Northwest in Motion (NWIM) projects using temporary materials, including paint, posts, and construction materials.
That Commissioner Eudaly to move forward with her proposed Greenways Project, which would include system-wide traffic-calming and diversion along our Neighborhood Greenways.
That Commissioner Eudaly and PBOT to pilot extended sidewalks using temporary materials along Civic Corridors [a Comprehensive Plan designation], Pedestrian Districts [a Comprehensive Plan designation], around parks, grocery stores and other essential services.
“Eliminate parking on one side of some key streets where people need to access groceries and take out, and delineating that space with paint or cones.”
— Jillian Detweiler, The Street Trust
The Street Trust’s Detweiler doesn’t have as formal of a plan.
In recent emails, she shared with me that from what she’s seen neighborhood greenway traffic volumes are so low people have naturally taken over the street. “I don’t think the City needs be out there yesterday or today with interventions to divert traffic when they are stretched thin,” she shared. Detweiler wants to focus on how best to transition to more normal times. “It’s going to take awhile for people who who have cars to get over the recent aversion to transit not to mention reduced transit service. If we do more to make walking and biking viable alternatives maybe all those trips will not be in cars and we can retain a piece of one of the few benefits to come from this crisis.”
As for what PBOT might do in the near-term, Detweiler said a good place to focus would be the Alphabet District in northwest where she’s heard about “pedestrian congestion”. “My priority for any City response is to eliminate parking on one side of some key streets where people need to access groceries and take out, and delineating that space with paint or cones. There may be some other high density blocks like SE Division where this would be helpful.”
Detweiler also said The Street Trust has dozens of bikes that aren’t being used and is is considering a donation to people who need them.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
You want Chloe to do something? Good luck with that.Recommended 3
It is hard to believe someone with such little experience in anything was elected to do anything.
Now that we have real problems it is time to elect serious people.
Blaming every problem on equity or whatever she can do to postpone doing nothing,
is such a complete failure to act….
I had to look up moribund.Recommended 1
Dear Bike Loud PDX and Street Trust,
As long as the Covid-19 social distancing continues, PBOT will continue losing its revenue stream from Central City parking and from gas taxes. What programs and/or projects (with associated staff) are you proposing they cut for the coming fiscal year?Recommended 3
I think being a Covid denier is not all that productive right now. Your posts on this subject might be fine in whatever place you live and Oregon is not suffering that much BECAUSE we did the right thing…Recommended 0
37,000 people died in 4 weeks.. not the flu, not auto accidents, beyond all that about 10 times.
Stop minimizing it.
From the April 16th 2020 PBOT BBAC (Zoom) meeting:
Budget Update – 30 minutes
• Chris Warner, PBOT Director
• PBOT has experienced an unprecedented drop in funding ($2.8 million dollars a month that we are not receiving from state highway fund)
• Parking revenues have fallen by $4 million
• Cumulative impact of $23.2 million dollar hit on PBOT’s budget if crisis continues through June
• PBOT Priorities:
i. Maintain existing workforce
ii. Targeted reductions that allow for reinvestment in the future
iii. Deliver equitable and accessible services
iv. Protect vulnerable populations
v. Achieve our climate action goals
• Use the rest of the reserves to balance the fiscal year, programmatic reductions (like furloughs, hiring freeze, COLA)Recommended 4
• Are there any plans to recoup revenue (delivery fees)? That remains to be seen.
• Are HB 2017 revenues also frozen? We are also assuming a reduction in these revenues and including them in the State Highway Funds.
• Existing funding streams cannot keep pace in inflation. New revenue opportunities: road-user charge, parking meter rate increase, ROW franchising to mobility companies (ROW is currently undervalued)
• ADA Curb Ramp Program involves a $120 million dollar investment from PBOT, with $63.1 million from the General Fund. Concerns that the General Fund will not be able to fund this, and PBOT may have to cover these charges
• PBOT will be under enormous pressure
• Has there been any mention of federal support for infrastructure given the crisis? Funding from federal government is directly related to COVID response, it does not replace lost revenue.
• A lot will depend on when the Stay at Home Orders will be lifted. There is a lot to learn.
• Are there any projects that will not happen now? We will still do some maintenance work, a lot of the projects rely on other funding like Gas Tax. Projects may be stretched out. We hope to keep people working, both at the bureau and through contracting with construction companies
• Any word on contracting out the Division Transit Project? The DTP is still moving forward, the construction company has been very responsive, no impact to the project schedule.
Document link: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/759268
PBOT budget website: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/79774Recommended 2
Eliminate parking when everybody is at home with their vehicles parked out front?
The city would never go for that.
People are used to storing 85 sq/ft of their personal property in public space and they don’t want to give it up.Recommended 0
A few years ago I was on the interview panel for the PBOT director, representing ‘citizens’ on it. Our winning candidate turned us down, but he did suggest that we should price the parking as a tax-raising source if we ever had a deep recession – and here we are.
SF & Chicago are usually cited as having city-wide parking permit programs. Since the neighborhoods surrounding the central city already have such a program, I’m guessing Portland will simply extend the program city-wide as an ’emergency’.Recommended 1