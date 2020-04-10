Tonight at midnight: Choose your own adventure and keep MMR alive

The Midnight Mystery Ride is one of many Portland bike culture traditions that is being forced to reconcile with social distancing requirements during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“MMR” is usually a big gathering at a dive bar that is led by a rotating leader each week that goes to a mystery location where friends and bike lovers of all stripes hang out around a fire all night, sharing stories and each others’ company.

The ride has happened every second Friday of the month since 2003. But with gatherings forbidden, organizers (who are just as mysterious as the ride itself) still want to find a way to create the joy and community the ride is known for.

The plan for tonight is a choose your own adventure. Here’s what Team Midnight just posted:

“Tonight – It’s Choose Your Own Adventure night. Ride wherever you think tonight’s ride should have gone. Or, if you’re not creative like that… stick a coin in your pocket and bike in one direction for 3 blocks, stop, flip the coin. Heads turn, right. Tails, left. If you hit a dead end, flip the coin again. MOST IMPORTANTLY — Take 1-3 minutes of footage of your Midnight Mystery Ride tonight and email them to midnightmysteryridepdx@gmail.com. We’ll pass them on to [someone] who has generously volunteered himself to edit a video short for us to share.”

It should be a beautiful night and the streets will be empty at midnight.

Have fun out there! We’ll post the video once it’s out.

