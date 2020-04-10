Tonight at midnight: Choose your own adventure and keep MMR alive
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 10th, 2020 at 5:26 pm
The Midnight Mystery Ride is one of many Portland bike culture traditions that is being forced to reconcile with social distancing requirements during the Covid-19 outbreak.
“MMR” is usually a big gathering at a dive bar that is led by a rotating leader each week that goes to a mystery location where friends and bike lovers of all stripes hang out around a fire all night, sharing stories and each others’ company.
The ride has happened every second Friday of the month since 2003. But with gatherings forbidden, organizers (who are just as mysterious as the ride itself) still want to find a way to create the joy and community the ride is known for.
The plan for tonight is a choose your own adventure. Here’s what Team Midnight just posted:
“Tonight – It’s Choose Your Own Adventure night. Ride wherever you think tonight’s ride should have gone. Or, if you’re not creative like that… stick a coin in your pocket and bike in one direction for 3 blocks, stop, flip the coin. Heads turn, right. Tails, left. If you hit a dead end, flip the coin again.
MOST IMPORTANTLY — Take 1-3 minutes of footage of your Midnight Mystery Ride tonight and email them to midnightmysteryridepdx@gmail.com. We’ll pass them on to [someone] who has generously volunteered himself to edit a video short for us to share.”
It should be a beautiful night and the streets will be empty at midnight.
Have fun out there! We’ll post the video once it’s out.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Oh shoot. I wonder if we’ll even be able to do any Pedalpalooza rides this summer, let alone the WNBR (though I’m sure there are those that would celebrate if the latter was canceled).Recommended 0
I hear you John. I had a conversation w WNBR and Pedalpalooza folks yesterday. I’ll have a story early next week with the plans.Recommended 1
What an ironic name for an event in the days of Covid-19: The MMR vaccine is a vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella (German measles). [Wikipedia]
As a child, I got the vaccine twice as required by my state’s schools.Recommended 1