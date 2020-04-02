Oregon set to endorse agreement with Washington on CRC 2.0
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 2nd, 2020 at 9:02 am
While all the attention at today’s Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) meeting will be on the I-5 Rose Quarter Project, there’s another highway expansion mega-project that will take an important step forward.
The OTC is expected to give the Oregon Department of Transportation permission to enter into an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Washington Department of Transportation that will lay the groundwork for cooperation on a project to replace the I-5 bridges over the Columbia River. This is a resurrection of the ill-fated Columbia River Crossing (CRC) project that came crashing down in 2013 after the Washington legislature backed out of their funding commitments.
But since massive highway expansion projects are the air that keep state transportation agencies alive, after spending eight years and over $200 million the first time around, Oregon and Washington are eager to try again.
The IGA on today’s OTC’s agenda (PDF) outlines the roles and responsibilities of both state DOTs — from handling contractors to how to respond to public records requests. Most importantly, the agreement commits Oregon to 50% of the project planning and developments costs. Oregon has already spent $9 million on this project to help fill a funding pot with $35 million from Washington. Both states are working together to create a new project office and to hire a program administrator that will work for both DOTs.
Advertisement
The bridge replacement and highway expansion has already made its way into the local politics. At a mayoral candidate debate on March 8th, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to a question about the I-5 Rose Quarter project by saying, “Then we have to talk about I-5 going over the Columbia River. We can’t just let it fall into the river. At some point we’re going to have to invest in that infrastructure as well.”
And interest groups are wasting no time rallying troops.
On March 11th, the Columbia Corridor Association, a nonprofit business association that represents an industrial district on the Oregon side of the river, sent an “urgent request” to its members. Urged on by Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, CCA leader Corky Collier wanted to drum up as many support letters from business owners as he could and send them to Oregon House Representative Peter DeFazio before he entered into infrastructure funding talks on Capitol Hill. “We have a short window to make a difference,” Collier wrote in the email. “We have a golden opportunity to have a powerful impact on the most important House member for transportation.”
The CCA included a form letter that read (in part), “We urge you to move quickly to replace the antiquated I-5 bridge… Today, the accident-prone bridge handles 140,000 vehicles a day and is considered one of the nation’s top freight and commerce bottlenecks.”
Last time around, the fight against this project was long and bruising. Given the intensity of the climate change movement (which was nowhere near as potent 10 years ago), the controversy surrounding the nearby I-5 Rose Quarter project, and continued lack of trust in ODOT, there’s no reason to assume things will be any smoother this time.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
CRC 2.0, now “I-5 Bridge Replacement,” would be a huge disaster for Vancouver. In order to accomodate large ships the required USCG clearance is 135 ft. The Marquam bridge has 130 ft. so that is probably similar to what would be needed. They could go with a one level bridge, but since this is serving the main interstate route I would think they would plan on eventually 5 lanes in each direction—a very wide, and vulnerable structure. Try to imagine getting up to that height from the Oregon side; and there would be numerous ramps on the Washington side that would have to be connected.
This would also increase the input of surface traffic into Portland as the region grows and as both Washington and California continue to ship products through here. Even widening of the Rose Quarter would eventually not be enough to handle the increased traffic. US 26 to Beaverton and Hillsboro would also turn into a hopelessly crowded route, far worse than it presently is.Recommended 1
Is that what the transportation models show based on a proposed design or is that an opinion?Recommended 0
I propose a “Tom McCall Memorial Columbia River Crossing:” one lane northbound.Recommended 9
I wonder if they’re going to push the same overpriced, overbuilt mega-project as last time, or if they’ll consider any of the smaller, smarter, more affordable alternatives presented by CRC opponents during the previous debacle.
Given the way ODOT works, they’ll probably just resurrect the mega-project and keep pretending better alternatives don’t exist.Recommended 2
I’m a huge ODOT skeptic and critic… But I actually think in the end they want a project and they know if they don’t scale it down considerably and do a lot less freeway expansion they won’t have a project. So yes, I think the designs this time around will be much different and much better for bike/walk/transit. Look at I-5 Rose Quarter as an example. They’ve wanted that for decades and it started as a massive disgusting freeway widening and was whittled down over time to the current design… which I still don’t support but is absolutely much better than what had been previously proposed.
But keep in mind, this is how DOTs work. They always assume as a default that a widening/expansion is necessary… Instead of questioning whether or not we need it at all.Recommended 0
This reads as absolute insanity in The Before-Times. But now it seems utterly surreal fantasy. That bridge may have carried 140,000 vehicles a day once, but it will not carry anywhere near that number after Great Depression 2.0.Recommended 0
“Today, the accident-prone bridge handles 140,000 vehicles a day and is considered one of the nation’s top freight and commerce bottlenecks.”
I doubt that is an accurate description of *today* more likely some other day. Tolling will reveal how much of traffic is discretionary. Then we can skip the expansion altogether.Recommended 3
#donothingalternative
I’ve said this over and over when that bottleneck claim is made. Anyone who says that hasn’t driven the entire length of I-5, nor driven parts of I-80 through California. Sure, it’s a bottleneck, but Bay Area bottlenecks on I-80 are much worse, and I-5 south of The Grapevine and in L.A. is no walk in the park either. And Seattle? That’s a nightmare. If one says, “alternate routes” for L.A. or Seattle, yeah, guess what, we built one here too (I-205) specifically for shipping and commerce. And the entire length of I-5 is met with caterpillar-like slowdowns it’s entire 2-lane length through most of the central valley in California.Recommended 2
The thing about the ‘do nothing’ approach is that the bridge is still old and not seismically sound. Doing nothing means it falls into the river in an earthquake. If you don’t want an added capacity, then advocate for a seismically sound copy of the old bridge. Personally, I’d like to see a bridge that has increased bike and ped capacity, as well as light rail. I would also like to see a wide outside shoulder that could be used for transit (bus on shoulder) and for breakdowns.Recommended 1
I agree with you, and hinted at this in my comment. I suggested skipping the *expansion*.Recommended 1
An earthquake resilient bridge made for people not cheap fossil fuels could be a salutary thing.
Make ’em find money to run a Portland-Vancouver Amtrak commuter mini-route. I have contacted my WA legislators about this.Recommended 2
Note the politically expedient timing of announcements for megaprojects like these while unemployment is surging and borrowing is cheap. It doesn’t matter that the jobs will come too late and our fiscal situation is… unprintable on BikePortland. Our leaders are doing something!
The highway lobby isn’t letting a good crisis go to waste, but Chloe Eudaly is.Recommended 1
These clowns have the same ability to predict and act on future events that the folks who decided to not stockpile N95 masks and ship production out of the country did. They think traffic volumes will continue to grow even after Covid-90 has pricked the bubble created by a 40 year debt and credit-creation super cycle. As bad as the effects of the virus are, it is just the black swan that is kicking off what was going to happen anyway. We entered a new era in 2020 and it will not involve growing volumes of car and truck traffic.Recommended 1