Vancouver (Washington) council says yes to protected bike lanes, no to 393 parking spaces
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 26th, 2020 at 4:38 pm
“It was a very emotional evening,” Niche Wine Bar owner and longtime Vancouver (Washington) cycling advocate Leah Jackson shared in an email Tuesday morning that included a photo of a dog-eared project booklet dated December 2005.
On Monday, Vancouver City Council voted to support a plan for protected bike lanes on Columbia Street. They did so knowing their decision would impact 393 auto parking spaces.
Known most recently as the Westside Bike Mobility Project, the plan aims to improve cycling access on Vancouver’s key north-south corridor. Columbia Street connects residential neighborhoods to downtown, Esther Short Park, and the I-5 bridge to Portland. When I biked on Columbia with resident Ben Sanders in 2015 he said, “It’s a bike street, but it’s also a car street.”
By the end of next year, Columbia will become much more of a bike street.
According to City of Vancouver Principal Transportation Planner Jennifer Campos, Monday’s vote endorsed a plan that will create about 3.5 miles of protected bike lanes and a host of other upgrades to the existing bikeway between the I-5 bridge and NW 45th Street.
Advertisement
Here’s the breakdown:
– E Mill Plain Blvd to 45th: Protected bike lanes in both directions
– 13th to Mill Plain: Buffered bike lane northbound, sharrows southbound
– 8th-13th: Protected bike lanes in both directions
– Columbia Way – 8th: Existing bike lanes to remain and improvements made to shared use path
The most eye-popping fact about the plan? The space to build the new protected bike lanes comes by re-distributing what is currently used as 393 auto parking spaces. Yes, our neighbors to the north just vanquished 393 parking spaces on a key corridor in the name of safer streets.
What makes the vote even more noteworthy is councilors could have endorsed a compromise option that would have maintained parking on one side and “taken away” only 223 parking spaces.
The lede from The Columbian newspaper coverage puts a fine point on what happened:
Vancouver will move forward with a plan to install protected bike lanes along Columbia Street and remove nearly 400 parking spaces, following a near-consensus from the city council that pedestrian and cyclist safety was more important than maintaining convenient parking along the corridor.
Advertisement
Leah Jackson was at the City Council meeting Monday night and could not fight off tears. She and other advocates worried council members would only support a watered-down option that would have kept the parking lane and opted for sharrows instead.
“We in the cycling community were very afraid… [the compromise option] would have been a big hit to safety,” Jackson shared.
Jackson has fought for better bicycling in Vancouver for many years. After this project ran into strong opposition last year, City Council said more public outreach was needed. Jackson joined the citizen’s advisory committee and spent the last six months in meetings.
“I am not going to lie, I cried as some of them [council members] made their statements in support of safety and street equity,” Jackson shared. “Leaving council chambers Monday night I felt appreciated, respected and valued. As a business owner I am delighted to see us take a step toward safe, multimodal transportation.”
The new bikeway will be implemented as part of repaving projects this year and next. It will be completed by the end of 2021.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Way to go Vancouver! We frequently travel through the west side on recreational rides. This will make way easier to stop for lunch in that area. Dollars in the community.Recommended 5
Agreed – on past rides in Vancouver Columbia has seemed like an intuitive street to ride up, both because of its direct offshoot from the I-5 bridge route but also the businesses on it. But I’ve avoided it because it feels unfriendly to riders. Hopefully this helps it feel like a destination again!Recommended 2
Hey, Portland City Hall and PBOT: this is what political will looks like.Recommended 12
Still some inertia, though. Columbia is more physically challenging than other alignments but is already established as *the* route and closer to the waterfront they’re developing.
Some people would call that pragmatism. Of course if we’re on that, then the city’s helmet law could stand review.Recommended 2
I actually took my bike to work today and rode from the Fort Vancouver area to the waterfront. My first ride in the ‘Couv since I started working there last April.Recommended 2
An East Portland resident and an avid cyclist, I see the commuters on the Glenn Jackson bridge daily. A HUGE shout out for those who ride the bridge! A loud, dirty, gorgeous ride (the view of Mt. Hood is amazing).
Congratulations Leah! I still have 25 year old plans for East Portland. Many of which have yet to be built.
Someone please educate me on why we Portlanders feel superior. City Hall, PBOT, STOP BEING SO FEARFUL.Recommended 0
Yes this is great news. A long community discussion through 3 eras of bikeway design (nothing lane, down [& up] hill sharrows & now protected. But I do want to clarify what the Columbian “mis”reported: this plan does not actually remove the ability of 400 car drivers from storing their personal car property on these streets, since there were less than 30 drivers using the curbzone on the 1+ miles north of 22nd Street. The side streets, alley and driveways can accommodate the demand. There are more daily cyclists on this portion of the corridor than parkers. (Just look at Google and Strava.) Plus this street lost its bus line last year. So cycling became the solution.
And this was the vision and opportunity that Council embraced.Recommended 0