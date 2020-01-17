Comment of the Week: The problem with inconsistent, “chaotic” street design
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 17th, 2020 at 9:47 am
Our story based on a report about public sentiment and perception of transportation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation led to some interesting reader feedback. One part of the report several readers related to was the feeling expressed by focus group members that the city’s bikeway designs are not always consistent or intuitive.
Reader “chris” shared a thought that was nominated as Comment of the Week by several readers. Here it is (note that he begins by quoting parts of the report):
“I fully endorse putting bike lanes in… but it feels like they’re changing their minds continuously on how they want to do that. Some areas there are green stripes, some areas it’s on the edge, some areas it’s in the middle, some areas they’re taking the entire lane out.”
This is my criticism as well. Our bike lanes follow no best practice or uniformity of design. It’s as if PBOT is conducting an experiment every time they build a new one. It’s produced a lot of visual clutter that’s difficult sometimes for even me to parse, to say nothing of motorists from out of town that aren’t used to driving around bicyclists. Most of the designs aren’t very good, and the addition of new bike lanes has been effectively cancelled out by increasingly chaotic traffic patterns. It has not lead to an increase in bike ridership. As this blog has pointed out in the past, ridership has fallen by a percentage point, so new infrastructure clearly isn’t producing the desired result.
“I can control who’s in my space when I’m in my car, and I don’t have to worry about someone random bashing me in the back of my head while I’m driving… When you don’t know people, they could look completely normal, and next thing you know…” said one person. “I was one of the people that was on the MAX when [the stabbing happened]. Right after that is when I got my car,” said another. Bloom called this a, “Collective fear of other people and the uncertainty that comes with being around those you don’t know,” and determined that, “Portlanders generally feel safer in a car because they have some control over what happens to them and their families.”
This is a sentiment that should be taken seriously, as it’s widespread. Most people in Portland will vocally express support for more bike lanes and public transit, but in terms of their actual behavior, they’ll respond to incentives. Even if they recognize that it’s inefficient and wasteful for the majority of people in a city to drive, they’ll do what they perceive as being in their immediate self-interest. If the public space is dysfunctional and chaotic, people will armor up. Even if they’re miserable sitting in traffic, at least they get to be miserable in their own private bubble. If the city attempts to disincentivize driving by making it less convenient and more expensive while not improving the cycling and transit experience at all, people will react against a strategy that they see as all stick and no carrot. They will perceive the city transportation policies as malicious and actively reducing their standard of living.
I like chris’s comment because he includes the specific passage he’s reacting to, he makes well-reasoned points without insulting anyone (at least not in a direct/intentional way), and he uses good grammar and correct spelling (which helps in getting points across). Whether or not you agree with him, I hope you can appreciate a quality comment and be inspired to write more of them yourself.
Thanks for commenting chris!
I completely agree with this commenter. One of the factors that makes biking infrastructure in the Netherlands such a success is its uniformity.
In towns, traffic is always organized according to a basic layout. Starting from the right side of the street and moving left, the order is: sidewalk, bike lane, parking lane (if provided), and car lane. The bike path is clearly delineated from the car lanes by being slightly elevated and by the use of red asphalt; the sidewalk, which is also elevated compared to the bike lane, is further separated by a curb. Going through intersections, the order of the lanes does not ever change. Drivers turning right have to look out for cyclists going straight, but this is not an issue as the bike lanes are so prominently marked and since drivers have become so accustomed to having to yield to cyclists. Further, drivers also have to yield to people walking straight through an intersection, so it is not an unusual concept for motorists to have to look out for traffic on the right-hand side of the vehicle when turning right.Recommended 13
Netherlands and uniformity – not the Netherlands I have ridden in. Lots of bike infrastructure but also huge variety. For example some of the bike infrastructure you may encounter in just a few kilometers of riding:
Solid striped bike lane which means bike only except for parking on Sundays and unloading.
Dashed striped bike lane for bikes and passing cars.
Off street path that may be as narrow as 4 feet and include two-way bike traffic (lots of E-bikes) and pedestrian traffic.
Bike lanes as narrow as 18 inches.
Bike lanes that switch sides of the road.
Bike lanes and routes that may be gravel, dirt or cobblestone – lots of cobblestone bike path adjacent to freshly paved roads that you can’t use because of mandatory side path laws.
The dutch have bike infrastructure because nearly everyone bikes. They don’t bike because they have infrastructure. Just like here, bike infrastructure is intended to keep bikes out of the way of drivers. So if you want more bike infrastructure, get out there and ride until drivers insist on more bike infrastructure.Recommended 0
I have done several bike tours in the Netherlands, and I have to disagree. Outside of towns, the bike path can switch from one side of the road to the other, but in town there are bike lanes consistently on both sides of the street (unless the street is very narrow, in which case there are speed bumps closely spaced together). The bike lanes are also visually and physically separated from the car lanes, and drivers do not intrude upon them. Especially in the older parts of Amsterdam, for example, everything is laid out so much for the benefit of bikers and walkers that most streets have little motorized traffic.Recommended 1
I think this blog entry that I wrote about biking in the Netherlands shows what I am referring to. Note: I hope that including a link is not against Bike Portland’s site rules, but please let me know if it is.
https://roamingtofreedom.wordpress.com/2017/12/05/rules-of-the-road/Recommended 1
Even the lowly “traditional” bike lane gets no consistent treatment around here. On a particularly long block, only one bike symbol printed at the start of the block to indicate that it’s a bike lane and nothing else — half the people parking in one probably don’t even know. Add a buffer to that and it’s usually a plain stripe that ends out looking like a skinny bike lane that drivers usually use to place their right tires into while driving.Recommended 12
This is 100% correct and is having a very negative impact on cycling in Portland.
As a cyclist and a driver, trying to navigate Portland’s shared streets is a terrifying nightmare, especially on a rainy night. PBOT can’t even decide which side of the street cyclists belong on, let alone how to consistently divide traffic in ways that make it clear where each of us belong. The visual clutter of confusing signage, sometimes-painted lanes, haphazard striping, street graphics, plastic posts, unneeded medians, and sharrows and arrows sending people in nonsensical directions almost guarantees that even more people are going to get hurt.
Vancouver went from mildly inconvenient to prohibitively dangerous. Whatever is going on along SE 28th is a mystifying maze. And whose idea was that oh-so-clever roundabout in the bike lanes on NE 21st?
“It’s as if PBOT is conducting an experiment every time they build a new one.” is a great way to describe it – except people are supposed to learn from experiments and then implement what they learn.Recommended 23
This comment is spot-on.
The first leg of my commute home is a “straight” shot up Jefferson from 1st to Goose Hollow. On that run, there are “normal” bike lanes, bus/bike lanes—which are always blocked by waiting buses (not servicing stops, just stopped)—buffered bike lane, green-painted bike lane, wand-“protected” bike lane, and a “mixing zone” where bicyclists are expected to merge with auto traffic. The alignment of the bike lanes/bus lanes is not consistent, I have to merge with auto traffic going uphill to get around stopped buses, near-right-hooks are way too common at the end of the wand-protected section at 12th, pedestrians trying to cross Jefferson at 11th like to stand at the entrance to that same wanded section, blocking the bike lane – and that’s all just on one street, in less than a mile of distance. This is one place where I would be much better off just operating [trigger warning] vehicularly, and avoiding the jumbled mess of “infrastructure” I’m legally bound to use, but it is largely uphill, and I know not everyone is up for huffing it uphill at a speed that doesn’t “impede” traffic.
My personal opinion is that this is what we get when we try to please everyone, instead of picking a consistent set of guiding principles and choosing a consistent strategy to make changes according to those principles. We’re trying to preserve the ease with which everyone can drive everywhere,
keep “bikes” out of the waymake bicyclists feel safer, even if they’re not, and create a ton of confusion in the process. Really, it’s a lot like when the new manager takes over and has to “effect change” just to say they are an “agent of change” and put it on their resume, even if the changes they effect degrade the system as a whole.
With all the different treatments we’ve tried, and all the examples we have from elsewhere to look at, it is truly amazing we haven’t been able to create a single intuitive, [actually] safe, direct, comfortable bike route that lasts more than three blocks. I think the longest stretches of straight, continuous bike route (that aren’t impinged by trailside camping) are directly above the river.Recommended 24
inconsistency requires people to think about what they are doing – we know that is too hard for everyone regardless the mode of transport.Recommended 1
Amen. It’s my understanding that DOTs don’t employ designers or people otherwise trained in user experience. What I see are projects that likely hit the all important numbers without passing some basic, ease-of-use sniff tests. I mean, just look at the 20s Bikeway transition on SE 30th northbound as you’re supposed to take a left onto SE Washington. I’m sure there are specs that are dutifully followed, but just ride the thing! Taking a left into a 10 feet long patch of paint that is supposed to accommodate bikes going in opposite directions and where car parking is permitted right up to the paint. I mean, it’s so messed up that it’s hard to describe. Sure you can enter via the outbound car lane, but good luck if you get hit by a driver coming out of there. You weren’t in the paint and it’s on you. PBOT really needs to employ families with kids as consultants. And don’t argue with them! If they don’t get it, you gotta start over again.
Just look at this “Family biking profile:” https://bikeportland.org/2018/07/10/family-biking-profile-kathleen-youell-moved-to-portland-to-live-carfree-285480
Kathleen Youell’s response to what she’d wish she had known? “Stay away from most of the city’s designated routes! Door zone bike lanes and hills are not your friend.”
I mean, this is the indictment of all indictments of Portland’s system.Recommended 10
Aside from some of the comments about the circuitous or hilly nature of routes it would be interesting to hear more constructive criticism about the design issues at hand. It may be because I am also a transportation engineer, not at PBOT, but most of the time when looking at something odd I can determine why this choice was made given the existing constraints. Limiting the number of tools in the toolbox during retrofits for the sake of consistency can really limit the ability to design, this will only become more of an issue as more protected bike lanes are built and legal roadway accesses that cannot be closed create odd situations. If retrofits start getting into moving curb and gutter prices go up significantly.
A great example of this is the odd street crossing at SW Taylor St and SW 14th Ave. If its congested and I cannot make it into the lane then I will use it. I don’t even think its technically legal but I appreciate it being there and understand that the Salmon St Providence Park I-405 exit, installed by declaring a State of Emergency for the I-405, precludes the bike lane being on the correct side of the street without some sort of additional signalization.Recommended 1
Whoops I did not mean for this to be nested. Should have been a general comment.Recommended 1
Why did PBOT install a two-way protected cycle-track for two blocks on NE 28th near NE Wasco where n-bound cyclists are supposed to turn left to get into it when they could have extended the N-bound bike lane up 28th until it connected with the existing greenway north of Weidler? Yes, they would have had to remove car parking, but I can’t see that there is any other infrastructure weirdness in this area to make cyclists do a dangerous, non-intuitive, weird routing in this area. There’s my specific example/criticism that could be applied to other bikeway infrastructure in town.Recommended 4
Out of curiosity I dug through the notes, here is what was in the last Stakeholder Advisory Committee notes, it appears the bend at Halsey was an issue and 26th has a lot less traffic volume.
“Broadway to Wasco
While there are many potential design treatment options for 28th in this section, the key issue with using 28th Ave is the Halsey corner, which provides poor sight distances and a very constrained ROW for improvements. Staff believes there is not an adequate design treatment to remedy that section that does not require a shared design in a high traffic volume environment, along with poor sight distances. For this reason, along with 26th Ave providing a Greenway environment without any out-of direction travel, 26th Ave is preferred. The overall effectiveness of this option is conditioned on making a good crossing of Broadway at 26th Ave.”
I haven’t rode this but the tie in at Wasco leaves a lot to be desired.Recommended 0
As a practitioner, I totally understand (and sympathize) with our public street “customers” that say the difficulty of the range of facility treatments can be confusing. But there are generally two primary reasons for this, and a tertiary one too:
1) Other than totally new streets, most of our urban roadways are retrofits and the politics of design is that roadway space is allocated traditionally from the centreline out to the curb (vs. curb to centreline in the Netherlands)…thus the bikeway [and pedestrian facility] facility often takes the brunt of the “compromise” from constraints (actual right of way available, funding, etc.) that may leave less space after parking and motor vehicle movement needs are provided for 100%;
2) Our field of work has had much rapid design development (NACTO etc) in the last 10 years as it had for the last 100 years for cycling and since our community will not “tax” itself accordingly to reconstruct its streets as frequently as may be needed (like the Netherlands) or desired for new design consistancy thus you will see legacy / pilot street designs that are not updated to reflect current standard details / changed for 20 to 50 years depending on the resurfacing /reconstruction cycle.
3) And please note that what you see on the street may not be what the [planners and] engineers approved on their stamped final plans – thus out of their hands – as the contractor / street operations crew may “need to” or “choose to” not do what the plans say to do; as an example, the designed sharrows on the City of Vancouver’s East Evergreen Blvd. project from 2000 were never installed (operations “request”) and still are not installed …even though sharrows are now adopted/ installed at the City on other streets and approved nationally.Recommended 2
I realize I’m new here and am still learning, but my comment isn’t really even my comment (and I’m working on a post with some of this info for you), but I was talking to Robert Alan Ping, Exec Director of Trips for Kids, and at one point in the meeting, we joked about how N Rosa Parks/Willamette is difficult to drive sober…and Robert pointed out that one thing that works to keep drivers alert and aware, as opposed to driving on “auto-pilot” where they may miss seeing pedestrians and cyclists, is changing traffic patterns. So, while it’s chaotic, it may actually serve a good purpose, intended or otherwise.Recommended 0
That’s a really good point Becky Jo! And I completely agree (and have even reported as much in the past)… But I think these are two slightly different things we’re talking about. There’s road design that’s done with for the specific reason of making it harder to drive (like in that link I just shared and in this example from Copenhagen), then there’s designing bikeways depending on what is politically convenient at the time. The former is a good strategy, the latter results in inconsistencies that IMO are bad for all users and hurt the overall quality of the network.Recommended 1
aaah, gotcha! still drinking from the firehose here.
I did see your tweet RE the Rosa Parks bike lanes and excellent question about debris clean up in those lanes BTW. I’ve been wondering that myself.Recommended 0