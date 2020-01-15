Western Bikeworks’ parent company to unveil new retail showroom at warehouse location

When Velotech announced the closure of their 10,000 square foot Western Bikeworks retail store in the Pearl District in September, gears were already turning to expand the company’s showroom at their warehouse location near the Portland Airport.

Tucked into an industrial park just north of Columbia Boulevard at 87th, the warehouse had always had a walk-up counter to represent their three brands – BikeTiresDirect.com, Western Bikeworks, and TriSports.com. For years there wasn’t much of a display and the space served primarily as Velotech’s offices, product warehouse, and bike assembly facility.

On Saturday (1/18) that will officially change as a new retail showroom is unveiled after significant renovations.

To help with the grand opening, Velotech will host their largest sale ever where you will find discounts on over 16,000 products. Here’s more from Velotech:

BikeTiresDirect.com, Western Bikeworks, and TriSports will all be represented at our warehouse sale and at our retail store located at Velotech. Our retail store has been under renovation and we are pleased to open it to our local customers and cycling community. Customers can save on our complete inventories across all sites (over 16,000 products!) at our warehouse sale. We will also feature exclusive offers that customers can shop at this event only. Additionally, we will have our closeout and open-box items available at further price reductions. For customers looking for bikes, we will have the remaining inventory from our Western Bikeworks Pearl District retail location. Brands such as Argon 18, Cannondale, BMC, and more will be at the maximum discount. We will also be offering retail store display fixtures, bike stands, and TV’s from the former Western Bikeworks location.

The sale is Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at 5741 NE 87th Ave. Good luck bargain hunting!

DISCLAIMER: Velotech is a BikePortland advertiser and that certainly figured into my decision to post this story. We give all our financial partners greater editorial consideration and judge each request for coverage on a case-by-case basis.

