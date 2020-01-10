Arrest in St. Johns hit-and-run and prison sentence for crash on N Willamette

We have updates on two crashes that claimed the lives of two people in 2017 and 2018.

Today the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney announced major developments in cases that involved fatal traffic crashes in north Portland.

The PPB says they’ve arrested a man for the death of Daniel Ramsey, who was struck while walking across North Fessenden Street on November 26th, 2017. 22-year-old Luis Silva Echeverria-Navarrete was arrested in Hillsboro after an investigation by the PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit. Using tips from people in the community, Echeverria-Navarrete was identified as the driver and has been charged with manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He was arraigned today.



And the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has announced that 24-year-old Calum Breitenberg has been given a 48-month prison sentence for killing a man with his car. On November 15th, 2018 Breitenberg was driving at a high rate of speed on North Willamette Blvd near Alma (across from Cathedral Coffee) when he lost control of his car, smashed into parked cars, and fatally wounded 32-year-old Jason Barns who was in street collecting cans from trash bins.

As part of his plea deal, Breitenberg must watch video of Barns’ memorial service then write a letter to the family about how it made him feel.

According to MCDA, Breitenberg pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants. “Mr. Barns’ family wanted to ensure accountability but also wanted to make sure Mr. Breitenberg had a deeper understanding of his actions and is given an opportunity to rehabilitate. This sentence accomplishes all of the family’s wishes,” said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney David Hannon.

As part of his sentence, Breitenberg receives five years probation and has had his driver’s license revoked (he can re-apply for driving privileges 10 years after his release). He also must perform 160 hours of community service, attend the DUII Victim Impact Panel and watch a video of Barns’ memorial service and then write a letter to the court about his reactions to the memorial service. “Mr. Barns’ family believes this important condition of sentencing will allow Breitenberg to see the impact Mr. Barns’ death had on his family, friends and the community,” reads an MCDA statement released this afternoon.

