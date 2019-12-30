The Monday Roundup: Portland’s ‘War on Cars’, Strava stats, car economy costs, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on December 30th, 2019 at 9:54 am
Welcome to the week.
We’re still in vacation mode around here (posting this from an airplane!), so I apologize in advance for not being on top of everything for the next week or so. You can expect a few posts, including Becky Jo’s latest, but other than that I’ll be trying to unplug until mid next week.
I hope everyone has had a nice holiday!
A time for war: Of course a man who doesn’t understand why, “this topic is very emotional to some people” thinks we should just give up and let cars and their drivers rule our city.
Car economy price tag: A Harvard study puts the estimated cost of maintaining a system of 4.5 million cars and trucks in Massachusetts at an eye-popping $64 billion a year. It’s considered the first comprehensive estimate of public and private costs.
Broken dream: Nicholas Dlamini, a 24-year-old up-and-coming pro road racer had his arm broken by overzealous park rangers while training in his hometown of Cape Town, South Africa.
Trains or lanes: The Stranger looks into the political imperatives around Cascadia high speed rail and the billions we’ve wasted on car lanes that could have funded it.
Inga Thompson and transphobia: Outsports picks up the saga of the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association and the removal of former Olympian Inga Thompson from their Board of Directors.
Advertisement
No comment: The Oregonian/OregonLive.com has decided to close their online comment section, saying it takes too much time to moderate the, “uncivil, even downright nasty at times” posts.
Strava stats: The inimitable DC Rainmaker looked through Strava’s annual data dump and found some interesting tidbits — including that a whopping 44% of Portlanders logged their commutes on the app, the highest total in the world.
Paris progress: Another report of bike use growth in Paris and I can’t help but notice that a major element of their strategy is to restrict car use in the city.
Helmet obsession: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shocked transportation reform advocates with a veto of a bill that would legalize e-bikes and scooters. His rationale? The legislation didn’t include a mandatory helmet law.
Tweet of the Week:
Why I commute by bike:
– I like not spending cash on gas
– it feels like flying
– it’s cool (literally slows global warming)
– it makes me immune to traffic
– my bike basket holds all the things
-strong booty
– pure joy
— riley (@therilesyouknow) December 28, 2019
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Progressive climate crisis denial. If everyone lived like a typical bike-riding portlander, the climate crisis would be far more dire.Recommended 0
Realism is one thing, but I don’t understand the need for some who supposedly advocate for solutions to climate change to be so very very negative on everything and everyone including people who one would think they would support because of shared goals.
What does your comment accomplish? Does it make you feel better to point out that the person advocating for climate solutions doesn’t share your dark and depressing perspective? That they didn’t poison their own advocacy with it? Are you showing that you’re on the “better” climate change solution team because you’re making the “real” sacrifices for us all? What?Recommended 28
I think Soren is saying that if you think you are saving the world by riding your bike while still eating meat, using Uber, and flying “home” for the holidays, you are self-delusional. I think these are things that Soren would say are typical of Portlanders.
It’s a bit like recycling: assuages the guilt of a consumptive lifestyle without actually compensating for it much.Recommended 5
Sure, I am as allergic to puffery and delusions and feeling virtuous about small acts as the next person, but it seems a cheap shot to tar someone who is only making the claim for bike commuting with that very broad brush.
If she had said that ‘recycling saves the world!’ I would agree with you, but she didn’t.Recommended 14
Yes, the original tweet is very much short on citations, asterisks and disclaimers. I’m sure this will hurt the tweet author’s peer review process and the tweet itself may be rejected from publication.Recommended 25
from complaining about the depressing reality of the climate crisis to mocking the climate science that underpins efforts to address the crisis…Recommended 0
No, I don’t believe that any individual action I take “literally slows global warming” either.Recommended 1
Well… riding a bike instead of driving LITERALLY does produce less CO2 so of all the above valid broad points to consider this is objectively wrong.Recommended 16
Actually, while riding is far more efficient than driving (I think), on a LITERAL basis, it does not “slow warming”. It just makes the problem less worse than other activities.Recommended 0
“Applying the brakes doesn’t slow down your bike, it just keeps it from moving as fast as if you didn’t use them”.
Makes total sense.Recommended 5
I think I know where you’re going with this, but I don’t think your blanket statement is really fair.
On transportation (not eating meat) a bike is a hands-down win for the climate, unless of course you drive your bike and yourself to the trailhead; but in any case the comment was about commuting.Recommended 9
Since the birth rate for Oregon and Portland has been dropping below the 2.1 children per woman replacement rate for the typical bike riding Oregonian is actually making a huge dent in greenhouse gases. Having a child is the biggest greenhouse gas hit. Flying, eating meat, etc. are nothing compared to having children for greenhouse gas impact. The last stats I saw showed less than 1.8 children per woman in Oregon. If it were not for in-migration Oregon would be losing population. Any reduction is an improvement. If everyone just throws up their arms and says since I can’t do everything I might as well do nothing we will be digging an even deeper hole for the future.Recommended 4
The whole topic of having kids being the worst thing you can do implies that humans alone, without any context, destroy the planet. This is obviously not true as it’s the behavior of humans in the past few hundred years that have started damaging the planet. If my two children live carbon neutral (not saying they will, just a hypothetical) you are saying that would still be worse than someone who doesn’t have kids but for their 80 years on earth has habits that spew pollution?
Your statement assumes future generations will live like past ones, this is clearly not going to be the case, either by choice or, I fear, by necessity.Recommended 5
It also assumes that our children aren’t going to become the scientists and politicians and social leaders that will help us find a better way forward.Recommended 7
I’m assuming that my kids won’t be doing that, at least. I guess you have lofty goals for your kids.Recommended 5
I have lofty goals for somebody’s kids, but I’m not sure yet who they are.Recommended 5
If the past is any indication of the future each subsequent generation is going to generate more greenhouse gases than the next so having fewer children is critical. We are still trending up in GHG.Recommended 1
If being the key term there.Recommended 2
“The report finds that the public costs of the vehicle economy total about $14,000 per family in Massachusetts, regardless of whether these households own a vehicle. Even carless families, which are more likely to have lower incomes, help subsidize the Commonwealth’s vehicle economy given that user fees and gas taxes cover just one third of state budgetary costs, which total $5.7 billion.”
Fantastic framing of the matter. And high time we got to see numbers like this.Recommended 6
‘Whose Roads.’ by VTPI may have a worthy successor.
The $14,000 figure includes external costs such as climate change which, while real in their own way, are not being paid for by anyone; it’s not correct to conflate external costs with budgetary ones.
More fundamentally, the study poses the question of “whether cars are the most cost-effective ways to connect”. Given a blank canvas, the answer is almost certainly “no”. Given existing conditions, it’s a lot less clear.Recommended 2
Reading the actual report on the costs of cars in Massachusetts is enlightening and worth the read.Recommended 1
War-On-Cars guy says in the first paragraph “I have no transportation bias.”
That’s funny/sad.Recommended 19
Jeep-driving tech-startup owner runs on the Springwater occasionally and thinks that this makes him an unbiased authority on transportation issues.Recommended 16
I was bothered by the way in which he presents his (incorrect) opinions as facts, like “less traffic will not convince more people to drive”.Recommended 6
As an engineer, I am somewhat offended that a startup called “Chirpify” ( war-on-cars guy’s company) that exists to help build loyalty to corporate brands of consumer products is considered Tech. I remember when our local Tech companies made sophisticated electronic test equipment, or laser circuit trimming machines or scientific computers. In those days we had a different name for people who figured out ways to sell people stuff they didn’t really need. We called them hucksters.Recommended 4
While I strongly disagree with his conclusions, the author is correct in pointing out that what we’re doing (in our “war on driving”) is not working, and that simply doing more of it is unlikely to have a better effect.
I believe we need a new strategy, possibly in the form of a carbon/gas tax, parking pricing, and/or road tolling. In other words, stimulate market demand for better alternatives.Recommended 14
Those other strategies would actually be a true “war on cars” so bring it on! Like everything labeled “the war on ___” the irony is that that thing is not actually facing any meaningful pressure.Recommended 3
Can we please stop with the wanna be high-speed rail stuff? It’s like demanding organic pure unadulterated food for the homeless on a golden platter instead of quality food that fills the tummy. Inslee has shown his wholesale ineptitude at the realignment that went awry and killed three people and injured scores of others.
First, lets work on getting a solid, functional passenger network with more regular trains that stop in places like Tenino, or Echo, or Baker City, Ashland, etc.. It also entails that more doubletrack and triple mains be built. Move the masses efficiently over the whole PNW, running passenger speeds at even 80-95 is just fine. Bring back the Pioneer to eastern Oregon, but people like fairy tales and the image of “flying” along so hence the support. Even the NEC back east isn’t high speed, 110-125 is great. Apparently we like wasting money on “studies” that suck public money to certain groups with political ties to Olympia and Salem instead of being on the ground. Hell, even in the 40s-50s they did a damn good job. Of course so much can be blamed on the car culture but this isn’t the right solution, yet.Recommended 9
Serving the cities you listed with even 80mph rail service would cost many times more than 110mph service between Portland and Seattle (sub 2:30 travel time), and would serve significantly less people.
I don’t think we should spend money on far-flung routes until we have sub-2:30, hourly service on the SEA-PDX trunk route. Once you have that in place, people will be much more likely to connect to smaller cities with the system.Recommended 15
No, it wouldn’t, it was already done years ago. The ATSF, GN and other western roads all served the numerous small communities and the auto with it’s door-to-door service led the ridership dropping to zilch. Of course certain routes need major realignment but nothing near the cost of what it takes to achieve with true HSR. Put in “milk runs” from the smaller places to hubs like Eugene, PDX, SEA and Vancouver (BC) and have higher speed express runs, like they used to. This mantra that it has to be faster isn’t a good thing.
This isn’t new, just a new sales job for a different product. California’s debacle with the line from near the Bay Area down to near Bakersfield has ballooned and no one should be surprised. Unrealistic expectations from the start but got the “masses” buying into it. Rural areas need just as good as solid transportation choices as major cities, if not more. Ever try getting somewhere out of the mtns w/o a car?Recommended 1
As a transit-dependent bicycle user who never learned to drive, I’ve become a total train nut since I was a kid. I literally ache for HSR to happen in the USA, anywhere, preferably the 200 mph kind in Germany, France, Japan, and China.
That said, HSR has technical issues that can be overcome with current engineering technologies, it has certain land use issues in particular corridors that are more politically challenging but not yet impossible, and political issues that are often “fatal flaws” with certain corridors. For example, the California corridor is likely to get some of the best ridership, but while it will likely get the support of its 53 congresspersons in the US house (12% of all votes), it still has only 2 votes in the Senate (2%). The Texas corridor between Houston and Dallas has similar political issues and Cascadia is even worse off. The NEC has the greatest population density, AMTRAK already owns most of the track, and there’s very strong local support for the project. But it will ultimately fail (compared to the other alternatives) because the vast majority of its numerous congresspersons and senators all belong to just one party, a party that doesn’t control the Senate (yet, and isn’t likely to any time soon.)
And so the most politically viable HSR corridors are the Midwest and Southeast, as they have a mix and diversity of senators and congresspersons from both parties, including from the other party. Yeah, they don’t have much on population density nor particularly high passenger rail use, but that has never been a criteria in funding US rail, has it?Recommended 2
I understand the want for HSR and it’s certainly a real and viable alternative in many other nations, Japan arguably the best one could hope for but then Tokyo has 38 million people right?! But take a look first at newer services like Brightline or tried and true commuter rail such as MBTA and Metra, or Caltrain on the Peninsula. As mentioned in the other link that national road maintenance for autos is 64 billion I think. Well, that doesn’t even cover the California HSR project and it still hasn’t gotten any further south than Bakersfield because Tehachapi is such a major engineering challenge. What is being proposed in the Midwest from Chicago to Milw and further north is positive and still not HSR. Even the freakin Auto-Train from D.C. down to Sanford is popular and Amtrak cancels the damn thing at times. My point is bring a wholesale regular network back first then go for higher speeds in the appropriate corridors. Advocating for HSR in my opinion helps the rural vs urban fight so prevalent now.Recommended 0
The Oregonian closing down its comments section is indicative of so many of the trends running through our society. We (the USA) has become a place with little common ground. The comments section on the Big O had become a land of open warfare between two sides who shared radically different views of the world. This created a swamp of hyperbole and name calling that no longer served any useful purpose. But removing this “no mans land” of interaction , as coarse and uncivil as it had become. does not solve any of our problems. Each side has retreated in to it’s own corner, watching its own media, and pushing its own memes. How will we resolve these differences? Maybe the commentary sandbox of a fading news medium is no longer the place, but what will be? Perhaps we are not really destined to solve these problems on our own and we must wait until one side or another fails in a way that all can see, so we can pick ourselves up and try something new. I for one, have almost given up on the the mass of people loosening their white knuckled grip on the dead stick of happy motoring. But hopefully ,when the false dream of driving 5000 lb hunks of metal and plastic from fry huts to big box warehouses has faded from the our reality there will be enough left of the earth to try something new.Recommended 3
Great timing on the Oregonian closing comments down. That “war on cars” piece is up to 412(?!) comments as of my writing this. Comments sections often turn into a toxic wasteland of hateful trolls snarling at each other. I take heart in knowing that it’s a VERY small, VERY vocal minority of people spewing the hate on there. Per the Oregonlive piece:
“It’s important to note that very few people contribute the vast majority of comments on the site. Most readers never comment or read the comments. In fact, across our company’s websites, which serve 50 million unique visitors in an average month, just 2,340 people produce more than half of the comments. Just 3 percent of visitors to OregonLive read the comments over a three-month period last summer. A tiny fraction of visitors ever posts a comment.”
2340 people (out of FIFTY MILLION) produce over 50% of the comments?!Recommended 1
Math is way off. Those fifty million visits (not visitors) are probably disproportionately by those commenters, going back hundreds of times posting vitriol.Recommended 0
Nah, I believe the math. Advance Publications owns the Oregonian. The article says 50 million unique users across all their websites. These would include websites for hundreds of newspapers, as well as Discovery Channel, Wired, Condé Nast, Lycos, Angelfire, Tripod, Reddit (according to Wikipedia, anyway) and probably hosts of others no one has bothered hunt down. AP is privately held and not always forthcoming about their assets. There could easily be 50 million unique users across all their sites correlated by IP address and session tokens.
StphRecommended 0
50M!?
OK.Recommended 0
Please correct the lead -in to the Stava article. The article says “ 44% of Strava USERS in Portland, or 21% in LA [are] commuting by bike”. It doesn’t say 44% of Portlanders are commuting by bike.Recommended 4
At the moment I’m pretty discouraged by the politics in this continent re. high speed rail. I’ve visited Japan and Europe and rode the Shinkansen and the German ICE. They’re both amazing. It’s so easy and affordable to just take the subway to a train station then at a kiosk punch in where you want to go and go catch the train. After a comfortable few hours you’re in another city far away. No need to book tickets and get to the airport and wait to lift off, the noisy cramped flight then touch down and after that still have to get to the city.
It’s amazing only to this continent. In other places it’s a reality.
The Koch brother and others in the automobile/oil industry industrial complex know that their fortunes are based on a big lie and are quick to quash any awareness of the people (Interest in high speed rail, the cycling renaissance, etc.) to alternatives. The domination of private cars has been artificially encouraged and alternatives intentionally suppressed and they know it.
In this continent people are flying to visit family in the next state or province when they could be taking a high speed train in less the time and less hassle but aren’t offered that option.
Sad really.Recommended 4
It’s more than just politics; it’s geography too. Germany is the size of Oregon + Washington, and Japan is comparable to California. Think about the number of destinations in Japan or Germany compared to those US states; I love those train systems too, but we’re so spread out that trains are simply less feasible. Imagine a train line running the height of Germany but only stopping in 4 or 5 cities (spanning Seattle to Ashland, for example), only two of which really amount to anything population-wise. It takes a lot of infrastructure to serve not many people.Recommended 1
Yeah, density is a big factor when it comes to paying for it. In Canada whenever it’s talked about it assumes that the Toronto to Montreal (and maybe Ottawa) line is where to start. Big population centres with a lot of people moving between them.Recommended 0
One factor though is going to a different country. The US and Canada are pretty similar on the surface but it’s still considered exotic to travel to the States and see how things are different. Travelling within Canada is fairly similar (even to French Canada) so not so exotic from a travel perspective.
I suppose the subsidy that all transportation receives needs to be factored in and accepted that it’s a common good. In the case of the Cascadia high speed rail idea, they’re claiming that it’s half the cost to do high speed rail from Vancouver, BC to Portland, OR than to add another motor vehicle lane to all those highways. If that’s true then this needs to be brought up. It can be a brain exploder for gear heads who believe that they are fully paying for the highways with gas tax, etc. but it’s time to educate them. Once that happens maybe, just maybe, the acceptance of taxes going to mobility of the citizens can be directed to also subsidizing HSR.
But we’ll see.
Expansion, growth, adding lanes or speeding up rail are all 20th C holdovers. They do not speak to our present moment in which contraction, defensive measure are or should be the order of the day. If we have money to spend (and my hunch is we don’t) then seawalls, earthquake readiness, road diets, phasing out the auto should all take much higher priority.Recommended 1