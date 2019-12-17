Oregon bike tax revenue ticks up, but still short of expectations
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on December 17th, 2019 at 2:14 pm
The latest receipts from Oregon’s bicycle excise tax show that revenue is still lower than lawmakers hoped for.
The $15 tax on new bicycles was one of several taxes passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2017 to raise revenue for transportation projects and programs. It went into effect on January 1st, 2018 and is collected at retail shops at the point of sale. It applies to all bicycles with a value of $200 and over. As part of the law, retailers must file quarterly returns with the Department of Revenue (DOR).
According to DOR, they collected about $500,000 in bike tax revenue during the 2018 calendar year. As of October 2019, they report payments so far this year of about $724,000.
These numbers show an uptick, but the totals fall short of the $1.2 million per year figure lawmakers were given prior to voting on the tax.
DOR also shared with us that so far there are 182 active bike tax accounts (retailers). That’s up from 111 that had registered as of March 2018.
When we last checked in on these numbers just five months after the tax went into effect, the cost to collect the tax was 61% of the total. DOR says that’s to be expected with a new tax and they expect annual collection costs to be in the $20,000 to $30,000 range starting in 2020.
The bike tax was one of three new taxes passed in 2017. In total, the State of Oregon estimates they’ll bring in $343 million per biennium by 2025. A payroll tax to pay for transit is the largest source of new revenue and is estimated to provide $217 million in the 2019-2021 biennium. Taxes on new cars and trucks will chip in about $80 million. The bike tax is tiny by comparison and is forecast to only generate $700,000 per year by 2025.
Bike tax revenue goes into the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Active Transportation Fund. This fund was created in 2019 and was created by using 7% of Connect Oregon funds (an existing, Lottery-funded grant program) plus revenues from the bike tax.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I forgot we had passed this stupid tax. I’m glad my recent online bike purchase wasn’t assessed a tax.Recommended 5
Interestingly, a speaker at the PSU/PBOT Traffic and Transportation class stated that if you pay property tax of, say, $3000 in Portland, only $17 goes to the City for transportation.Recommended 5
So when I recently bought a $550 bike I paid about the same in transportation taxes that my wife and I pay for our home.
Good thing I don’t buy a bike every year – my transportation taxes would double!
(Of course, the bike tax does not go directly to Portland’s roads.)
Last spring I bought a $397 mountain bike from Performance as the shop was going out of business, which I paid the usual 6.75% NC sales tax = $26.80 most of which was subsequently spent on expanding our freeways. Boy I wish I was still living in Oregon, I would have had to only pay $15.Recommended 2
This tax does nothing for orphan urban highways.Recommended 0
Do they explain why the numbers have fallen short? Were the numbers BS to begin with? Are bike shops not assessing the taxes? Are bike shops seeing a slump in sales? If so, is the slump attributable to the tax or is it consistent with nationwide figures?Recommended 4
Questions I’d add to yours:Recommended 0
– How easy is it for an Oregonian to evade the tax?
– Are e-bike sales at motorcycle shops affected?
– How is the tax collected for online sales?
Could you remind us of the administrative costs associated with this tax? ThanksRecommended 3
But we got “skin in the game” and “seats at the table” now though, right?Recommended 10
The “gap” is all those lost bike sales of scofflaw Oregon bike buyers crossing into neighbouring states to buy their bike free of Oregon taxes. 😉Recommended 1
I don’t think people are going to different states to avoid a $15 tax, especially with WA no longer allowing exemptions for sales tax.Recommended 2
You can request a sales tax refund from the Wa. Dept of Revenue, but it’s now after the fact not at point of sale. Also, they put lots of hoops to jump through, such as the online form and documentation, that you can only use it once per year per person and the state tax has to be above $25 for the purchase to qualify.Recommended 0
sorry but u missed the joke
🙂Recommended 0
Does that list of registered bike retailers include the big box retailers? (There should be some of their adult bikes triggering the $200 threshold.)
And the article mentions a cost estimate of collection, but this does not include the cost to the the retailer to collect it (I assume).Recommended 1
This Oregonian will never buy a bike in Oregon again.
If you enjoy riding your bike, this should be one in a long series of clues that Oregon Democrats are basically Republicans.Recommended 3
What about supporting local businesses????Recommended 2
What I find fascinating is how many people are either willing to drive to an adjacent state and pay for gas, their time, and local sales tax for a bike, or else happily order online and pay for shipping, insurance, and the time needed for assembly, just to avoid the $15 fee. It make no economic sense whatsoever.Recommended 3
I’m just absolutely stunned that yet another tax did not live up to expectations.Recommended 3
I’m equally stunned that administration cost 61% of the initial revenue collected. But fear not, when things are up and running like a properly lubed chain it will only come out to about $135 a retailer ($25000/184) to open the envelop, cross the name off the list, and deposit the check.
Seriously, what many don’t get is that one can support goals, but be against and vote against taxes, knowing that the money and initiatives are so poorly managed. Recent case in point:
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2019/12/audit-portland-city-council-fell-short-on-promises-to-voters-on-recent-tax-bond-measures.html
Can’t wait to see the numbers on the Portland Clean Energy surcharge….Recommended 1
Another in a long line of embarrassing new Oregon taxes. So bad it almost makes the argument for “small government” through it’s sheer idiocy.Recommended 2
I’m about to purchase a 20″ bike for my grandson at the only local bike shop in Beaverton. It’s twice the cost as a purchase of a new bike from Fred Meyer, but I’m supporting a local business and HOPEFULLY supporting better bicycling infrastructure in the future in SW Portland and Beaverton where we live. Whether you like the tax or not, we need to pay for safe infrastructure where it’s needed and support Oregon small businesses.Recommended 2
Does anyone know of one person who used to complain about “bikers not paying their fair share” but no longer does?Recommended 3
Jonathan, could you let us know what ODOT document states that Oregon expects $1.2 million in net revenue annually from the $15 bike tax, and send us a link to that document? Thanks.Recommended 0