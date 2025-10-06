Naked bike ride to protest Trump’s invasion set for Sunday

A scene from the 2024 World Naked Bike Ride. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A naked bike ride being billed as a protest to Trump’s illegal invasion of Portland has been scheduled for Sunday, October 12th at 2:30 pm.

The “Emergency World Naked Bike Ride” is being organized by the group that created a second naked bike ride in 2024 when Portland’s original version took the year off. The two rides have very similar names (World Naked Bike Ride Portland and Portland World Naked Bike Ride) which has caused some confusion. The riding club behind the ride, Naked Hearts PDX, has led hundreds of group rides and is known for the heart-shaped speaker box and sound system pulled behind a cargo trailer.

The organizers who are behind this “emergency” ride say there’s is distinct from the other one in its commitment to direct action. Their first ride in September 2024 included a die-in in front of the headquarters of Zenith Energy in the Northwest Industrial District.

“We ride to protest the militarization of our City,” organizers wrote on Instagram this morning. “This is a very peaceful form of protest. Joy is a form of protest. Being together with mutual respect and kindness is a form of protest… The vulnerability of bodies could not be more explicit than seeing our neighbors kidnapped off our streets while at the same time those who protest at the Ice Facility are dealing with being brutalized.”

The group’s first post on October 1st went viral and was covered in headlines all over the world, including a mention on NPR’s weekend radio show, “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.”

Everyone is welcome on the ride, whether you choose to go fully nude or not.

The start location of the ride has not been announced but is expected Friday. For updates, follow @worldnakedbikerideportland on Instagram.