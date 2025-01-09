Reconfiguration of N Kerby Ave offramp to be studied with federal planning grant

We’ve all heard about the I-5 Rose Quarter project, the State of Oregon’s plan to widen I-5 and redevelop the lower Albina neighborhood decimated by construction of the freeway. But there’s another neighborhood less than a mile north that also suffered greatly by construction of an interstate.
Today the US Department of Transportation awarded the Portland Bureau of Transportation a $1 million grant to study the reconfiguration of an I-405 offramp.
The North Kerby Avenue offramp tore out dozens of homes in the 1970s between N Mississippi and Vancouver avenues and today it funnels freeway traffic into a dense residential neighborhood. Inspired by the Albina Vision Trust and their effort to rebuild the Albina neighborhood near the Moda Center, Boise-Eliot Neighborhood Land Use and Transportation Committee Chair Allan Rudwick began researching the offramp and its impacts. With the backing of the neighborhood and in partnership with the Portland Bureau of Transportation he championed a grant through the USDOT’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.
In a joint statement released today from Oregon’s congressional delegation, the Kerby project was one of three planning grants awarded funding through the Biden Infrastructure Law. The announcement also included $2 million each for the Reconnecting 82nd Ave Community Planning Study and the Tualatin-Valley Highway Community Connections Planning Study.
Rudwick’s Kerby Ramp Redevelopment Project will look to re-establish parts of the Eliot neighborhood demolished by the freeway offramp. It will also investigate redevelopment of the City of Portland’s Albina Maintenance Yard, a large equipment storage facility that sits on land carved out by ODOT during construction of the freeway.
“Receipt of this planning grant would allow the City of Portland to pursue creating acres of new land to be used for parks, affordable housing, and new connections between the two neighborhoods,” reads a project description.
In addition to the $1 million from USDOT, PBOT will contribute a $250,000 local match.
See the project website on the Eliot Neighborhood website for more information.
A profound waste of money. We’re not going to wind the clock back 50 years.
This also fixes a dysfunctional intersection and improves access to the Emanuel Hospital ER, among other things.
You see it as turning back 50 years, I see it looking ahead at least that far. Time is a flat circle, what’s old is new, etc.
This could just as easily be solved with a pet-access tunnel under the existing roadway. But that wouldn’t “protect the community” or whatever.
The current configuration was designed with another freeway connection in mind, I feel like there’s no real difference between terminating the ramps where they are now, or at the actual intersection with N Kerby. Shortening the ramps gives an opportunity for a more connected grid with basically no downside for car traffic. Even emergency vehicles heading to the hospital get a shorter route by exiting directly onto Kerby (with some kind of expanded/changed entrance on the west side of the hospital)
blum’s correct. Little context. The freeway off ramps currently proposed for removal at Kerby were to become the “Rose City Freeway” (AKA “Prescott Freeway”). This would have removed a large portion of NE Portland residents and housing from the current end of the ramps at N Vancouver to Prescott, along Prescott to around 50th and along Killingsworth to I-205.
When MoTRG guy says “wind back the clock 50 years,” what he doesn’t realize is that the original Eisenhower Freeway plan was exclusively imagined as inter-city, not intra city. The idea of induced demand was observed beginning around the ’30s during the time when Robert Moses and other visionaries began to propose intra city parkways in NY. Despite the persistent problem every time a new parkway was built (it’s instantly congested), the plans typically went ahead…
Unless they were in predominately white neighborhoods (e.g., SOHO, Beverly Hills etc), in which case, generally, you see the green on the map below. The intra city parkway systems generally are an indicator of former black (red-lined) neighborhoods. If Portland had not revolted (against the Mt. Hood Freeway, for example) and instead decided to build the planned freeways, it safe to assume Portland would have looked very similar to the vast majority of the other cities in the US. Much of inner SE and NE would have lowered in property values, become blighted, and the white flight and urban degradation that occurred in nearly all other cities in the US would have gutted much of the city (not just the predominantly black parts).
Which would give you greater value, spending your transportation dollars on this, or using that same money to put in traffic calming on state and city streets elsewhere?
2 million dollars could be used as the seed funding to build HUD-regulated non-profit housing development for many dozens of low-income people.
2 million dollars would fund a half dozen diverters or ~1-2 miles of enhanced bike lane.
Urbanists tend to prioritize their twee Jacobsian aesthetics over the boring and pedestrian infrastructure that directly addresses the low-income housing crisis or the climate crisis.
Sometimes “value” isn’t just about traffic and efficiency. It can also be about reconnecting neighborhoods in acknowledgement of the destruction from the highway building processes. I live in the neighborhood and highly value this project. The folks in my Boise neighborhood association had their full support behind this project and signed a letter for that support when submitting for this funding.
I think this is a fairly high value project all things considered. Even though this part of N Portland has a gentrified reputation, there’s still a lot of Black residents. Obviously the issues relating to gentrification are still pressing and present, and people are continuing to be priced out across the board, but it’s not like this is some corner of the city reserved for the well-to-do.
It’s also symbolic. While all of the urban renewal in the area was deeply problematic, the construction of the Kerry ramps (and the botched hospital expansion) stand out as examples where the projects were needlessly destructive. The chance to purposely undo a needlessly destructive project has value to the City outside of its literal value as a project. How much the every day Portlander cares about this is worth considering, but I think it’s a good thing to do.
Is it the highest value project in the state? No. But it’s worth doing in my opinion
Well said blum. It’s really important to note that the Kerby ramps were built around the time of the Fremont bridge, shortly after the time when the majority of the Albina neighborhood was removed for I-5 under the pretense that it was “blighted.” The Rose city Freeway would have demolished another 4800 homes on top of the already insane amount of houses demolished for I-5.
In 1971 neighborhood groups staged a protest on the Kerby ramps, arguing that the ramps would bring traffic, noise and pollution to Albina. These ramps were unused for almost a decade as a result of neighborhood protests and weren’t opened till 1979.
The average house price in the Boise neighborhood according to Zillow is $530,000, the average price in all of Portland is $527,000.
It is an entirely average neighborhood, nothing symbolic at all in 2025.
The population is barely more ethnic in 2025 as the rest of the city.
It’s a decent project that would improve the area. It has or should have Nothing to do with the neighborhood history.
Cities evolve and change.
Bingo. For all the “there’s no money for sidewalk projects because we only spend money on freeways,” this sure seems like a lot of buck for very little bang.
Not a waste of money for a family that gets to have a house there, or employees who get to earn a living at a business there, or kids who get to play in a park there.
Do you even bother to look at or read the article before you comment?
This is a reconfiguration, possibly an improvement but it’s adding no housing or parks or anything else.
The headline is misleading, very little of the current ramp is being removed.
Perhaps you should read not just the article, but the project page… The reason for reconfiguration is so that the Boise-Elliot community is able to reallocate the land use for things like housing.
Let me quote:
“This project would plan for a new mixed-use neighborhood located along TriMet’s Frequent Transit Network where transit vehicles arrive every 15 minutes or more often all day”
So a tiny apartment building on the 100 yards of road they are taking out is not exactly a NEW neighborhood.
This is false advertising if you know the area.
I live in the area, and I helped to push this project with my neighborhood association. If you actually read the project in the link, there’s space gained not just on the road, but also reallocation of underutilized land use with the facility yards and parking lots.
I do think it is a good project but the reallocation of facility yards could be done regardless of the off ramp change.
The amount of roadway actually goes up with this project.
It will be nice but hardly transformative.
A simple measuring tool on Google Maps shows that the potential ramp removal would be roughly 900 feet, or 300 yards, not the 100 yards that you say in your post. 900 feet is more than four typical Portland city blocks. And the width of the ramp is such that you would get at least four full city blocks out of this, potentially even more.
Second paragraph: I’m not sure that it’s really a “removal” rather than a “reconfiguration” like your headline says. Removal implies people NB on the I-405 Fremont Bridge would no longer be able to get off the bridge in the Kerby area. I don’t think that’s true.
Yes sorry. I had swapped “removal” for reconfiguration in headline but forget to do it in the body text of the story. Fixed now.
Nice to see some changes, but sort of bummed that there’s not much grid re-connection going on. North Kerby in particular – it seems like they could just extend the street a little bit into the removed off-ramp area without much issue?
The graphic shown is not a very good one. The study itself is written to be very expansive, looking at all kinds of grid reconnection opportunities, street reconfigurations, and creation of new land for redevelopment.
Ah good! I was hoping to dive into the study later today, glad to eat my premature words 🙂
Question for JM to ask city staff at PBOT:
Why is the removal (reconfiguration) of this ramp so necessary, yet all the others for the Rose Quarter and Columbia Bridge are apparently so needed? What make this one so “surplus to need” that it needs reconfiguring? And why now?
Pretty sure if I asked that their response would be: “Well we don’t know, but it’s intriguing enough to warrant a study to find out more. And that’s what this grant will do.”
Why is there not a similar study, for example, to reconfigure Interstate Avenue back to the way it was before all the onramps were added, between Lombard and Vancouver WA (i.e. the present I-5)? Put in roundabouts and signalized intersections, get traffic to slow down to 30 mph or less, reclaim land for development, wetlands, and parks, perhaps not build a new $7 billion bridge?
This was a stub of a much longer freeway that was later cancelled, so it’s a very different situation than all the other ones.
Yep, Alan, here’s a decent blog post and vid on the abandoned freeways of Portland starting in 1943 when Multnomah Co. invited Robert Moses to write his 87 pg report recommending, “14 freeways, 14 expressways, and five new bridges.” There are a lot of remnants of freeways that were never built. There is a great quote from Moses at the start:
Any alternative to a cityscape that did not include vast freeway landscapes was considered unrealistic and quaint by city planners at the time. Cars equaled progress. If you’ve been to battery park, it’s crowded and touristy, but there isn’t a massive freeway overshadowing it (but there is one across the Bronx, which is currently planned for expansion SMH). It’s bizarre that we still live in a time where that ideology dominates our cityscape and public funding on transportation.
It would be better if it were a full removal. Local travel by interstate is a huge obstacle to better zoning, modal shift and causes the congestion that is used to justify the never-ending expansion of asphalt death zones in the center of the city.
Agree. The area at N Cook street where the Vancouver bikeway intersects with traffic entering and exiting the freeway is awful. Removing that conflict point would destress the whole area and make biking in that neighborhood more appealing.
Allan Rudwick has spent countless hours working on this land reclamation project over the years. This initial grant award is hard-won, but such sweet proof that citizen activists can effect change. Thank you, Allan, for your tenacity and toil for the people of Portland.
Yes, great job Allan, and thanks to the Boise-Eliot Neighborhood Association for supporting you!
This grant funds the building of nothing. It funds studies. It might as well fund the appointment of a committee to begin the commencement of public involvement meetings to debate the preparation for alternatives analysis. Physical construction will be lost in bureaucracy.
Umm do you think we should initiate construction projects without planning then? I agree there’s a risk of planning things to death, but come on. It’s actually smart and good to investigate and dive deeper into issues before deciding to make major changes to stuff.
Umm…of course I do!
Planning should be rolled up into a tiny crinkly ball and set on fire when it comes to affordable (medium to high-density) rental housing which is the only type of housing that the state should be encouraging and/or subsidizing during this chronic and festering low-income housing crisis.
The concept of the proposal has merit, but Portland is a black hole of inefficiency. Planning can be done without the layer upon layer of navel gazing stakeholders.
Yeah, we should just randomly build things without doing any studies first! That will work out great!
Yes, we should be building affordable rental housing according to city codes as quickly as possible and without the barriers and delays imposed by “studies”. The city owns a shit-ton of land that could be immediately turned over for developed (e.g. via HUD/LIHTC/VA and other mechanisms).
Besides endless studies, our great city is considering cutting millions in funding for homeless services and graffiti removal so as increase the budgets for all our new council persons offices.
This new government we have was such a good idea….
Props to Alan Rudwick, the Eliot Neighborhood Association, and all of their allies for setting this up and pulling it through.
I first met Alan in PBOT’s now-defunct “Portland Traffic and Transportation Class” in 2009. And have worked on parallel projects with him ever since in Boise Neighborhood. (The neighborhood on the north side of the Kerby Ramps).
Note to everyone — if you want to see change in our transportation infrastructure, you can make it happen. You could be a tireless flag bearer like Alan and the Eliot NA. But you can also be a supporter, an encourager, an organizer, etc. to help good ideas see the light of day. Attend your NA meetings, volunteer with other groups. Etc. lots of PT&T Class alums from ‘08 and ‘09 (when I attended) have gone on to lead or fund/fuel/support a lot of significant changes in the bicycling infrastructure that otherwise probably wouldn’t have happened.
A couple other notes.
1) rather than “removal” or “reconfiguration”, the accurate term here is “to truncate”. (“Truncation?”)
The “Kerby Ramp” overshoots Kerby and terminates at Gantenbein Ave. Car traffic doesn’t benefit from this overshoot, and it sits, unnecessarily, on a lot of land.
The plan as by the Eliot NA (top photo) truncates the exit ramp back to Kerby Ave, and the entrance ramp back to Albina Ave.
This is 1/8 mile for the exit, 1/4 mile for the entrance. Thus freeing up a lot
2) As mentioned, this exit and entrance “ramps” are the beginnings of a 4 lane freeway, the “Prescott Freeway” which was never built.
Planned original orientation is here. (1966)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/11599639@N03/26185201650/
3) The big challenge moving forward will be to convince ODOT that the new ramp terminus intersections should be *small* and *slow.*
Any freeway exit intersection built in the last 40 years has been really big. Several left turn lanes. Several right turn lanes. Wide radius corners on the intersections.
It’s not necessary here. Primarily because there is no capacity for increased car traffic on any of the nearby desirable surface streets (Mississippi, Williams, Vancouver, Fremont).
Secondarily because if a large intersection is built here it will take up most of the freed-up land.
But “small freeway ramp intersections” don’t exist in any ODOT guidebook. So it will likely be another long effort to try to convince them to do it.
Ted Buehler
Ted, I get that the neighborhood has been campaigning for this for a long time. We both know that to get certain kinds of funding, a project must be somewhere in an approved plan, and this is a first step in that direction. We also know that certain other projects got approved, funded, and built without being in any plan whatsoever – certain plans got “amended” after the fact – usually due to political expediency and/or sudden federal stimulus funding. When I was an advocate in East Portland I frequently saw projects in both categories.
My assumption when I see a study like this (plus the other two mentioned) is that PBOT (or in some cases ODOT) is assuming a significant project is about to get axed by the feds (Rose Quarter comes to mind as does the I-5 Columbia Bridge) and that certain state funding will suddenly become available for all kinds of projects citywide, so the city wants to make as many projects “shovel-ready” as possible.
A brief note on the PBOT traffic and transportation class (from a fellow graduate!). It’s in a new form and has been taken over by Metro, and is run out of PCC instead of PSU (this is based on me recalling a post from a Metro councilor on Instagram)
Wow! I’m happy to be wrong!
Thanks to Metro for keeping this great resource in operation.
Looks like it happened in 2024 and will continue!
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/walking-biking-transit-safety/traffic-transport-class
Yes, let’s make it harder to commute to jobs in Washington County and less appealing to live in North Portland. Genius.
TD
I’m curious — what is your basis for your ironic praise here?
I live six blocks from the Kerby Ramp terminus. I’ve had housemates to commute to Washington county. Nothing in this proposal is likely to make it any more difficult to drive from inner NE to Washington County via the Kerby ramps to I-405 southbound.
Also I’m not sure why you think this would make it less appealing to live in N Portland — a chunk of surplus land would be reclaimed from an abandoned 1970s freeway project and turned into mixed use housing/residential.
Ted Buehler
Yes, let’s do it!