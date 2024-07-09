A lot of Portlanders are biking through the heat wave

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2
Kids gotta’ get to the pool somehow. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Allow me to disabuse you of the notion that an extreme heat event means no one will ride bikes. Despite 100-degree or so heat during this current wave of high temperatures, I was pleasantly surprised at how many folks were out biking around northeast Portland today.

I made a trip to the post office and brought along my camera in case I saw anyone out riding. Turns out, y’all are a hardy bunch! It wasn’t quite normal summer bike traffic volumes, but there were many more people than I expected. And there were folks in all sorts of outfits — from not wearing much at all, to being fully clothed as if it were just another 60-something degree Portland day.

I’ve also noticed that many of the Bike Summer Pedalpalooza rides in the past few days have been very well attended. So there! Biking and the people who do it are quite a resilient bunch and there’s almost no weather that will keep us from riding.

How has the heat been treating you? Are you staying off the streets during the day? Or just going about your business as usual?

Note: All photos in this gallery taken today between 3:15 and 3:55 pm.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anon
Anon
2 hours ago

The featured image of two kids on a cargo bike is one for the ages! Fantastic capture of the time.

0
Reply
Ted Buehler
Ted Buehler
15 minutes ago

Bicycling is one of the *only* things you can do to be comfortable in a heat wave.

Wear cotton. Ideally 100%, untreated with rain-go. Get your shirt wet. Put on a wide brimmed hat. Go out and enjoy.

See a convo between myself and Kyle Banjerlee and myself in this forum from 2017 for more detailed info.

https://bikeportland.org/2017/07/31/ride-the-heat-wave-with-these-10-proven-tricks-236635

Ted Buehler

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

A lot of Portlanders are biking through the heat wave

Now there’s a Bike Happy Hour on the west side!

$39 million TriMet grant will fund fuel-cell buses for 82nd Ave transit project

43 candidates share their vision for transportation in Portland

From the Archives

An exciting vision for bikes at ‘Gateway Green’