A lot of Portlanders are biking through the heat wave

Allow me to disabuse you of the notion that an extreme heat event means no one will ride bikes. Despite 100-degree or so heat during this current wave of high temperatures, I was pleasantly surprised at how many folks were out biking around northeast Portland today.
I made a trip to the post office and brought along my camera in case I saw anyone out riding. Turns out, y’all are a hardy bunch! It wasn’t quite normal summer bike traffic volumes, but there were many more people than I expected. And there were folks in all sorts of outfits — from not wearing much at all, to being fully clothed as if it were just another 60-something degree Portland day.
I’ve also noticed that many of the Bike Summer Pedalpalooza rides in the past few days have been very well attended. So there! Biking and the people who do it are quite a resilient bunch and there’s almost no weather that will keep us from riding.
How has the heat been treating you? Are you staying off the streets during the day? Or just going about your business as usual?
Note: All photos in this gallery taken today between 3:15 and 3:55 pm.
The featured image of two kids on a cargo bike is one for the ages! Fantastic capture of the time.
Bicycling is one of the *only* things you can do to be comfortable in a heat wave.
Wear cotton. Ideally 100%, untreated with rain-go. Get your shirt wet. Put on a wide brimmed hat. Go out and enjoy.
See a convo between myself and Kyle Banjerlee and myself in this forum from 2017 for more detailed info.
https://bikeportland.org/2017/07/31/ride-the-heat-wave-with-these-10-proven-tricks-236635
