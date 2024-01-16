Wild winter weather check-in

Readers Emily (left) Bradley (center) and Josh are making the most of the snow.

How are you doing with this wild weather?

What started as a dusting of snow, high winds, and record-setting cold temps Saturday has turned into a major weather event in Portland. There have been several deaths, lots of damaged property, school and business closures, and thousands are still without power. Folks who rely on TriMet have had a rough go as closures of the light rail system have wreaked havoc on some commutes.

As I type this Tuesday morning a possible ice storm is due to bear down on our city before the day is done.

I’ve seen many posts of people bicycling and most roads are relatively rideable; but I haven’t been out much since Sunday morning. The photos I’ve seen of Mt. Tabor are heartbreaking! So many beautiful trees are gone, but even worse is the destruction of the big, covered picnic area near the start/finish of the Mt. Tabor series races.

If the rain and ice comes today, I’d strongly advise against riding anywhere until things warm up Wednesday morning. Right now, protected bike lanes are almost impassable unless you have a fat bike or some other snow-specific rig. On major streets, only the lanes shared with car drivers are safe, so take caution if you use them.

I’m not sure if we’ll have Bike Happy Hour Wednesday (1/17), but I’ll let you know via @BikePortland on Instagram and on X tomorrow morning.

I hope everyone is staying safe and warm.

What are conditions like where you are? Have you ridden much? If so, what was your experience?