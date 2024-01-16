Wild winter weather check-in

How are you doing with this wild weather?
What started as a dusting of snow, high winds, and record-setting cold temps Saturday has turned into a major weather event in Portland. There have been several deaths, lots of damaged property, school and business closures, and thousands are still without power. Folks who rely on TriMet have had a rough go as closures of the light rail system have wreaked havoc on some commutes.
As I type this Tuesday morning a possible ice storm is due to bear down on our city before the day is done.
I’ve seen many posts of people bicycling and most roads are relatively rideable; but I haven’t been out much since Sunday morning. The photos I’ve seen of Mt. Tabor are heartbreaking! So many beautiful trees are gone, but even worse is the destruction of the big, covered picnic area near the start/finish of the Mt. Tabor series races.
If the rain and ice comes today, I’d strongly advise against riding anywhere until things warm up Wednesday morning. Right now, protected bike lanes are almost impassable unless you have a fat bike or some other snow-specific rig. On major streets, only the lanes shared with car drivers are safe, so take caution if you use them.
I’m not sure if we’ll have Bike Happy Hour Wednesday (1/17), but I’ll let you know via @BikePortland on Instagram and on X tomorrow morning.
I hope everyone is staying safe and warm.
What are conditions like where you are? Have you ridden much? If so, what was your experience?
Sadly, I’m starting to see PBOT’s anti-bike gravel appearing on roads. I expect it will still be there in July.
…by which time it will all have migrated into the curb zone, where most of our bike lanes are crammed.
Yes, out here in the wilds of SW Portland, PBOT and ODOT went big this time with salting and sanding the major arterials. It’s like they saw an opportunity to do a GOOD JOB for once in getting these streets to bare pavement, so they went for it in a big way. The result is that they spread TONS of gravel and salt to create two narrow travel lanes for cars and trucks – one in each direction.
As for bike lanes and sidewalks? (such as exist out here) Fuhgedaboutit! I’ve been out on foot every day – not driving my car to reduce my impact – and the walking is really tough and almost impossible in most places. But I’ve lived here long enough to know that PBOT, and the CoP generally, is barely competent in the best times, so in a challenging time like this one, we should expect nothing. The best walking is on trails with packed snow.
I predict that PBOT will *never* remove any of the tons of gravel they have spread on most streets out here. Nature will have to do it. Some of the bike lanes out here are NEVER swept, even when I have reported them several times and eventually gave up.
I’m curious, does anyone have experience with studded tires for when everything is covered in ice? It’s one of those things I wonder about every time it happens, even though it’s too infrequent to justify spending the money for me.
When I am able to live somewhere with the space to store it, I want to get a fat bike with studded tires to use as a snow/ice bike.
No experience with commercially available studded tires, but a few years ago I made a set of ice spike tires by driving wood screws through an old set of mountain bike tires I had laying around, then lining the tires with copious amounts of duct tape to keep the screw heads from puncturing the tubes. Works like a charm on solid ice, but I probably wouldn’t want to use them in conditions where there is a fair amount of bare pavement mixed with the snow or ice.
I’m not brave enough to try riding on the ice, but I’ve been walking around my neighborhood a lot. It’s very peaceful, and makes me super grateful to have a warm place to live.
Snowstorms are the most effective traffic calming measure ever implemented in my neighborhood. Drivers, overwhelmingly, are very mindful of speed and stopping distance, and slow down to look before turning. Only seen a couple people playing with their phones – feels like it’s 1/5 drivers on their phones on normal days. They do all this despite the streets around them being wide-open and empty.
I wish we could change our infrastructure, enforcement, and culture to make people drive like that all the time.