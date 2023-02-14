Portland’s Office of Civic Life previews new district map

It has been wonderful to see BikePortland commenters refer to the Office of Community & Civic Life’s new neighborhood profiles. We reported on them a couple of weeks ago in our Portland Engagement Project post, and I’ve noticed some of you referring to stats from the profiles in your comments. That’s great!

Shortly after we wrote that article, the Office of Community and Civic Life issued a press release with much of the same information.

With one exception. The press release offered a preview of their new Neighborhood Association and District map (at top).

A comparison with the old map shows a small boundary change—the northern-most SW neighborhood association, SWHRL, joined the Northwest coalition. And the new map has substituted icons for coalition names.

Editor: The last several paragraphs of this story have been edited out per the comment below from the Office of Community and Civic Life. (10:23 AM 2/14/2023)