Jobs of the Week: eBike Store, Clever Cycles, Trek Travel, the CCC

by

Need a new job? Want a better job?

We’ve got four fresh opportunities for you to consider. Learn more about each one via the links below…

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s most popular bike and transportation news platform, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

Share on Reddit
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Bow ties, butterflies, and bikes adorn new Lloyd mural

Interstate Bridge freeway expansion could cost up to $7.5 billion

Review: Showers Pass rain gear from head to toe

Jobs of the Week: eBike Store, Clever Cycles, Trek Travel, the CCC

Featured Story

Bikes lend support to historic protest at Occupy Portland

A large group of bike riders used a swarm technique to create a safety buffer between Police and protestors.