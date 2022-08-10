The Street Trust seeks applicants for new ‘Hub’ coworking space

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

If you’re tired of working via Zoom from your living room, The Street Trust (TST) may have the perfect solution for you. The Portland transportation advocacy nonprofit just announced it’s launching a new project: a coworking space in the Lloyd Center – dubbed the “HUB” – where like-minded organizations can work alongside each other.

According to TST, this will be a place where people who work for organizations can “come together to collaborate, conduct research, host clinics or workshops, use digital planning tools, brainstorm over coffee, or hunker down in a private office to put the finishing touches on that grant application due at 5 pm.”

The organizations that will be prioritized for a spot at the HUB will “share TST’s priorities of improving transportation safety, accessibility, racial equity, and climate justice in the Portland Metro Region and beyond.” Membership fees will be on a sliding scale based on the organization’s budget.

The fact that TST has chosen the Lloyd Center to house this space is just another example of transportation advocates and Portland planners working to resuscitate a district that has gone dormant in recent years. Even though this area is overrun by parking garages, there’s a confluence of transit options located here and with the new Blumenauer Bridge providing a much-needed link from to and from the district and the rest of Portland’s inner east side. It looks like TST is joining the cohort of Lloyd Center boosters with this project!

This sounds like a very cool way for transportation advocacy organizations to form partnerships and collaborate. There’s not really any light work in this field, but many hands working together will hopefully make it easier. And who doesn’t want the chance to take their lunch break at the Lloyd Center’s ice skating rink?

The official application will open in September, but interested parties can fill out an intake form and sign up for updates here.