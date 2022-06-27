The Monday Roundup: Safety mom, Biden train tour, motordom monument, and more

Welcome to another glorious Monday.
This week’s roundup is sponsored by Action LED Lights, where you can currently receive 40% off some models.
Below are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…
Safety mom: In this very relatable essay, the daughter of America’s foremost advocate for traffic gardens shares what it was like to grow up with a “safety mom” who’s doing her part to build the type of street utopia she wants to see in the world.
Culture of fear: It’s sad this mom had to ask Slate whether her 6th grader could walk 0.4 miles to school in a safe neighborhood. At least Slate responded well, saying, “Eventually, we’ll have to loosen the leash on our kiddos.”
Enforcement needs: Philadelphia is hiring eight new parking enforcement officers with a specific mandate to go after people who park cars in bike lanes.
Roe decision protest: Women competing at the U.S. National Road Race Championships took a knee during the national anthem at the start line of their race in Knoxville, Tennessee.
E-bike rebates: I wish every single elected official and policymaker in Oregon were required to read this news story about Denver’s wildly popular e-bike rebate program.
Saudi sportwashing: A country with an atrocious human rights record and that helped the killer of Fallon Smart flee the U.S., is the sponsor of a major golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in North Plains this coming weekend. Yuck.
Biden’s gas tax error: Oregon’s Earl Blumenauer and Peter DeFazio are among the environmentally-minded influencers who are very critical of President Biden’s plan to suspend the gas tax. They and many other transportation reform advocates say Biden should instead improve access to driving alternatives.
Joe’s Train Tour: Noted environmental Bill McKibben makes a very strong case that Biden should go on a nationwide train tour to simultaneously save our country from anti-democratic rule and boost the profile of his beloved mode of travel.
Motordom’s shadow: Author and academic Peter Norton shares the history behind a 100-year traffic safety monument in Baltimore that helped define a legacy of car culture we all live with today.
Bike-friendly rankings: Portland finished 5th among big cities on People For Bikes’ latest City Ratings.
Video of the Week: YouTuber RM Transit takes a look at Portland’s transit system and has some very solid recommendations on how to make it better, including creating superblocks downtown, building that tunnel under the Willamette, and much more.
Thanks to everyone sent in links this week!
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Overall this is a good video, but it would be better to phrase this as a video that takes a look at Portland’s light rail system; he completely overlooks our buses. And TriMet’s bus service is almost comically bad, especially on the westside. Trips that would be about a 10-minute drive take about an hour and a half by bus and train. A good light rail system is nice, but it’s not going to move the needle if the buses are so bad that nobody can get to the light rail in the first place.
It’s sad because there’s so many common-sense solutions that could be implement right now, such as rerouting the 56 to Scholls Ferry and 26 between downtown and the Six Corners. But TriMet is instead doubling down on bad practices like routing about 10 lines on the same route instead of servicing more areas, which does nobody any good.
I found the video hilarious, very Canadian solutions that sound logical until you understand how US federal, state, county and local laws work – and often conflict with each other. Trains must be “buy American” to get the 83% federal subsidies. The Steel Bridge for all its faults is privately owned and operated by UP, likely something that he isn’t aware of and would find very surprising. Portland doesn’t have huge mega station areas partly because of local height limitations but mostly because of local land use conflicts and ownership issues – state versus city versus private versus right-of-way, particularly at Gateway and Lloyd Centers. After Boston’s Big Dig fiasco, no US city is willing to contemplate new tunneling.
No mention of all the crime and security issues on MAX.
He also mentioned the “underutilized” Amtrak rail lines, blissfully unaware that they’re heavily used by their owner, UPRR. And also hit on the idea of double-tracking the Red Line between Gateway and Lloyd Center, which would be great if only there weren’t heavy rail and a highway sandwiching it in.
He does mention how lacking the bus system is
We have had a backend software glitch resulting in a handful a comments being rendered unapprovable, I’m reposting them.
FROM PiGS:
Reply to
He does mention how lacking the bus system is
I watch the RM video and I scratched my head wondering what MAX service is he talking about as it sure isn’t the one I use.
Just this morning as I was waiting at Gateway I was admiring all the trash and rats in and around the platforms. The bike parking area’s glass was busted out too. So much for a safe place for a bike.
Then on the ride in, though it was before sunrise, how hot the train was.
Guess I need to find the store that sells the rose colored glasses he was wearing.
And yet, “People for Bikes” ranked Brooklyn and Queens as the #1 and #4 “cities”.
That also left me scratching my head. The lack of data transparency on these sorts of lists frustrates me often. They discuss ways to improve but not how data is procured and processed, insofar as I have found at least.
Senate and house politics aside, Bill McKibben seems to be blissfully unaware of how awful national passenger rail service outside the NE Corridor has become after 50 years of neglect. Most Amtrak trains pass through at night, the areas around stations are were the homeless now live, rural states like ND only have one congressperson for the entire state (but still has daily Amtrak service each way).
And Amtrak long-distance routes are suffering from major staffing shortages this year. Cancelled trains and removed equipment has resulted in extremely full trains, delays, or last-minute cancellations with no alternatives. We shouldn’t promote Amtrak until we resolve these issues, because it really can’t support additional passengers right now.