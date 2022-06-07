New cycling apparel brand launches in Portland

Former Nike designer and outdoor industry veteran George Nelson has launched Kansept1 (sounds like “concept”), a new cycling apparel company.
Nelson’s resume in the apparel design field includes brands like Pearl Izumi, Patagonia, DaKine, Fox Racing, Merrell and others. He graduated from Rhode Island School of Design then moved from Boulder, Colorado to Portland in 2004 to work as senior apparel designer for Nike’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) brand.
The company’s initial offerings include a selection of jerseys ($120), bibshorts ($175), socks and t-shirts for men and women. The collections went live last week.
Nelson says Kansept1 brings two of his passions — cycling (especially the competitive side of it) and product design — “full circle”. “I first started bike racing when I lived in New York City back in the late 80’s and early 90’s,” Nelson shared in an email yesterday. “For most of my time in NYC, I didn’t own a car so my bike provided an escape on the weekends out of the city on long club rides and races up to Westchester County and Nyack and out to Long Island and New Jersey.”
Nelson, now 58, still loves to ride and race and still designs products he’d wear. Asked how he’d describe Kansept1’s aesthetic, Nelson said, “That’s always a tough one to answer without sounding a bit pretentious isn’t it? But I suppose it would be ‘modern classics’.”
Cycling apparel is an extremely competitive market and Nelson will fight for customers along brands like Rapha, MAAP, Le Col, Eliel and many others. That’s a far cry from Nelson’s early days at Pearl Izumi. “There were really only a handful of genuine players in the industry and, to be frank, they really weren’t doing a great job on the style and fashion side of it,” he says. “Today’s cyclist is more sophisticated and better informed and they’re demanding more and better choices, style and quality.”
The first collection from Kansept1 is road/gravel focused, but Nelson says a much larger offering is in the works.
Check out the Kansept1 website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest drops and deals.
Another brand of $120 cycling shirts to choose from!
Glad to hear Eliel being repped. It’s great stuff.
People are going to pronounce it “can sept”, not “con sept”.
If they’re from Boston, they’ll pronounce it “kahn-sept.”
Looks like nice stuff, but I can’t help but think about how that super long jersey zipper is going to bunch up when you lean over to ride. Maybe it’s just me being overly picky, but even the shortest zippers are usually too long.
That’s interesting michael, because full zips are pretty much standard in the industry when it comes to the higher-end market (and among pro racers.) If a Jersey is cut right, zipper will lay flat. Personally I only wear full zip because it’s so much more versatile. On hot days especially!
Could be wrong, it’s kinda an odd way to phrase it, but I read it to mean cut of the jersey with a long front that will cause the requisitely long zipper to bunch. Not a full zip vs half zip criticism. But I could be wrong.
Some kit manufacturers have markedly shorter fronts than backs which fit nicely when riding but look a bit odd when standing. This looks like a more straight across cut which looks good on standing models but might bunch.
I mean the whole jersey seems long. Like the pockets would sit pretty low too. I only wear full zips too but mine look like they are at least 4″ shorter. 5′ 10″ 157, and wear small Castelli and find the zipper still bunches up