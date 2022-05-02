City promises reliability as Bob Stacey Overcrossing elevators re-open

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022 at 12:08 pm

A sidewalk with a rust-colored pedestrian bridge in the background.

The Bob Stacey Overcrossing. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

After nearly eight months without service to one or both of the elevators that provide access to the Bob Stacey Overcrossing in southeast Portland, the transportation bureau announced last week that they’ve finally got them fixed. For good (hopefully).

The crossing, which provides a safe and convenient route for folks to avoid the at-grade crossing of four sets of light and heavy rail tracks at SE 12th and Milwaukie, opened in November 2020. But a combination of mechanical failure and vandalism left many people forced to either wait for long train crossings, try other, more dangerous routes, or hoist their bikes up several flights of stairs. The outage got so bad that the namesake of the bridge, former Metro Councilor Bob Stacey, told us back in February that it had become “a mark against us as a community.”

PBOT has blamed “unexpected motor failures” in both elevators and related supply chain issues for the lengthy delay.

Advertisement

Now they say they’ve implemented a new monitoring system to ensure the elevators are more reliable in the future. The system is a partnership with Portland General Electric who provides power to the motors. “While we do not expect to identify any further issues,” reads PBOT’s elevator status website, “if we do detect irregularities, we may need to remove the elevators out of service to avoid a complete motor failure.”

This isn’t the only location where PBOT and TriMet have struggled to keep elevators online. A similar crossing just down the tracks at Lafayette Street has a checkered past and the nearby Darlene Hooley Pedestrian Bridge in South Waterfront that provides access over I-5 is also notoriously unreliable.

Speaking of which, a notice from PBOT just under the message about the Bob Stacey elevators being back in service had this unfortunate news about the Hooley bridge elevators: “This elevator was taken out of service on April 4, 2022, due to a broken glass panel on the lower level door. Based on anticipated replacement glass delivery times, we expect this closure to last approximately 4-6 weeks.”

Front Page, Infrastructure
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
David CarlssonChris IDavid HampstenWattsChamps Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Does public “promise of reliability” have a MOU (KPIs) with the neighborhood association(s) and other stakeholder groups? And perhaps keeping a in-hand stock of critical parts like in the ‘olden days’ before next day shipping made us all lazy planning wise.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

One would think a “broken glass panel” could be temporarily replaced with plywood rather than taking the elevator out of service for 4 to 6 weeks especially since it will likely be lots longer than six weeks.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

Yeah. On the face of it, 4-6 weeks seems like a sick joke. Possibly there are clearance issues with plywood vs glass? Fastening plywood might also cause cosmetic damage. Of course, if true, that seems like poor planning and design, as well as poor priorities.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Cosmetic damage? You obviously haven’t been in these elevators for a while.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Carlsson
Guest
David Carlsson

That elevator was working despite the broken glass.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
EP
Guest
EP

Reliability with a whiff of stale urine…

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Oh, and don’t step in that

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

Read until the end for the shocking plot twist. /s

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

It’s funny because Hooley is the only one that always needed an elevator.

Kinda weird that they can’t patch it ASAP though. A polycarbonate sheet, some strong reversible adhesive, seems like you’re done. Heck I’ve got basic woodworking tools and skills that ought to make a sheet of plywood fit in the frame…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I’ll note that PGE provides power to all the motors in my house, and they don’t randomly break for extended periods of time.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

They ought to rename it the “Nick Clark Memorial Overpass.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

After seeing the slow destruction of these elevators over the past year or so, I’m starting to think that we just can’t have public elevators in this city anymore. A ramp would be much better.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests