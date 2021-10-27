Hardesty backers will host transportation-themed fundraiser

Posted by on October 27th, 2021 at 11:56 am

Event flyer.

In 2018, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty became the first black woman on City Council by a landslide. Now that she’s announced a re-election bid, a group of respected transportation advocates have stepped up to help her stay there.

Calling her a, “True champion for healthier, greener, and more equitable streets,” six names that should be very well-known to BikePortland readers will host a virtual fundraiser for Hardesty on November 6th. It will be hosted by Steve Bozzone, Aaron Brown, Tony Jordan, Joan Petit, Steph Routh and Chris Smith.

Earlier this week, Hardesty’s campaign said they’ve already exceeded their fundraising goals with over 300 donors. The incumbent faces a challenge from Vadim Mozyrsky, a newcomer to Portland politics who’s active a number of high-profile boards and committees.

In a statement released Monday, Hardesty said Portland faces an “extremely challenging” future and that her vision will make our city stronger and more equitable. “We can’t allow our progress to be rolled back. I believe I am the right woman for the job, and that Portland City Council needs my voice as we take on serious challenges in the coming budgets and policy agendas.” Her campaign said she intends to focus on, “public safety, housing and homelessness, economic resilience, and bold action on climate change.”

That notable list of advocates who will host a “Zoom party” for Hardesty next month want to make transportation reform a key part of her agenda — and her success — going forward. In the event description they point to several recent measures of progress including her support for 82nd Avenue, carfree streets, and her continued fight against ODOT’s I-5 Rose Quarter project.

Hardesty was named commissioner of Portland’s transportation bureau by Mayor Ted Wheeler in late December of 2020, despite showing no public inclination for the assignment. Hardesty’s main issue has long been police reform and she’s spent most of her political capital on that issue. Of course that was before she began to dabble in techniques to combat gun violence and reduce the need for police officers through street design and placemaking. If she continues to lean into that type of work, and embraces its direct connection to climate change, community economics and resilience, transportation could become an even larger part of her profile.

Learn more about the event on our calendar.

CORRECTION: This article originally listed Hami Ramani as one of the hosts of this event. He has since informed us that he is not a host. Sorry for any confusion.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Jo Ann’s outspoken disdain for law enforcement has been pivotal in the down sizing of the police force and the City’s slide into lawlessness. Pedestrian deaths are up. Murder is up. Shootings are at a record high and every sidewalk is a homeless camp. Consider how much these issues have gotten worse in the 3 1/2 years of Jo Ann’s tenure. She wants to build on this, what she calls progress. It doesn’t feel like progress to me and my support will go elsewhere.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Cranky Grandpa. We all see you tryin’ to place blame on the homeless not being cared for, and murder rates being up placed on JoAnn. We all know that she didn’t cause any of that. We all know that the mayor is much more to blame (As is the failed systems that keep the rich rich, and the workers struggling to get by.)

We see right through you.

I think it is more fair to say that she is against White Supremist police officers carrying out racist police policies. There are active White Supremacists on the force. Something that I don’t see you calling out. Granpa. How do you feel about police reform?

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I would stipulate that everyone here is against White Supremist police officers carrying out racist police policies (unless you are playing “The Definition Game”). We don’t need to call it out in every post.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

HAHA, any discussion about police reform that doesn’t include more officers is not a discussion about police reform, it is virtue signaling at best. The article above literally emphasizes that police reform has long been her policy du jour, for her that means fewer police. We are seeing how that is playing out. Our weak mayor is no more to blame for issues here than any other member of council, there are major flaws to our form of government.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Homicide has increased nationwide, and predates Hardesty’s tenure and George Floyd’s murder, and thus also predates the most recent movement to defund police departments. It is up in Portland, but it is also up in Fort Worth, Jacksonville, Omaha, Fresno, Mesa, Virginia Beach, Colorado Springs, Miami, Tulsa, and Lubbock, all Republican-controlled cities where police budgets have been increased. There has been no correlation between crime rates and efforts to defund police, much less a causal link.

You know what has increased in correlation with homicide rates, nationwide? Gun sales. Up 65%! 2019-2020 according to Small Arms Analytics (as reported by CNN). Correlation is not causation, but if you’re looking for a smoking gun…

“Violent crime” — not just homicides — is actually DOWN in Portland, and “crime” in general is down, in Portland and nationwide, to a historic degree. In fact even looking at just homicides, the recent rise is small in comparison to the rate that it’s dropped since the 1980s.

And “crime,” of course, is defined by the police — white collar crime and environmental degradation are never included in their statistics, but unconstitutional arrests (70-80% of Portland arrests in the period from May to October 2020, according to the Multnomah County DA) are. According to a study by the New York Times, police (nationwide) typically spend less than 4% of their time on what they describe as “violent crime.”

[I haven’t included links because then my comment will get flagged as spam, but all of the statistics mentioned above are easy to find with simple web searches.]

Hardesty is not perfect, but blaming her, or the police accountability movement (of which defund is one part) for a rise in homicides is just parroting a bucketful of lies.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Norman
Guest
Norman

Nationally the rate for homicides went up 30% from 2019 to 2020. Portland’s homicide rate went up 82% for the same period. So, yes they both went up but Portland’s numbers are far worse. Most cities are not experiencing the same level of increase that we are seeing here in Portland.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
one
Guest
one

I’m a big supporter of JoAnn. And I love BikePortland.org and I ride my bike almost everyday year round.

JoAnne is the best city council member we’ve had in a generation. Our weak puppet of a mayor is stifling JoAnn’s abilities, by placing her in charge of transportation. She should be mayor, and she should be in charge of the police and housing.

I wish we had a new mayor and I hope JoAnn gets reelected.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Best city council member in a generation? What has she accomplished, and please do be specific.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Fuzzy Blue Line
Guest
Fuzzy Blue Line

How can anyone objectively dismiss everything the city has become (unusable sidewalks & MUPs throughout the city, increasing crime & murders, lack of enforcement of traffic laws, etc.) blaming
the Mayor or others on City Council to protect Jo Ann’s re-election campaign? The only common sense coming out of City Hall nowadays is coming from Mingus Mapps.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

How can anyone objectively…

With facts.

Zero evidence Hardesty’s policies (recall she is not in charge of the police department) have had any effect on “crime” rates. There are ideas that you believe, but if you want us to look at things “objectively,” then let’s see some data.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Fuzzy Blue Line
Guest
Fuzzy Blue Line

**word deleted by moderator because I really want us to be able to have productive and respectful political debates on here – thanks! ** . Mingus Mapps isn’t in charge of police either but it doesn’t stop him from speaking common sense. He’s in charge of the Water Bureau for crying out loud but it doesn’t stop him from weighing in on transportation, police, and a whole host of other issues impacting the city.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

The commission form of government is a disaster and should be replaced. With the mayor and each commissioner having specific bureau assignments, the commissioners focus on a small slice of the city’s responsibilities and functions. If they have time and inclination, they also seek to serve their “base.” No one is looking out for the stakeholders, residents, businesses and visitors as a whole. It’s all about silos and turf and there’s a general understanding “if you keep your hands off my bureaus, I’ll let you run yours as you see fit.”

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
