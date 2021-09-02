Weekend Event Guide: Onesie Ride, Remove by Bike, BIPOC mountain biking, and more!

Hi everybody!

As we get into September, days start getting cooler and the city will go through much-needed friendlier temperatures, some rain and some normality (**knocks on wood**). Still, the ambiance of some of the events that occur on this weekend feel like an extra chance to give a final wave to summer. But hey! Summer spirit is what we make of it regardless of the time of year, isn’t it?

Friday, September 3rd

Wilshire Park to Kelley Point Loop – 9:30 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

“Traditional Kelley Point loop starting at Wilshire Park going through Northeast and North Portland. There will be a restroom break at the Smith/Bybee Lakes Interlake Parking area.” This event is hosted by the Portland Bicycling Club. More info here.

End of Summer, Onesie Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

“Let’s get together and celebrate the end of an amazing Pedalpalooza season with an easy group ride. This will be a slow roll ride, about 4-5 miles. Organizer will have music trailer.” More info here.

Saturday, September 4th

PDX Remove By Bike: I-205 Bike Path Cleanup – 10:00 am at Home Depot (NE)

“Thanks for helping us keep Portland picked up. This event is centered around the bike path on the I-205 Glenn Jackson Bridge. We need ‘pickers’ and ‘sweepers’. RSVP if you want donuts.” More info here.

Last Chance Summer Dance 2021 – 8:00 pm at Pioneer Courthouse Square (SW)

Let’s clarify – despite the name, this event is still a group ride. “A little background history on this ride. Back in “Old” Portland the local radio station Z100 would put on an all ages concert called, Last Chance Summer Dance on the waterfront. This ride is an homage to when Portland was so clean, it was shocking to see any form of litter on the streets.” More info here.

Advertisement

Sunday, September 5th

Gateway: A BIPOC Community MTB Event – 10:00 am at Gateway Green (NE)

“Join BikePOCpnw & NWTA to celebrate the diversity in the sport of mountain biking at Gateway Green, Portland’s only Mountain Bike Park. This is an event to create a space for people of color who do not normally feel safe in the outdoors to meet, gather & ride mountain bikes together.” More info here.

Vegan Picnic Ride – 11.30 am at New Season’s Market (N)

“We’ll do a slow, easy two hour group ride, then end at ~2pm for a picnic outdoors at Laurelhurst Park. This is a perfect ride for kids and the entire family. All are welcome. You don’t have to be vegan, as long as you’re respectful.” More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

— Maritza Arango, @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Rides/Events

Weekend Event Guide