Video: An easier way to get to Jantzen Beach Shopping Center
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on August 11th, 2021 at 8:53 am
Our latest video was made to help you navigate a part of town that everyone could use help getting through: The messy I-5/Hayden Island/Jantzen Beach jumble.
I’d ridden between Delta Park in north Portland to Jantzen Beach and Vancouver dozens of times over the years before coming across this shortcut. It’s a little path that helps you avoid some of the worst bike routes in the region. I call it the Hooters Shortcut.
If you’ve ever tried to get from the I-5 bike path northbound to the Jantzen Beach Shopping Center, you probably took the standard route that Google and the City Bike Map recommend: a circuitous route that requires you to awkwardly cross a freeway off-ramp in a crosswalk, routes you up onto a narrow sidewalk, includes several beg buttons, and then puts you on a dodgy, debris-filled, unprotected underpass bike lane. I always feel so disrespected when I take that route.
But there’s an easier way! Watch the video to see what I mean. And if you liked this video, please subscribe to our growing YouTube channel and give it a “thumbs up”. If you know of a cool shortcut that could help others get around by bike more safely and efficiently, let me know so I can consider it for an upcoming video.
