PBOT’s new concrete barrels on greenways are a very big deal

Posted by on August 3rd, 2021 at 12:34 pm

(Installations on SE Salmon and Stark. Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

Big and heavy and intimidating (to drivers).

Last week’s announcement that the Portland Bureau of Transportation will install 80 concrete barrels on neighborhood greenways is a major step forward. After taking a closer look at a few installations over the weekend, I’m convinced these additions to our traffic calming arsenal will have having a big impact on safety and stress levels.

To refresh, these barricades are the next step in making PBOT’s ‘Slow Streets’ network more permanent. The Slow Streets emerged at the height of the Covid lockdown in 2020 as a way to facilitate safe outdoor mobility when a high volume of walkers, bikers, and rollers took to neighborhood greenways. Unfortunately, the initial step was rather anemic. The signs were frequently moved and/or hit and damaged by people who either didn’t want them in their way or who were unable to drive around them.

I visited several installations on Southeast Salmon, one on SE Stark, and one on Ankeny on Saturday and came away very impressed. Watch our latest video below and read why I think these are new concrete barrels are such a game-changer for Portland’s existing network of neighborhood greenways:

— At about four-feet in diameter and three-feet high — and full of soil — these barrels are heavy and take up a lot of space. On relatively narrow residential streets, this gives them a strong presence that competes much better with cars than a-frame signs and lightweight plastic barrels. Street safety is all about power. In situations where people feel they have limitless power, they drive more dangerously, take more risks, feel more entitled, and so on. When we take that power away by introducing something just as powerful and intimidating as they are — like a massive concrete barrier — drivers tend to behave much better. These concrete barrels equalize the power dynamic and provide a level of security for vulnerable users.

— As you enter the intersection on a bike, the barrels are like a shield against oncoming traffic. Similar to how curb extensions work for walkers on a sidewalk, these barrels allow bike riders to nose further out into the intersection, thus shortening the crossing distance.

The 15 mph signage (and “Shared Street” iconography) is another hint to drivers that they’re entering a special place. Note that these are yellow advisory signs, so they aren’t legally binding. PBOT says their goal for these signs is for people to slow down while turning into a greenway and “have greater awareness that this is a shared street and that more pedestrians and people on bikes will be present.”

— The barrels are placed in the middle of the greenway street and are staggered from one side of the street to the other. This increases visual impact as you drive up to an intersection. The barrels also have the effect of narrowing the larger cross-street, which slows drivers down.

— One of the biggest impacts is how the barrels change driver turning movements. The presence of a large obstacle in the middle of the street forces drivers to make more deliberate, careful turns with sharper radii. They can no longer just roll straight through and/or lazily cut a corner.

— At a cost of just $1,500 to $3,200 per installation, these things are very cheap. And unlike a median island (which has similar benefits), they can be moved if necessary.

— We cannot underestimate the cumulative impact. Portland’s greenways already have a good bit of traffic calming infrastructure like speed bumps, roundabouts, diverters, medians, sharrows, signage, 20 mph speed limits, and so on. The addition of these barrels will further limit driving access and add to the inconvenience, frustration, and reduction in power that is so important to creating truly low-stress, family-friendly streets.

— The concrete barrels are a powerful complement to intersection daylighting, where PBOT prohibits parking within 20-feet of a curb to increase visibility.

I’m really excited about these! They’ll look even better when folks plant and paint them.

PBOT says all 80 of the barrels planned in the initial roll-out should be installed by mid-fall of this year. Check the map to see if any are coming to your neighborhood. And if not, you can request one by emailing PBOT Slow Streets program manager Scott Cohen at scott.cohen@portlandoregon.gov.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Guest
Clarence Eckerson Jr.

NICE VIDEO!!!

17 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Guest
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Really like the video Jonathan and really appreciate the daylighting.

I wnder how many of these could be installed around Portland for the $800 million budget of the Rose Quarter project?

These are going to save lives!

17 hours ago
kittens
Guest
kittens

Two things:
1. Enforcement, Enforcement, Enforcement. Concrete barrels are not helping the underlying problem. Can we all admit that the only reason these are necessary in the first place is that today’s drivers are emboldened to drive fast and break things because there is literally NO traffic law enforcement. I would not have a problem with traffic on a greenway if it was driving the SPEED LIMIT (20) and not using their cars as tools of aggression.

2. The failure to fashion easily discernible rules around deployment and kind of diverters will and is resulting in driver frustration. I know this is not a popular take on BP but most of us are also auto drivers and the result of the breaking of the street grid only results in more traffic concentrated on arterials which results in more delay and more aggressive behaviors, law breaking and flagrant disregard for prohibitive signage. Certain destinations in NW Portland are downright impossible to navigate without aid of GPS.

17 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The failure to fashion easily discernible rules around deployment and kind of diverters will and is resulting in driver frustration.

I don’t know, I guess it depends. Real diverters maybe but PBOT is adamantly against installing them on greenways because they want to preserve motorists’ ability to use greenways as cut through routes.

Now these things? I don’t think 99% of drivers will even realize what they are for. They don’t impede motorist, make them change route, or really force them to slow down.

16 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Can we all admit that the only reason these are necessary in the first place is that today’s drivers are emboldened to drive fast and break things because there is literally NO traffic law enforcement.

I think overall the physical features of a street have a far greater and more consistent impact on driver behavior than law enforcement. So no, I wouldn’t cite driver emboldenment as the only (or even the primary) reason we need concrete barrels. And I’d argue they are absolutely helping the underlying problem, which is that the built environment is built in a way that frequently prioritizes drivers’ convenience at the expense of the safety of people on bikes or walking.

16 hours ago
kittens
Guest
kittens

Portland drivers over the last 20 years have become increasingly hostile to anything and anyone in their way. There are no consequences to driving recklessly. Heck, I just read last night that “street racers” blocked the entire intersection of MLK and Columbia for 3 (!!!) hours and no police responded because that is their policy now.

People intentionally driving through stop signs, red lights, ignoring one-way diverters, no-passing zones. I could go on and on, we as bike riders are uniquely vulnerable but we have a do-nothing city council, police commissioner, DA and Portland Police who have basically enacted a work slowdown because their feeling were hurt last year.

These are problems concrete barrels don’t fix.

15 hours ago
Nico W.
Guest
Nico W.

Yep lawless drivers abound in PDX.
https://www.koin.com/news/street-race-blocks-ne-portland-intersection-for-hours/

15 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

You’re correct that these concrete barriers won’t make it literally impossible for the worst 5% of drivers to continue with their over-the-top recklessness – although I bet they’d serve as a pretty good drifting/sliding deterrent. Seriously though, street racing does seem like an example where law enforcement is the better tool for the job. Apples and oranges, sort of.

I think if we’re talking about more run-of-the-mill bad driving, this treatment does potentially make a big difference. I.e., it encourages good behavior (slowing down while crossing an intersection, slowing down before making a turn, turning more deliberately) by making the inverse bad behavior (driving fast, turning without looking or slowing down sufficiently) more difficult. And in combination with other traffic calming features, I have to think it’d also make the street less attractive for cut-through traffic – another good thing.

15 hours ago
Michael Mann
Guest
Michael Mann

Can we imagine a world in which the police are not responsible for fixing this problem? I agree that more and better enforcement of current traffic laws would help. But we don’t live in that world and wishing for it isn’t going to change a thing. It’s time to start visualizing a city and community where creativity and citizens are the solution.

Also, most motorists can and should drive less. THAT’s the “underlying problem.” all those single occupancy vehicles heading to NW to go boutique shopping is not something the police should have to add to their list of priorities.

11 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

I personally don’t understand these things at all. They stick out from the sidestreets, out into the actual arterial traffic lanes, meaning a vehicle is going to hit one just going straight. They are not physical diverters, meaning they do absolutely nothing to actually prevent traffic from turning onto the said sidestreets they are aimed at heoretically protecting. They just seem a little… useless. Please somebody educate me. I personally would come out in the middle of the night with 15 friends and move them, so that they actually formed a diverter!! 😉

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Did you watch the entire video? Both of your points are addressed in it. They do not “stick” out into the cross street. They only stick out when you are trying to continue straight on the greenway, and that’s the whole point.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Michael Mann
Guest
Michael Mann

you would only hit one if you were A: On your phone and clueless about where you were pointing, B: driving too fast and couldn’t stop in time, C: Drunk or high.
So yea, they’re working.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

These beg barriers aren’t going to slow down motorist, they aren’t going to discourage motorist from speeding on greenways, and they wont discourage or prevent motorist from using greenways to cut through.

These are “greenways” and we can’t even get our faux-gressive transportation agency to get our ‘greenways’ just restricted to localized motorized traffic. Thousands of miles of roads in Portland and motorist apparently need unlimited access to every single foot. It’s a pathetic effort from a pathetic agency that stopped carrying about pedestrians and cyclists years ago if it ever truly did.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The video evidence above contradicts your assessment. Multiple drivers are seen slowing down to go around the barriers.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

And what happened ten feet after they passed the beg barrier? It’s a gas propelled machine. Slowing them down for 2 seconds means nothing when they can get back up to 30 in five.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
George Dorn
Guest
George Dorn

The plastic barriers on SE Gladstone, which I drive through far more often than I bike through, absolutely force me to slow down and drive carefully. Given that drivers turning onto Gladstone (greenway) from 52nd (major thoroughfare) used to take that at speed, cutting the corner and plowing right through both lanes of Gladstone, any barrier helps. But the plastic barriers are regularly out of position for some reason; I look forward to a barrier that’s harder to argue with.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
qqq
Guest
qqq

If they’re as ineffective as you say, why would PBOT go ahead with converting the temporary signs to these barriers? This program over the last several months just served as a real-world test. I don’t see PBOT going ahead with these planters if the temporary signs achieved nothing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
David Raboin
Guest
David Raboin

These planters are a huge improvement. They’re big, physical barriers. You can see and almost feel the safety improvements while watching Jonathan’s excellent video. Of course we all want more, but I think we should celebrate moving the ball forward. This is a big win. Be happy.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

Love seeing these around. I can’t impress to BP readers and folks just how CHEAP these are compared to even adding a curb extension or traffic median. Just shows how we can get big results for little $$$.

At the same time I’m scared PBOT is gonna pat themselves on the back and walk away, just like the greenways before the pandemic. These barriers should be a phase 1 approach to more permanent and imposing infrastructure. We need to solidify greenways, commit to having greenways be seen, and double down on people being prioritized in Portland.

Also if you drive a car and get frustrated by these: Cool. Thats the point.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
George Dorn
Guest
George Dorn

These are good for drivers, too. The few intersections near my house where there are plastic barriers now have always been a nightmare – narrow greenways connecting to multi-lane, fast-moving streets. Drivers turning in and out of the greenway have always been scary, whether I’m driving or biking; more than once I’ve been halfway into a turn into the greenway only to have a driver trying to turn left out of the greenway occupy the lane I’m turning into. Now they will get a narrow, well-defined lane they physically have to be in, so they’ll be far more predictable.

This is good for drivers and bikers alike.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Zach R
Guest
Zach R

I wonder if there will be any future ability to add some Neighborhood Greenway advertisement to the concrete barrels. It would be excellent for drivers passing by to see an inviting green sign that might just engender a desire to get out of their cars and check it out.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Ed
Guest
Ed

I don’t think most automobile drivers actively go out of their to drive on a greenway. They do it because it is often better than the alternative, which is sitting in traffic on parallel streets or going on a different street with lots of stop signs. They do it because Waze tells them to. They do it because they live on the street or their neighborhood school is on a greenway. The new barriers will likely be a minor inconvenience for some people and keep them off the greenways. For others, they won’t be enough to deter them from greenway driving.

Could they be a gateway drug to permanent diverters that actually are designed to prevent driving? One can only hope.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

The 15 mph signage (and “Shared Street” iconography) is another hint to drivers that they’re entering a special place.

It appears the “Shared Street” iconography only appears in the PBOT design renderings but not in the real world implementation. (At least not in any of the photos or video.) Why did PBOT pull that out of the project?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
qqq
Guest
qqq

I’d like to know the answer to that also. The Shared Street signage would be particularly helpful on streets that don’t have sidewalks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Merlin
Guest
Merlin

Every time I finish a BICYCLE ride I am so thankful I didn’t run into something designed for auto traffic control or routing.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

at least these temporary barrels are higher and easier to see and avoid on your bike than curbs and other low profile permanent hardscape!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Julie H.
Guest
Julie H.

I think these are a great addition to the tool kit for slowing drivers (please install at the intersection of Rodney & Russell). I would love to see PBOT add $300-500 per barrel to work with local artists to spruce these up with some paint. The Regional Arts & Culture Council has a muralist roster (a diverse group of vetted visual artists) and it seems likely they could partner with PBOT to provide opportunities for artists that also increase the visibility of these diverters and promote/support other goals (bike visibility, placemaking, history, fun, etc.) Concrete is good; concrete + community is even better 🙂

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

I live on Ankeny & I love them. It’d always be better to fully divert traffic, like on 15th or 21st & Ankeny, but they handle what I see as a huge problem with greenways: accidental speeding. PBOT tend to remove stop signs on greenways, which is great, but I’ve noticed most drivers will naturally just keep going faster & faster on a 4+ block stretch without stop signs. Putting something in there that allows the bike to keep going but makes the driver wake up & pump the breaks is a huge benefit.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
