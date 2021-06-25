Jobs of the Week: P:ear Bike Works, Velotech, Backpedal Cycleworks, Kenton Cycle Repair, eBike Store
Now is a great time to jump into the local bike industry. This is the first time I can ever remember a company giving a signing bonus — and there are two of them doing it this week!
Learn more about each opportunity in the links below…
– Sales & Mechanic Position Available – $750 Signing Bonus – The eBike Store
– Bicycle Mechanic – Kenton Cycle Repair
– Bike Mechanic/Sales Position – Backpedal Cycleworks
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc
– Bike Mechanic – p:ear bike works
