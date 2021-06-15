Budget cuts to Burnside Bridge project could mean smaller bike lanes, no Esplanade ramp

Multnomah County is looking to shave about $180 million off the cost of the new Burnside Bridge. A smaller budget for the Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge project could lead to a narrower cross-section that has less space for walk and biking. Another potential cut could be the cycling ramp from the Eastbank Esplanade up to the new bridge deck.

The County announced at a project task force meeting on Monday night that they’ve begun a series of cost-saving studies to determine which course of action will save the most money and have the least negative impacts for users. The budget tinkering is being done to make the project more competitive for looming federal funding opportunities, made even more crucial to the county since the $150 million they hoped to secure from the Metro transportation funding measure failed to come through.

With the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement back in February, Multnomah County was ready to move into awarding construction contracts this coming winter and start construction on the $900 million project in 2024. Now they’ll push the timeline back six to 12 months to do the cost studies and develop a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement based on what they find. With just $300 million set aside for the project so far, the County needs to win a federal grant from the Biden Administration and they hope bringing the cost down will make that more likely.

If they decide to narrow the bridge, the specific lane widths could still be debated.

The impact of all this to bicycle riders could be significant. According to County spokesperson Mike Pullen, the largest cost savings — estimated to be $140 to $165 million — would come from narrowing the overall width of the bridge from 101-feet wide to 78-feet wide. They would do this by eliminating one of the general purpose lanes and shaving several feet off the bicycling/walking lanes. In the Draft EIS, the bike path and sidewalk was up to 20 feet wide on each side, or about eight feet each not including buffers and shy distance. The County says a narrowed version would reduce the cycling and walking facility to “at least 14 feet on each side”.

As you can see in the graphics above, the driving space on the bridge would be reduced by 11-feet on a narrower bridge. The 14-foot bike/walk space would be divided with eight feet going to the sidewalk and up to seven and-a-half feet going to a bike lane. The final width allocations would be decided later. It’s important to note that the existing width of the bike/walk space on the Burnside Bridge is 12.8 feet — nearly the same as what the County will consider for the new bridge.

Pullen said the path would feel similar to the Tilikum Crossing Bridge. While the bike/walk space would be less than the County hoped for at the outset of the project, Pullen said they remain committed to physical separation. “The crash worthy barrier between the bike/ped facility and the traffic lanes is not something we would sacrifice. We will not engineer that out.”

On second thought, maybe not.

One thing that might be engineered out is a ramp from the Esplanade up to the new bridge. As we shared in October 2020, project designers were working on a ramp similar to the one on the east end of the Steel Bridge. Now they are considering the “least cost options” for both the east side connection to the Esplanade and for the west side connection to the MAX light rail station at Skidmore Fountain. Pullen confirmed that bike ramps could be cut, but the cost studies could still leave the door open. “We’re committed to funding an ADA-compliant connection and our decision will be the lowest cost option — that could be elevators and stairs, or elevator and a ramp.” Pullen left the door open to a financial partnership with the City of Portland and/or TriMet that would ensure ramps stay in the plans.

The next big opportunity for the public to weigh in on these changes will be February 2022 when cost analysis will be complete and the SEIS comes out for review. Stay tuned.

Mark smith
Guest
Mark smith

Yes , please put in elevators and stairs. That Multnomah county would be the first to show both how low cost (and High reliability) and how useful stairs are over a continuous ramp.

Tell me multnomah county, so you make car users cue up for stairs and elevators to get their car across a bridge?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Honestly I don’t really see this as terrible. I hope they don’t cut the Esplanade ramp, but having slightly-narrower bike lanes doesn’t seem that bad. Given that it also cuts a lane of cars (which is a plus in my opinion) if this is what it takes to rebuild the bridge with PBLs and earthquake resistance, so be it.

I would hope that if they do cut the ramp (and again I hope they don’t) they at least engineer it so that a ramp or elevator could be added at some point in the future.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

Making cars idle in traffic is definitely a plus, right? – some of the bicyclists here are more interested in making drivers’ lives miserable than actually helping the environment or being decent human beings.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

If you ever find yourself feeling miserable because you’re idling in traffic, mindlessly contributing to local air pollution, just remember you chose to put yourself in that situation. You are the traffic and your misery is your own doing.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

One westbound motor vehicle lane will be interesting, especially if the “future streetcar” actually happens.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Doug Klotz
Guest
Doug Klotz

They’re planning to make it heavy enough for future streetcar use, but not heavy enough for future light rail trains. That seems shortsighted. Can we not anticipate that in the 100 year life, at some point the Steel Bridge might be unusable, and being able to re-route Max over the Burnside would be a very valuable option? Or the system might grow and we would have a Light Rail line on Burnside? Seems like a small marginal cost for some future-proofing!

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

There isn’t much value in a mixed traffic surface line on the Burnside corridor, at least not for high-capacity transit. We need a downtown subway for the East-West MAX corridor. Anything short of that might as well be busses.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
Rihnay Hincoop
Guest
Rihnay Hincoop

I really hope we can keep the ramp and wider bike lanes. Frustrating to hear about these cuts as Multnomah county has received millions and millions of dollars from the federal government recently. I’m afraid Deborah Kafoury is going to blow it all on some ill conceived and poorly thought out homeless plan and we won’t get any long lasting benefit for the region from this windfall of federal cash.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

This is idiotic. Why take a car lane from one of the busiest bridges? Do some of you hate cars so much that they prefer thousands of vehicles idle in traffic? PBOt’s whole idea is to make driving so miserable that people will sit in cars anyways LOL. Not like there is alternatives for most drivers, it rains 9 months here, and bicycles are not an option for many people.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
ChadwickF
Guest
ChadwickF

Perhaps one could hop on the bus or streetcar occasionally. That seems like it could be a good alternative for bicyclists and drivers if it’s too wet outside to drive or bike.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

As the article states, they do not have enough money to make the original vision a reality. You think every other mode should have to be sacrificed except the mode you prefer. Tough. Life is full of choices and you’ve obviously made a series of choices that have made you think you cannot get around without a car. Good for you. Enjoy your future commutes!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Jonathan, I think the comment above can be moderated out. Key words are “idiotic” (this term is insulting without adding information), “LOL”, “hate”, “miserable”. Language like this does not add to the discuss here.
Please remove this comment, and the proceeding comment.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Scott
Guest
Scott

As much as I’d like a bike ramp connecting down from the bridge it is absurdly long while looking very out of place and only accessing the northbound traffic lane. I’d still end up in likely going to an alt bridge for river access to avoid that thing after giving it a try in the first week.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Didn’t Multco just pass the biggest budget ever? Didn’t some of this budget come from car tabs? If they are going to be cheap then why is right now the right time to do this project?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
J
Guest
J

This bridge does not need five traffic lanes. Not at all. During morning rush hour, most of the traffic is westbound. During afternoon rush hour, most of the traffic is eastbound. So make it four lanes with the two center lanes reversible with signal lights. In the morning, one lane E/B and three lanes W/B. In the afternoon, three lanes E/B and one lane W/B. Use signal lights to designate the bus-only lane during appropriate hours.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
