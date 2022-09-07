Esplanade ramp closed due to low water in Willamette River

Portland Parks & Recreation has closed one of the two sets of ramps on the Eastbank Esplanade until further notice.
People using the path today were given no prior warning before coming to chain-link fence and sign announcing the closure. A QR code on the sign links to a page on Parks’ website that says, “Due to a safety hazard, related to low water levels in the river, there is currently no northbound or southbound access along the Eastbank Esplanade (between the Steel Bridge and the Burnside Bridge). Please use an alternate route.”
This is the ramp just south of the Duckworth Dock. That dock is still open, you just have to access it from the south.
According to the National Weather Service, the current stage of the river (measured at the nearby Morrison Bridge) as of 1:30 pm today (Wednesday) is 1.28 feet. The NWS defines “Low” stage as 1.0 feet. The previous three days of this week, the river had been even lower, reaching a stage near 0 feet just yesterday. That level was among the top 20 or so lowest ever recorded by the NWS.
The forecast (right) shows water levels will increase steadily over the next few days.
Just three months ago, this same section of the Esplanade closed due to high water levels.
The ramps on the Esplanade between the Steel and Burnside float on the river, so Parks must monitor them to make sure the inclines and declines are within a safe range for all users.
Keep this closure in mind when you plan your route. The best detour is to either head over to the west side of the river via the Steel Bridge path or stay on the surface streets through the Central Eastside.
UPDATE, 3:53 pm: A reader says they were on their morning commute Tuesday morning when they saw police activity and a dead body at the end of the Duckworth Dock. By that afternoon the closure had gone up. We have not confirmed this with Parks yet.
I sent an email to PP&R expressing my displeasure at the absolute lack of signage. Its reasonable to close the bridge, but they simply need signs beforehand at the top of the ramps at interstate, end of the steel bridge, at the Burnside stairs, and at the Belmont ramp (for those unable to go up the Burnside stairs).
Its just unbelievable that early detour warnings aren’t part of the thought process here. I’ve compared it to closing a tunnel on Cornell with no early warning. Can you imagine the uproar from drivers?
My first handful of crossings of this section were rather disorienting due to ramp slope changes before my Homer-esque realization that it was floating. I would be curious to know the slope limits, and how the structure is limited should they be in excess, as we’re seeing nearly 6 feet of vertical water level change in September alone.
An aside, you mentioned the path being open while levels were lower. I’ve found often these sorts of issues require 3rd party notice and reporting, resources to measure are likely limited and would probably need onsite verification prior to closure. Although we often assure ourselves that “there must be someone in charge of that” if we make an observation and can spare the bandwidth, it never hurts to ‘raise a flag’ and verify that some official is aware of the apparent discrepancy.