Here’s what Hawthorne will look like after PBOT’s ‘Pave and Paint’

Posted by on June 11th, 2021 at 2:11 pm

Before/after with PBOT rendering of new striping.

Anyone who hoped the City of Portland would reconsider plans to re-stripe Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard with a bike lane might want to call them before the end of business hours today. That’s because crews are set to start paving and painting on Monday.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation send out a statement Friday that the highly contentious Hawthorne Pave and Paint project is all set to begin. They also shared a new rendering of what their new plans will look like (above). Instead of the two curb lane, four general purpose lane configuration we have now between 22nd and 50th, the new plan will have two curb lanes and three general purpose lanes.

In addition to a new lane configuration, PBOT has already built around 180 new ADA-compliant curb ramps. They plan to do the paving in two phases and once the new pavement is ready, they’ll spend a few more months adding median islands, marked crosswalks, and new street lights.

PBOT says the new street design and features will reduce crashes on the designated high crash corridor and make it safer for all users.

hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I’m still unsure of exactly where the pedestrian refuge islands will be placed. And, just as important, I haven’t heard a single thing about new north-south Greenways to feed into Hawthorne (this was their compromise: https://bikeportland.org/2021/02/09/a-closer-look-at-how-pbot-will-reconfigure-hawthorne-blvd-325875).

Perhaps the most important of these north-south Greenways would be 34th, which ideally would run From Clinton (where there’s a nice contraflow bike lane to Division) to Laurelhurst Park. 34th is a vital corridor for folks on bikes but it’s often congested with drivers leading to lots of conflict.

Here are some thoughts for dealing with some parts of 34th:
1. Don’t allow right turns onto 34th from Division AND Hawthorne (in the north AND south directions). These are especially high conflict zones and forbidding drivers from making right turns onto the 34th will significantly improve the stress level.
2. Add contraflow bike lanes like we’re seeing implemented in NW Portland. Drivers have easy access to 30th and Cesar Chavez if they want a through street. We don’t need to have 34th act as yet another through street.
3. We need car traffic mitigation at Sunnyside school. The intersection of Salmon and 34th is often full of conflict. There are probably several options but it can’t remain as it is.

I hope someone at PBOT will read this. You gave the drivers Hawthorne (for now)…It’s time to make good on your plans to provide folks not driving some respite.

1 hour ago
soren
Guest
soren

“car traffic mitigation”

I greatly prefer the D-word: Diversion. Salmon is already a failing Greenway and will likely become more of a disaster as caravans of p***ed off cage drivers switch to Salmon to avoid Hawthorne. Diversion at 20th or 23rd, 29 or 30th, and 34th is badly needed. (Diversion at 12th or 13th is also badly needed but is out of this project’s scope.)

BTW, 34th was once a marked low stress bike route as can still be seen by a few faded bike platters. It’s amazing to me how PBOT essentially gave up on maintenance of it’s marked low-stress bike routes decades ago with little outcry.

“You gave the drivers Hawthorne (for now)”

Removing two cage through lanes and spending over half the budget on ped improvements is not giving Hawthorne to the drivers.

1 hour ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I guess I’m just skeptical of “pedestrian improvements”. The best way to keep pedestrians safe is to widen the sidewalks, reduce speeds, add shortened crossings at *every* intersection, remove parking from intersections…A few refuge islands will not cut it. Also, the name “refuge island” should tell us all we need to know; we are made to take refuge from high-speeding “cage drivers” as you say.

59 minutes ago
Falkor
Guest
Falkor

Totally agree! 34th Ave is already a popular bike route but would be even more popular for all ages and types of riders if it had traffic calming and diversion.

26 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

Love to see the bus actually having room to safely navigate Hawthorne’s two (!) through lanes. As someone who lives two blocks off of Hawthorne and bikes just about every day, I’m really looking forward to seeing this road diet make Hawthorne a less desirable cut through route for sports utility cage commuters (SUCC).

“three general purpose lanes.”

Describing a turn only lane that will contain concrete median islands and large metal signs (see GIF in story) as a “general purpose lane” is simply not accurate.

1 hour ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Unfortunately, the much wider lanes will encourage speeding and the left turn lane is bound to get used for passing slower moving traffic. The adopted design is anachronistic at best. But I do hope (though not holding my breath) that the street will be calmer (as I live a block away and almost never go there because it’s a car sewer).

1 hour ago
soren
Guest
soren

4 –> 2+1 road diets are not anachronistic. They are a gold-standard treatment when it comes to making 4-through lane streets less stressful for vulnerable traffic.

“the much wider lanes will encourage speeding”

That’s not what is typically seen with these kinds of road re-configurations. For example, traffic speeds dropped on the much-wider lanes on Sandy after a similar 4–>2+1 diet.

I don’t spend much time on Hawthorne because few of the businesses located there appeal to me. I do, however, frequently cross Hawthorne as a pedestrian and this is difficult and dangerous during commute hours. This project will unambiguously make Hawthorne safer for me as a pedestrian. (On a bike it’s easy for me to roll to a signaled intersection 6-8 blocks away.)

51 minutes ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

What stretch of Sandy was that?

22 minutes ago
Falkor
Guest
Falkor

This is simply a myth, that wider lanes lead to higher speeds on a street with only one lane in each direction. The research on lane width says wider lanes lead to higher speeds only on multi-lane roads, in other words when you have passing lanes. If there’s only one lane in each direction, it’s not an issue.

24 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s good to hear Falkor. The width=speed is something that has been a concern of mine.

14 seconds ago
