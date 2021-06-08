Tell PBOT where new Biketown stations should go

Posted by on June 8th, 2021 at 7:02 am

Map from survey shows existing Biketown stations.

The City of Portland has released a survey that gives everyone a chance to create a fantasy Biketown system.

As we reported last week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is eyeing a major expansion of the Biketown service area. Now they want your help to find where holes exist in the current system.

The survey includes a map where you can click a location and request a new station. Because PBOT has typically favored widening the coverage area over adding more bikes and stations to the system, there are still plenty of Biketown deserts in Portland.

One of those areas is the north Overlook neighborhood. Reader Richard R. has been pushing PBOT to add bikes and racks near the Kaiser hospital buildings for months. “Why no Biketown station, or even a single designated bike rack of any size anywhere near Overlook Park?” he asked in a recent email. “It’s a 1.2 mile gap in an expanding network. Why are people forced to pay $1 “out of station fee” (many riders) for parking near the park and the Kaiser Health buildings?”

Now folks like Richard have a chance to make things right. To make your request, simply click a spot on the map at the survey. You can even leave a comment to explain why the area needs bikes.

Biketown first launched in Portland in July 2016. PBOT unleashed a major expansion and switched the fleet to all-electric bikes in September 2020.

In addition to station location requests and general questions about Biketown use, PBOT also asks survey-takers to share general impressions of the agency overall.

Please take this survey. We need Biketown — and PBOT! — to go from good to great if we want to reach our cycling goals.

Cleo Robins
Guest
Cleo Robins

How about a station at EVERY public library in Portland? Be nice to have some predictable locations.

16 minutes ago
Amy Yahf
Guest
Amy Yahf

I always have thought it would be fun to go on a bike ride when I have out of town visitors using BikeTown bikes. The problem is when I go to find bikes it seems like the stations are either empty or have 1 bike when they have capacity for 4 or 5. Basically this lack of bikes at stations kills the idea if I have more than 1 friend visiting. I’m just not going to go to 3 or 4 stations to try to find bikes with some of us walking and some of us riding.

1 hour ago
Josh
Guest
Josh

The Brooklyn neighborhood also has a lack of Biketown stations. The neighborhood is in the service area, but has zero stations. The current stations are as much as 1 mile away from some parts of the neighborhood, plus you usually have to make a difficult crossing like Powell. We could definitely use some in the neighborhood!

Our neighborhood association (which I’m on) identified 3 locations that would be a big help for us and would strengthen the existing network: SE 17th & Mall, SE Milwaukie & Pershing, and SE Lafayette & 21st. Any support for those locations is appreciated!

1 hour ago
David LaPorte
Subscriber
David LaPorte

Hopefully this will help PBOT make a sensible expansion like Kenton and St. John’s or Sellwood and Woodstock!

37 minutes ago
 
Guest
 

Left my suggestions for two new stations: the Zoo and the Hoyt Arboretum. Would be amazing for Biketown users to be able to make it there, especially with the (horribly short-sighted) planned truncation of TriMet line 63 removing bus service from the Arboretum.

3 minutes ago
