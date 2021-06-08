Personal note: My daughter graduates from high school today
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on June 8th, 2021 at 8:21 am
A little girl who was just two years old when I started BikePortland will graduate from high school today. ❤️😲🥲
Some of you might recall seeing my daughter at bike events over the years when she was just a wee one. It’s been a long time since she’s followed me to “work”! Today she and her Roosevelt High School classmates will officially graduate.
Just thought this would be a fun milestone — and some fun photos! — to share.
And one more thing… BikePortland will be quiet today in observance of this special family day. (Thanks to the help of our subscribers and supporters, pretty soon we’ll have a staff so even if I need to step away, BikePortland won’t miss a beat.)
— Jonathan ❤️
