Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

No carfree open streets for Sunday Parkways again this year

Posted by on April 29th, 2021 at 11:52 am

A scene from a 2019 Sunday Parkways — something we’ll have to wait at least one more year to experience together.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Despite relaxed federal Covid guidelines for outdoor activities, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says it’s still too risky to have a full-blown open streets event, so Sunday Parkways 2021 will look similar to last year.

Today the bureau announced several initiatives that aim to capture the activity and fun of this beloved event without creating public health concerns.

It’s not the marked-off-carfree-route-without-the-activity-hubs approach we hoped for, but at least it’s something to inspire folks to get out and walk, ride, and roll through their neighborhoods.

Advertisement

On May 1st, a slate of “Choose your own Adventure” activities will launch. Those will include “digital adventures” on the Sunday Parkways website and social media channels. Participants can expect various guest stars to host dances, fitness clinics, and more. PBOT will also host an online educational series that will help you learn bike repair, traffic laws, and how to paint intersections.

PBOT will partner with Sunday Parkways title sponsor Kaiser Permanente for a Sticker Hunt that will encourage folks to walk and bike all over the city to find treasures and win prizes.

New walking and biking maps are also in the works that will, “Encourage Portlanders to get out and get active in a safe, physically distanced way with their favorite COVID-19 crew.” These are likely to be similar (or perhaps the same?) as the routes we shared last week.

For more on 2021 Sunday Parkways, check out the official announcement.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Rides/Events

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Bicycling AlChris IsquaremanDavid HampstenKiel Johnson (Go By Bike) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Vj
Guest
Vj

I believe it’s “too risky” to close the streets to people, allowing a deadly stream of automobiles.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

ugh…. meanwhile copenhagen is having carfree city sunday. at some point our laurels are going to get sore from all this resting. https://cphpost.dk/?p=123443#:~:text=The%20idea%20for%20car%2Dfree,and%20cars%20in%20the%20cities.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How about the city place a bunch of cardboard walkers and bicyclists at the Bob Stacey Memorial Crossing at 12th & Clinton, and have car drivers drive past so they can enjoy the sensation of passively participating in an Sunday Parkways open streets event?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I suspect the catch-22 here that acted as their lynchpin was that if they held a car-free, closed-street event, they’d have to fund it through some of the activity hubs with sponsors and vendors (and volunteer and donation stands). That creates bottlenecks that get people in close proximity and ups the risk from just simply riding. I’m only purely guessing. It’s sad regardless though.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests