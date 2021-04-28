Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

New Oregon statewide bicycling manual uses people-first language

Posted by on April 28th, 2021 at 10:41 am

Cover of ODOT’s new manual.

Here’s some good news on a little thing we care a lot about: The power of words.

For many years here on BikePortland we’ve practiced what we preach about not using mode labels. That is, we don’t use “cyclist,” “motorist” and so on* because they put labels first instead of people. (*I’ve very recently started using “pedestrian” again in certain contexts — the idea is to be sensitive about word choice, not adhere to rigid rules.)

I’m very happy to see that the Oregon Department of Transportation has seen the light. Their brand new Oregon Bicycling Manual — a 40-page booklet offered online and at DMVs and educational events statewide — has all but ditched these harmful and inaccurate labels in favor of more descriptive and productive ones.

The title itself is new: It’s now a “bicycling” manual, not a “bicyclist” manual. This small change turns the focus toward the activity instead of a personality type. Bicycling and the people who do it already suffer enough from false narratives and irrational anger from many people. The more we can remind folks that bicycle users are people and not “those cyclists”, the better.

The idea of using “people-first” language is something that first gained prominence in the disability rights world and has caught on in bicycling and other transportation advocacy spheres in recent years. Wikipedia describes it as language that, “puts a person before a diagnosis, describing what a person ‘has’ rather than asserting what a person ‘is’… Person-first language can also be more generally applied to any group that would otherwise be defined or mentally categorized by a condition or trait.”

Or in the wise words of Seattle Bike Blog founder Tom Fucoloro, who declared in a 2015 post “I’m not a cyclist”:

“By conflating a person’s chosen transportation mode at a particular moment with their personal identity, it becomes shockingly easy think about people as members of warring tribes in conflict, battling for space (cue car horn honking and “cyclist” flipping the bird). The idea of a “war on cars” suddenly makes sense to a lot of people because they see their car lanes being turned into bike lanes for others. The safety and comfort of real living and breathing and loving people getting around on foot and bike has been dropped from the conversation.

But if you think of everyone on the street as a person, discussions go in a very different direction. Because we all want our friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members to get around town safely whether they choose to drive, bike or walk. I don’t love my mom any less when she’s driving than when she’s walking.”

On that note, ODOT carries the people-first language through the manual by using “people bicycling” and “people who are driving cars” instead of “bicyclists” and “motorists”.

By contrast, the word “people” was used just once in the 2010 edition of this manual. It appears 71 times in the new edition. The word “bicyclist” appears just six times in the new manual, compared to 36 times in the old one.

It’s also worth noting the huge upgrade in cover photo from previous versions!

This is a small but important shift. Thanks ODOT!

Check out the new manual here (PDF)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Josh
Guest
Josh

Overall I think this is a good move. By and large I think of biking as something I do rather than who I am, though at times I will identify as a “bicyclist” when it seems convenient or appropriate. (Mostly I prefer the term “bike funnist” though ) We all live multi-modal lives to some extent, however much our personal mode splits may vary.

Side note: Although person-first language originated from disability rights, I think it’s also important to acknowledge that person-first language is not universally accepted or preferred in disability communities. Some people prefer person-first terms like “people with disabilities,” and some prefer identity-first terms like Deaf (with a capital D) or autistic. As always, it’s important to learn about the differences from the people who are most affected, respect individual choice, and honor how people refer to themselves.

marisheba
Guest
marisheba

I have mixed feelings about person-first language in technical transportation doc, mostly because I find it clunky and I find that it makes sentences longer in a field where brevity and clear communication are important. I am unconvinced that it makes a difference in reader/listener perception in these kinds of contexts, though I am happy to revise my opinion if research gives decisive answers here. And I’m uncomfortable with transposing the arguments for person-first language in the disability world with the same in the transportation world. Bicycling isn’t a disability, and the potentially dehumanizing effects of referring to a person as their diagnosis (ie schizophrenic vs person with schizophrenia) don’t seem to me to apply when you refer to someone as a bicylcist, pedestrian, or driver, vs person biking, person walking, or person driving. (Again, clunky!, and for no clear gain).

What I AM in favor of is focusing much, much more on framing. Why are streets important to people? How do they feature in our daily lives and decisions? How might a neighborhood gain from a transportation project? When you frame in these larger ways, it becomes natural to start writing about the people in your neighborhood that go for bike rides, rather than generic cyclists, and conversely, you can use people-first language in writing that is still technical, terse, and uninspiring (I see this in transportation writing every day). I think the focus on people-first language misses the forest for the trees a bit. But this framing language is important for long-form speech and writing more than for technical documents and manuals.

The eBike Store
Guest
The eBike Store

Is there a way to order the manual in print version? It would be great to hand one out to new eBike riders.

StephenH
Guest
StephenH

Like others I have mixed feelings about new language choices.
As James Carville recently spoke about, the choice of more woke language can cause some audiences to shutdown and not listen to the message. Especially in documents for the public it is more important to get the technical points across than to use the more academically correct wording.

