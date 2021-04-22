Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Cheap and easy ways Portland can reduce transportation emissions

Posted by on April 22nd, 2021 at 9:59 am

The road outside Bridger School on SE 80th was recently repaved. Maybe the next step is to make it carfree?
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Earth Day Portland!

Graphic: US Environmental Protection Agency

For the first time in a long time, it feels like Americans are ready to take real steps toward a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Today at his virtual climate summit, President Joe Biden made a commitment to cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gases (around 29% of the total emitted as of 2019) and Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has sent clear signals that it’s time for the country to set off on a new path when it comes to how we move around.

Closer to home, Portland has been a leader in clean transportation. We pioneered what it means to be a bike-friendly American city and were a model of how to integrate light rail and streetcars into a car-dominated landscape.

But lately we’ve slid back onto our laurels. It’s time to find our bold transportation leadership again.

The good news is our transportation department has already taken some first steps. The bad news is, the steps are too small. Portland has this problem where we make a molehill when we actually need a mountain. We do things just good enough to get a headline or two, but we don’t follow-through with actions that would really move the needle in the timeframe required to meet the moment.

Here are four steps we’ve already taken to re-think streets in a way that would reduce emissions, and my thoughts on how we can follow-through to make real and lasting change…

Expand and improve Safe Streets installations

A good start. Time to up the ante.

Back when Covid first hit, PBOT responded by installing temporary barricades and signs on residential streets throughout Portland. The idea was to reduce driving and expand opportunity for active transportation like walking, biking, running, and so on. The Safe Streets/Slow Streets installations are almost one year old. It’s time to make them permanent. Let’s seize this space for good so cleaner and healthier mobility choices have room to grow and thrive.

Ban driving adjacent to schools

(Two examples of carfree school streets in Portland. Let’s do more!)

The health of kids around schools should be sacrosanct, so why do we allow unfettered access to them by the most toxic and dangerous vehicles? Portland is one of the leading “Safe Routes to Schools” cities in America. PBOT does great work in this area; but we must do more. It’s time to take the bull by the horns and prohibit driving near schools.

“School Streets” is a growing movement that is already on the ground in Vancouver, BC and in Seattle. PBOT is familiar with the concept. They’ve created carfree streets outside at least two schools already: on NE Klickitat between 23rd and 24th (Madeleine Catholic School) and on N Delaware between Bryant and Saratoga (Chief Joseph Elementary School).

Both of those examples were opportunistic and were not done as part of a strategic plan. PBOT could seize the moment and find many other schools where certain blocks could be carfree zones in order to improve health and safety of people and the planet.

Improve and expand Healthy Business plazas

PBOT’s Healthy Business permit program has been a success and has helped ease the pain of the pandemic for business owners and customers. Now we should expand the program and make the plazas even better.

Currently many of the plazas stretch across the entire street, leaving no pass-through space for non-drivers or emergency responders. The permits require an 11-foot wide minimum lane at all times. It would also be great to ditch those big, ugly “ROAD CLOSED” barricades at the entry to each plaza. These spaces should welcome people, not make them feel like they’re entering a work zone!

PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty wants more carfree zones. It seems to me the success of the business plaza permit program could be relatively easily leveraged toward Hardesty’s vision.

Add protection to existing buffered bike lanes

Why on earth are we not filling these buffer zones with real protection?

Portland has dozens of miles of buffered bike lanes. These are the ones where there’s a double-stripe on the outside edge of the lane. This added buffer is nice, but it creates no protection for vulnerable road users. We need to fill these buffers with some type of physical separation. The space is already there, all we need is to add more plastic curbs, delineator wands, concrete walls — whatever it takes to create the reality and perception of safety that is crucial if we want to increase the rate of bicycle use in Portland.

**BONUS IDEA** Reform police traffic enforcement and pretextual stops

The threat of a negative police interaction while using the street is a serious concern for some Portlanders of color.

If we expect Black, Indigenous and people of color to get on a bike, we must make sure they’re not hassled by police for a minor traffic violation. These type of stops are what led to the death of Daunte Wright, Sandra Bland, and countless others. Wright’s killing has led to growing criticism of pretextual traffic stops nationwide.

There are many low-level offenses in the Oregon Revised Statutes that are used as pretextual traffic stops that can be an excuse for an officer to target someone. Laws that govern helmet use, sidewalk riding, crossing the street, equipment requirements (like lights and reflectors), and so on, should be revisited. In Berkeley, city leaders recently voted to ban police from making these type of low-level stops. In Portland, lawyer and advocate Scott Kocher (who published the landmark Fatal Pedestrian Crash Report in March) believes “petty pedestrian offenses should be eliminated… to limit the inequitable effect of enforcement.”

These are just a few examples of ways we can unlock the potential of our streets, change transportation behaviors, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

It’s very simple: When people feel safe to bike and walk, more of them will do it. When people are intimidated by drivers and their cars, fewer of them will.

What are your ideas?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I have a couple:
When re-striping, stripe driving lanes, not bike lanes. Provide 10-foot or 10.5′ lanes for people driving, and leave the rest of the space for people on bikes. There are not a tone of streets this would impact, but N Interstate is one that would see a lot more space for people on bikes between the Rose Quarter and Kaiser.

Also- FILL IN THE GAPS! Our network of bike infrastructure will not be useful for the 8-80 crowd with all of the dangerous connections and gaps. Fill in the gap and complete the bike lanes between N Michigan and NE 7th/9th. Create a safe connection between Greeley and Interstate and Greeley/Willamette. Connect Vancouver/Williams to something at the south end! Create a direct connection the soon to be opened Blumenaur bridge. So much decent infrastructure for bikes being wasted for lack of connections or dangerous gaps.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Repave streets less often.

Do as Europeans do and use removable pavers and curbs instead of asphalt or concrete.

Reduce traffic and turn lanes to no more than 10 feet including for the lines.

Move power and telephone lines underground.

Replace signals with diverters and roundabouts wherever possible.

Restrict the movement of cars and trucks during the day.

Move all interstate freight to ships and trains, increase weight-mile taxes by 10x.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Reduce sprawl by cutting off all public utilities to any rural dwelling where the owner (or tenant) is not earning a majority of their income by engaging in agriculture. Restrict fixing roads in rural areas to state highways.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I think parents are going to display the most pushback to restricting driving around schools to be honest. The N Central “greenway” between N Buchanan and N Ida is a no-go Monday through Friday nine months out of the year with parents in single-occupant vehicles clogging the street.

What we really need though is a change in the C-Suite leadership at PBOT. Stale ideas from people who are retired in place. We make a molehill when we need a mountain because PBOT is an archaic agency more focused on preserving access for motorist and placating NIMBY property owners than creating safe and efficient streets

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

These ideas are fine, and will allow for incremental improvement. Without a network of separated bike lanes in the inner neighborhoods, there will be no significant change in our modal share. Greenways attract existing riders, but have had no significant measurable effect on modal share for a decade. If we actually want to make a significant change, that’s how we do it.

Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

I love all of these ideas but would make one change to the proposed changes to traffic stops: to ensure the safety and comfort of people who are walking and rolling, the city should continue to enforce the ban on sidewalk riding. We’re all pedestrians and we need allies. Let’s make sure that when others think of a cyclist, their most vivid image isn’t of nearly being hit by an inconsiderate cyclist flouting the law and putting them at risk.

Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

One more: ensure that pedestrians and drivers can see one another by enforcing the ban on parking near the corner of an intersection.

X
Guest
X

Plant trees on freeway embankments, shoulders and medians.

Gary B
Guest
Gary B

It seems the (more) permanent Safe Streets are already underway? PBOT was at the last St Johns NA meeting discussing their plans to replace the barriers on N Central with concrete planters. I think they’ve already marked locations on the street. Sounded like they’re doing the same elsewhere. Unfortunately we may lose one of the current barriers (at St Louis/Fessenden) but the remaining would be improved.

Tom
Guest
Tom

Just some basic zoning reform could have a big impact. Make one of the primary goals for zoning to achieve a walk score as high as possible. Currently most zoning laws are purposely and intentionally designed to keep desired destinations as separated and as far apart as possible. Its setup in the worst case scenario, so ripe for improvement. Even small changes could help, like requiring walk score assessment and mitigation as an independent variable in environmental impact assessments.

Emily Guise (Contributor)
Subscriber
Emily Guise (Contributor)

Absolutely reform traffic enforcement! I’d add ending street harassment as well. Both of those aren’t really cheap or easy, but necessary if people are going to feel safe enough in public spaces to bike, take transit, or walk.

An actual cheap and easy suggestion is more bike parking, especially if it’s covered.

Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

My suggestion is, in addition to expanding Healthy Business plazas, creating genuine public pop-up plazas with cheap tables and chairs—or maybe even natural/quasi-natural sitting materials like rocks and astroturf. Even better if they’re implemented where main streets intersect with greenways, giving people a place to chill and acting as giant diverters.

nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

All of us can advocate and act!

Talk to your neighbors and be heard when it comes to using active transportation! Share with them that collectively, we as Portlanders have to make better habits and actually value the transition to sustainable living over our complacency and convenience.

We often spend so much time in our active transpo/biking bubbles debating the nuances of infrastructure and politics. however, infrastructure is simply a response to our habits and politics a response to our values.

Take a step back:

Tell people what it’ll take to live sustainably, and why we should value it. Reach out to neighbors and advocate for their options other than driving. Acknowledge that the hard pill to swallow is: yes. Its generally more convenient to drive if we have the privilege to do so. But if we can, we have to surrender that privilege knowing its impact to the climate and the urgency our world now demands of us.

