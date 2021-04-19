Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

The Monday Roundup: Tokyo’s ‘High Line’, Bikes mean business, no cops needed, and more

Posted by on April 19th, 2021 at 9:51 am

Welcome to the week.

These are the most noteworthy items our community came across in the past seven days…

Fear anywhere is a threat to safety everywhere: An absolute must-read from Jay Pitter on the need for larger advocacy coalitions and why cycling infrastructure is just one small part of truly safe(r) streets and public spaces.

Give us 82nd Ave please: KGW has a story on House Bill 2744, which would hasten jurisdictional transfer of “orphan highways” like 82nd Avenue away from ODOT and into local control.

E-bikes for clunkers: France has launched national program that gives people the opportunity to trade in their used, gas-guzzler cars and gives them a grant to buy an electric bike.

Tokyo freeway to become a park: A major expressway in Tokyo will be decommissioned and turned into an elevated linear park similar to New York City’s High Line.

State of play for Biden infra bill: Bloomberg has a great overview of where things stand on the Biden Administration’s attempt to re-think transportation investments.

2030 ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) ban in WA: The Washington state legislature has passed a bill that would ban sales of gasoline-fueled vehicles by 2030; but only if a new tax on vehicle miles traveled (to make up for lost gas tax revenue) gets passed too.

Las Vegas cycling crackdown: Las Vegas Police Department officers rolled up on what appeared to be a large group bicycle ride and physically and verbally assaulted participants.

Never go back: City governments should never go back to the pre-pandemic status quo on our streets that gave too much space to drivers and their cars says former NYC DOT commish Janette Sadik-Khan author Seth Solomonow.

Bikes mean business: New research published in Transport Reviews journal says that according a review of 23 studies, adding active transportation infrastructure near businesses generally has a positive economic impact, “regardless of whether vehicular parking or travel lanes are removed or reduced to make room.”

No cops needed: Author and law professor Sarah Seo helps us understand how we can do traffic enforcement without police and why we need to do it now. Seo also got an opinion published by the NY Times calling for an end to traffic police.

Video of the Week: Filmmaker Jeff Kendall-Weed visited Portland and put together this fantastic video of the people and trails that make Rocky Point such a fun place to ride:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

9 thoughts on “The Monday Roundup: Tokyo’s ‘High Line’, Bikes mean business, no cops needed, and more”

  1. Avatar John D. says:
    April 19, 2021 at 10:20 am

    Some interesting discussion related to the challenges of getting Bike/Ped infrastructure built in heavily auto-oriented areas in Washington County (Cedar Mill in this case). https://cedarmillnews.com/article/county-leaves-ped-bike-safety-on-the-table/

    Listened to an interesting podcast with former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn talking about the important advocacy that is going on right now with the review of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (first review in 10 years). https://usa.streetsblog.org/2021/04/15/talking-headways-podcast-call-it-the-manual-undermining-terrific-community-design-mutcd/

    One of the examples from the podcast was this story from Idaho shows how the MUTCD is failing our cities by preventing safety improvements. https://usa.streetsblog.org/2021/03/30/video-how-the-mutcd-cuts-off-food-access-for-pedestrians/

    Reply
  2. Avatar Chris Anderson says:
    April 19, 2021 at 10:45 am

    Is the Las Vegas link correct?

    Reply
    1. Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) says:
      April 19, 2021 at 10:51 am

      nope. just fixed it. Sorry Chris.

      Reply
  3. Avatar Phil says:
    April 19, 2021 at 11:30 am

    “Living and working in downtown, I have seen this large group of cyclists many times. I have yet to see them follow all the laws as any other vehicle is supposed to. Just cause there are hundreds of cyclists doesn’t mean they can roll red lights. I’m glad the cops finally did something as one can’t say anything nowadays for fear of being retaliated against. Hopefully in the future they’ll think twice before acting as if they are invincible just cause they’re with their gang. If they want to roll red lights and ride on the sidewalks, they should have to pull permits.”

    This comment on the Las Vegas article made me want to respond with “Now do cars,” but I didn’t want to bother creating an account.

    Reply
  4. Avatar Jon says:
    April 19, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    It would be nice to see a trade in program for old cars that could get you a credit for an e-bike in the US. It would be even better if there were some way to bring some of the production of the ebike components or drive systems to the US so that the credit was not just a economic bonus for Chinese production. I bet for a lot of low income people an eBike would be a great boon for expenses. Most people don’t realize how expensive a private car is.

    Reply
  5. Avatar soren says:
    April 19, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    “Tokyo freeway to become a park: A major expressway in Tokyo will be decommissioned and turned into an elevated linear park similar to New York City’s High Line.”

    The High Line project replaced a rail line and represents a textbook example of how market urbanist eco-gentrification accelerates inequality by selectively displacing and traumatizing lower-income people.

    https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0169204619314574

    https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/02723638.2018.1502515?journalCode=rurb20

    I expect the Green Loop (TM) in Portland will have similar consequences for the pockets of deeply subsidized low-income housing in old town and adjacent neighborhoods.

    Reply
  6. Avatar Cyclekrieg says:
    April 19, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    Jeff Kendell-Weed – Great guy who makes your local trails look scary to the very people you need to convince to build more. Video: [runs through a roster of local Portland agencies who aren’t approving trails] Also the Video: Look at these sweet big air jumps and too-fast-for-sharing riding! Also, 90% of the MTBers in Portland: “Why can’t we get cool trails like [insert name of place here]? Our leadership at the city and parks level is so unfair!” Maybe that leadership is seeing videos like this and going “nope”.

    What I suspect is that a lot people don’t know (want to admit?) is that Dr. Thompson and the rest of the anti-mountain biking cabal shared this same video with all the commissioners and key people in the Parks department with a whole different spin. If you don’t think that isn’t being shown on a loop like a scene from 1984 to every group Marcy Houle speaks at with ominous warnings of the forthcoming hiker holocaust on Forest Park trails if MTBing is allowed there, your not paying attention.

    One of my favorite Onion articles ever was entitled something like, “Gay Pride Parade Sets Gay Rights Back Twenty Years”. Maybe this video could be retitled, “Setting Portland MTB Access Back 10 Years”.

    If you think that might be harsh, thing about it this way: if some milquetoast boomer in an oversight role at the Parks department only sees these types of videos (with or without the Pravda style propaganda of Hoyle, et. al.), what are the chances they would dare to allow MTB access in that park by your house?

    Reply
    1. Avatar Matt says:
      April 19, 2021 at 5:13 pm

      Did you actually watch the video? Because he mentioned that every jump on the trail also has a rollable bypass option. I watch JKW’s videos all the time and he’s an extremely talented rider. His channel is not “MTBing for beginners” (mostly–he does have a few coaching videos). Your comment is like complaining that an Evel Knievel video makes motorcycling look too dangerous.

      Reply
  7. Avatar Todd/Boulanger says:
    April 19, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Per the Tokyo KK Expressway Line:
    I wish the “anti road tolls” lobby would develop more tools than just “we all pay” for ongoing costs…like the Tokyo example…where tenant rents from the retail stores below the road go towards maintenance and operating costs. The tool box has to have more tools now that gas taxes have not been raised nor coverage all direct users effectively.

    Reply

