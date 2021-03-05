Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Oregon DOT shares first-ever internal research on how race and income impact road safety

Posted by on March 5th, 2021 at 11:01 am

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A growing body of research has proven that incomplete and dangerous transportation infrastructure in lower-income areas has a disparate negative impact on Black, Indigenous and people of color. Now ODOT’s own analysis proves the existence of these impacts on BIPOC Oregonians for the first time.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has released a groundbreaking new technical memo titled Pedestrian Injury and Social Equity that draws a line between injury and fatality rates of non-drivers and the racial, income and geographic makeup of crash victims.

“It’s important to recognize these disparities and understand the underlying conditions that create them so that targeted and effective action can be taken,” reads the opening of the 18-page memo written by Josh Roll, an active transportation researcher at ODOT.

Selection of charts and data from the report.

Roll and his team cross-referenced income, race, and crash data with Census tracts of Portland, Medford and Salem and found that places with a higher concentration of people of color and poverty are much more likely to suffer injury or death while walking.

“The segregated housing landscape contributes to different transportation experiences, travel options, and safety conditions.”
— ODOT

“People who are low income and/or BIPOC are more likely to walk and take transit [due to the high cost of auto ownership], meaning they have greater exposure as pedestrians to traffic safety risks,” states the report. “Further, they are more likely to walk in environments with higher vehicle traffic volumes, less street connectivity, and fewer pedestrian safety features like sidewalks and crossings. These factors combine to result in higher pedestrian fatal injury rates for these groups.”

It’s important to note that because income of crash victims isn’t included in federal or state data, ODOT did a separate analysis of neighborhood characteristics to quantify the role poverty plays. This “ecological analysis approach” is a limitation of the research.

While ODOT’s research finds a direct line between race, income, geography and crash data; they weren’t able to analyze how the lack (or presence) of certain types of safety infrastructure — like sidewalks and crossing treatments — impact injury and fatality rates. That’s because ODOT still has no comprehensive database to track this type of infrastructure statewide.

The study also took into account how a “segregated housing landscape contributes to different transportation experiences, travel options, and safety conditions.” “Land use and zoning policies, home lending practices, and housing affordability have all contributed to income and racial differences in housing locations,” the report states.

According to the research, about 24% of the total Oregon population live in a Census tract designated as having a high concentration of low income and BIPOC residents, but have about 40% of the total injuries. The fatal and severe injury rate for people walking in Census tracts classified as “high” in ODOT’s concentration index is over two times the rate in the lowest category and 63% higher than the statewide average.

A big reason for the higher impact on low-income and BIPOC residents is what ODOT refers to as a “harsh” transportation environment. “The average arterial vehicle miles travel (VMT) density in tracts classified as high is nearly three times higher than the lowest category and about 68% higher than the state average,” the report reads. “There are nearly twice as many high speed roadway miles per square mile compared to the lowest index category.”

Now that ODOT’s own data aligns with existing research, this information should be used to inform investment decisions. As mentioned above, it should also create urgency to develop a comprehensive statewide database of infrastructure like street lights, sidewalks and traffic calming features so those gaps can be filled as soon as possible.

ODOT’s findings come just weeks after Multnomah County released a report with similar findings.

Learn more by reading the full memo here (PDF).

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Front Page, Research
, ,

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for discrimination or harassment including expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

This is why I read bikeportland. Amazing and baffling to read research like this, look at street design priorities, and know they come from the same organization.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
ivan
Guest
ivan

I presume ODOT representatives will proactively bring this to the attention of the Joint Transportation Committee considering the Safe Routes for All Act, as a clear and evidence-based example of how the current broken funding system is maintaining those harsh transportation environments for BIPOC communities.

/snark

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

People live where they can afford to. The cheapest areas have the worst services and they tend to be the most dangerous places.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Another form of environmental racism, and one that hadn’t occurred to me. Great reporting.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

The ODOT announcement we all want to see:

“Based on the study we just completed, we are halting the I-5 Rose Quarter expansion project, due to its disproportionately negative impact on Communities of Color.”

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

I rarely bookmark articles, but this one deserves it. Kudos to ODOT to putting this together (now follow through on some action plz) and JMaus for reporting on it.

I was about to type, “I couldn’t agreemore with this…” But as I started to, I realized this isn’t something to agree/disagree with. These are facts! A very tight summary of the state of affairs, with a very unfair (sheesh, often deadly) outcome.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Ok, being even more cynical than usual. They really needed a study to tell them that poor areas of Portland (and other cities) don’t get the money and projects that the wealthier areas do?
Just driving around town tells me that every day.
I guess I just want to say to ODOT….
DUH!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
 
Guest
 

ODOT’s project on outer Powell is a good start in addressing the issues, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done. I will not blame ODOT for any of the roads that it wants to transfer to PBOT — who refuses to take the roads — like 82nd, but roads like TV Highway and the northern section of MLK that should be immediately made safer.

However, looking at the map it seems that this is again mostly a PBOT problem. The only ODOT-controlled road that passes through the giant section of east Portland is Powell, which ODOT just spent a ton of money on to make it safer. And the other area of high concentration, around TV Highway where most roads are maintained by WashCo, is significantly safer than East Portland despite also having a high concentration of low-income and POC people. The moral I take away from this story is that it is PBOT, not ODOT, who is failing its low-income and POC residents.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I think you could accurately say that over the last several decades in Portland, ODOT has spent money building roads so people in wealthier neighborhoods can drive more conveniently through less wealthy neighborhoods to get where they want to go. A lot of ODOT money has been spent in poor neighborhoods, but it has gone to serving wealthier people driving through them.

An example is MLK Jr. Blvd, which was rebuilt in the 70s to remove parking that the street’s businesses needed, and add medians that allowed people to drive through faster, but at the expense of neighborhood auto and pedestrian traffic.

When ODOT spent this money, it then led to those neighborhoods (like those along MLK) deteriorating faster than if it had done nothing.

So ODOT bears a lot of responsibility for not only creating the higher-speed roads that are dangerous to walk along or cross, but also for making those neighborhoods those roads are in poorer by destroying their “main street” businesses and their livability.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
