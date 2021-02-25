Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Online open house and survey released for I-5 Bridge replacement project

Posted by on February 25th, 2021 at 4:50 pm

The new effort to replace the I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver is well underway. DOTs from Oregon and Washington are pouring money into an immense public outreach/PR campaign and planning process that is so slick it’s scary.

Along with hosting lots of advisory committee meetings and splashing content across multiple social media channels, the folks behind the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program effort have opened an online open house that includes the project’s first public survey.

Open now through March 1st, the survey includes several opportunities to make sure project leadership hears from bicycle riders, walkers, and micromobility vehicle users. This is extra important because as we’ve reported, the DOTs did not appoint a professional cycling advocate to the official advisory committee.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

In the “Identifying Problems” sections, you can choose “Inadequate bike/ped path” as your top priority. There’s also a section where you can drag-and-drop a bike/ped icon to a map and leave a comment at a specific location. A ranking exercise titled “Community Values” allows you to rank your top three “Transit and Multimodal” priorities. (Strangely, that section has several choices that are essentially the same, which I worry could make it easier for things to appear unimportant.)

Take the survey and visit the online open house here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Projects

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for discrimination or harassment including expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
resdarsquaremanivan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ivan
Guest
ivan

Apart from the stupid duplicate topics/responses that you pointed out Jonathan, that survey mechanism was also a mess. I got to the end and literally couldn’t complete it because the height of the window was hard-coded and cut off the “submit final questions” button (see image)

Since I know how, I opened my browser inspector and overrode it, but given that this is apparently being run by a third-party (MetroQuest) that they must have paid money to, how was this not tested? They have an alternate “ADA Accessible” survey (which seems to work fine); why would they be using a non-accessible survey by default? Ugh.

For anyone who’s interested, here are the results so far on the ranking of problems. (Not sure why it shows “Your Rank” as blank; I definitely ranked these.) No surprise, “congestion and reliability” is at the top.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

It’s not looking too good so far. I just finished the survey, and naturally, the selfishly solipsistic view that congestion and reliability rank way higher on average in people’s minds than all other concerns, including safety and earthquake resistance – it sadly comes as no surprise:

  1. Congestion & Reliability – avg rank: 1.57
  2. Earthquake Vulnerability – avg rank: 2.16
  3. Impaired Freight Movement – avg rank: 2.24
  4. Inadequate Bike/Ped. Path – avg rank: 2.18
  5. Limited Public Transit – avg rank: 2.01
  6. Transportation Safety – avg rank: [sorry, missed this in my copy-paste but this was the order presented]
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
resdar
Guest
resdar

The site allows me to fill out the survey more than once from the same IP, computer, and browser.

Will they be publishing any data quality metrics, like generalized IP address location, anonomized browser fingerprint, so forth?

Edit – Never mind – when you’re done filling out the survey, refreshing the page takes you right back to the start, and you can fill out the survey again, and again, and again. The results of this survey are worthless. Any form that’s this trivial to exploit will be abused.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests