PBOT will reconfigure Hawthorne Blvd without adding bike lanes

Posted by on February 9th, 2021 at 10:33 am

The new configuration aims to calm the street and make it easier to cross.
(Source: PBOT)

“I know many passionate advocates wanted to see bike lanes on Hawthorne. But this area is already well served with nearby greenways on Salmon and Lincoln.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, Transportation Commissioner

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has released their final striping plan for Hawthorne Boulevard. As you can see in the image above, they’ve chosen to maintain five lanes for driving and parking. They had the option to create space for cycling, but have opted against it.

With a blank slate due to a paving project between 24th and 50th avenues, PBOT’s plan is to change the lane configuration west of Calle Cesar Chavez (24th to Chavez/39th) to two general purpose lanes and a center turn lane — a cross-section that would match the configuration east of Cesar Chavez. This design aims to tame auto traffic speeds, improve crossings with the installation of concrete medians, and it will give car and bus drivers a second lane to utilize for turns.

The chosen one.

Today’s news will come as a major blow to thousands of Portlanders who supported a striping option that would have created bike lanes on the popular commercial street.

An impressive, grassroots campaign from the all-volunteer Healthier Hawthorne group included a petition for bike lanes that had over 2,300 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

In making their decision, PBOT said in a statement they heard community feedback citing, “Improved safety for people walking or using a mobility device as one of their top priorities for the project.” As part of the project, PBOT will install median islands at several intersections and improve street lighting.

Advertisement


PBOT also surveyed people who live adjacent to Hawthorne and who travel through it via TriMet bus line 14. Results showed a strong preference for Alternative 2, the center-turn lane option.

PBOT had already recommended a three-lane cross-section back in September, but agreed to do more evaluations after community feedback pointed out a faulty analysis of traffic impacts led to their conclusions about transit delays. PBOT acknowledged the feedback and has spent five months taking a closer look at the project.

In the meantime, support for bike lanes grew considerably.

PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty acknowledged this support. “I know many passionate advocates wanted to see bike lanes on Hawthorne,” she said in a statement. “But this area is already well served with nearby greenways on Salmon and Lincoln.”

Drawing of Hawthorne with bike lanes. Created by Bicycle Transportation Alliance (now The Street Trust) in 1996.

Today’s decision from PBOT is very similar to their decision in 1997. As we shared this morning, the Hawthorne Transportation Plan included options that would have added bike lanes to the street. The city chose instead to do the option that had the smallest impact on existing motorized traffic flow.

In another nod to people who wanted space to bike on Hawthorne, PBOT said they will build better connection to the street in the future. “PBOT has set aside initial funding to develop additional north-south bikeway connections to Hawthorne from parallel neighborhood greenways on SE Salmon, Taylor, Lincoln, and Harrison streets.” PBOT says they’ll be in touch about those plans later this year and could begin construction on potential projects in 2022.

Construction for the new pavement and striping is set to begin this summer.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

I guess that once the striping is done we will all have to take the lane and ride slowly up and down hawthorne to demonstrate the need for bike lanes.

Vote Up32Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

Or continue to ride on combination of Salmon and Lincoln like we’ve already been doing and somehow surviving.

Yeah, bike lanes would have been nice, and I think it is a particularly a missed opportunity in the 39th to 50th zone (where traffic is much calmer already).

But I’ll take this new config as an improvement on the super tight four line config.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Daniel Amoni
Subscriber
Daniel Amoni

Silky, your comment ignores the fact that the way we’ve been building streets and giving cars free rein has meant that too many people have not survived walking and biking in Portland. I see making car culture slightly more palatable as hardly an improvement. It’s time to reconfigure our streets to make all modes of transportation safe and on par with each other.

Vote Up29Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

I have been around since the 2000 decision not to go big on Haewthorne. The difference is that at the time there were virtually no greenways in Portland (there were old bike routes but not really optimized for bikes). I see silky’s comment as coming from an incrementalist vs a completist. I worked in bike/ped advocacy and kinda agree that top priority on Hawthorne has to go to improving pedestrian safety. It is so dangerous for peds particularly as cars speed up going westbound down the hill. I have been biking around Portland for over 20 years and would never consider biking up the busy part of Hawthorne or Alberta. I would love to have seen bike lanes evolve the street design, but most important to me is pedestrian safety on busy streets and continued investment in Greenways for biking connections.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

And yours ignores the work done on streets like Lincoln which are bike freeways. I think you’d also agree that crossing Hawthorne will be more safer with less lanes to dodge oncoming vehicles and buses on.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

What work has been done on Lincoln to make it a “bike freeway”? I haven’t ridden it in a couple years but google maps confirms my memories that there isn’t any bike infrastructure outside of sharrows and a few strips of plastic wands. Most of it car cut through space to avoid the congestion on Hawthorne.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I can only recommend that you take a ride down it and see what’s up. Plenty has changed since you road it last. 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
 
Guest
 

Yep, slowing down the car traffic there intentionally and for no reason would be a speedy and surefire way to lose any public support for cycling and the corresponding infrastructure.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Geo
Guest
Geo

This is so disappointing. This could have been a real opportunity for PBOT to showcase how a protected bike lane could work on a major street. An evolution of what they did with Williams/Vancouver (equity issues aside with that project).

After seeing Better Naito become permanent, and seeing all the great progress with CCIM, I expected PBOT to be a little more bold and show a little more courage in roadway design.

To any PBOT people who read this: thanks for the lip service of additional parallel bike greenway, but an additional parallel route doesn’t come close to why we wanted bike lanes on Hawthorne properly. It’s a shame you believe that performing a study on an additional parallel greenway even comes close to making up for this lack of ambition.

Vote Up24Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jake
Guest
Jake

If this is the direction PBOT is going, the push should be for enhanced greenways. Diverters every quarter mile at the minimum and a shared street design. Only having sharrows and speed bumps dont create a low stress environment for everyone.

Vote Up32Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

I would urge people to reconsider the Mecca of greenways as primary/functional commuter routes. The direction PBoT-and the city-is going, is nowhere if we are unable to prioritize a network of functional PBLs over car capacity.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Daniel Amoni
Subscriber
Daniel Amoni

Eawriste, I love the greenways and they serve our family very well for only getting around by bike in Portland. I agree with Jake, though, that they do not sufficiently create a low-stress environment to appeal to enough people that are not already part of the Bike Church.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Agreed, they’re fine as auxiliary means for indirect recreational travel, but have little functional use (eg connection to business, direct travel etc).

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Daniel Amoni
Subscriber
Daniel Amoni

My point was that we use them as a primary mode of transportation, i.e., direct travel to businesses, schools, parks, events–everywhere we go.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Yeah, I regularly use them too, often going miles out of my way because it’s all we have: paint marks on residential streets. That is what is considered by PBoT as bike infrastructure.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I use greenways to travel to work, travel to shopping, travel to restaurants. I disagree they have little “functional use”.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Do you ever notice when driving that you see all the businesses you forgot you might have stoped at when biking? That is why PBLs work: They provide direct, safe, functional access to businesses you might otherwise pass up. There are a lot of places I avoid because it’s a hassle to get to them. There are a lot of sidewalks I ride because it’s the only safe place when I want to get somewhere.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I don’t have this experience; it has been years since I have driven to a district like Hawthorne or NW 21st. If I am going for a specific thing (e.g. hardware store) I don’t really want to stop elsewhere, and if I’m going to “shop”, I’ll park my bike and walk.

If I could do one thing for bike accessibility on Hawthorne, it would be to make the sidewalks were wider so I could walk comfortably with my bike. I rarely have the need or desire to ride along the street for any great distance. I also find greenways feel much safer than most of the PBLs we have in Portland. I don’t like getting hooked, and I don’t like feeling trapped. I can’t imagine a (realistic) scenario where Hawthorne would feel safer to ride with a child than a greenway would.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

And neither can PBoT.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

If I’m biking to a business district, I bike, park and walk. I want to be a pedestrian in those situations. And I do most of the shopping in my life. I just don’t lead a improvisational life I guess.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

My kids, husband and I use greenways for all of our biking. School, shopping, visiting friends, etc. Where they intersect with bike lanes I use those too. This confident cyclist and mom to two more careful ones, I find them extremely functional!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

So citylover I appreciate your input, particularly because you have a fam riding along, and that should be the most important focus for PBoT. I understand greenways work for you. I think you are perfectly describing the difference between 5% of people in a city biking and 30%. Portland has leaned heavily on its residential streets and grid network to maintain an indirect network primarily with signs and paint. With that plan we get 8% of people on bikes a decade ago and 5% today.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

HK +1, the greenway functionality hasn’t been much of an issue for myself. Greenways are well marked and like other streets, they go in all directions so if I forget something, I turn around or go to an alternative store and do my shopping. I also use them to go to work with much issue.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Alex Reedin
Guest
Alex Reedin

And I suppose you have a good, constantly updated mental map of what businesses are in what places by some magical means? (Don’t tell me Google does that because it doesn’t – there is no level of zoom in Google Maps that will show me every last business on Hawthorne.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Nina
Guest
Nina

I think I agree with what you’re saying. Nowadays I’m riding with a kid and partner, and I find greenways are a nicer because they are quiet, beautiful, and fast! (From a design perspective, it also makes sense to use these otherwise empty streets instead of cramming everything on the same street.)

But I think what you’re getting at is they don’t yet live up to their potential – they should be better if that’s our bike main network! Personally I’d like to see gaps filled for a truly a complete network (the gaps are pretty clear; try pouring some water into this network: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/554110), better diversion and crossings in certain spots, and better signage and PR so people know they exist. (It’s crazy to me that Google maps doesn’t recognize the greenway system for example.)

If the greenway network was fully embraced, we would have a fast, low stress transportation network with minimal interaction with cars. Win win win!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Except, with few exceptions that network would bypass most commercial zones, rendering it fairly useless for practical point to point travel. That is why we have sidewalks on commercial streets: because people actually need to get there. Bikes should be looked at no differently. Greenways are an auxiliary, not primary network, and that is why you see people being injured and killed in record numbers, riding on the sidewalks, and advocates pleading for space from cars.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
zuckerdog
Guest
zuckerdog

Seems like a twice weekly critical mass along Hawthorne will be order when the new striping is complete.

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Christopher of Portland
Guest
Christopher of Portland

This area is already well served with nearby carways on Belmont/Stark and Division.

Vote Up57Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Love it Chris.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

Touche!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

It’s harder to imagine a wider gulf between the aspirations of PBOT in their long range planning documents and their ability to actually implement these.

Vote Up34Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Andrew N
Guest
Andrew N

This x1000. Somehow citizens pushing their local government to follow through on its own stated objectives have been reduced to being “passionate advocates”. Charming but unrealistic. Ouch.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ted
Guest
Ted

That center turn lane is exactly the configuration that resulted in Fallon Smart’s death at 43rd Ave. With Hawthorne’s traffic now limited to a single lane and potentially stopped at every bus stop, I hope they’re putting in a median at every bus stop.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Agreed. My first thought was this extends west the configuration seen on upper Hawthorne where Smart was killed. Hopefully there will be more pedestrian islands at unsignaled intersection or mid-block ped crossing, which would discourage passing in the turn lane at crossings.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The center turn lane includes multiple center and intersection median islands so it is actually an example of PBOT learning from its traffic infrastructure mistakes. As I posted earlier, center median islands are associated with proven and dramatic reductions in pedestrian injury collisions.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Subscriber
Michael Andersen

agreed that the median islands are a good part of this proposal.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

There are only four locations indicated as a high priority for refuge islands and a further four as medium priority, “when funding is available”. At most intersections pedestrians will be crossing three lanes of traffic, similar to the existing configuration in the 40s.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Exactly, thanks maccoinich. For those advocates who praise PBoT in their decision, historically, this is not a step forward. This is a return to a previous design circa 1950s, undoing the damage done after the streetcar was taken out in 1948 and the street widened in 1951. This is our current design standard.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Meanwhile our population has about doubled since 1950. I’d say that is a big win. Thanks for the comparison.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Here is the growth in population for Vancouver from 1950 to today (500k to 2.6 million). In the last decade the bike modal share of Portland has dropped from 8 to 5%. In that same time Vancouver’s modal share doubled to 10%. This is because Vancouver decided to focus on building a network of separated bike lanes on streets not unlike Hawthorne. That is why this project represents an inherent flaw in our city’s street design process, prioritizing car capacity over all else.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

While I can appreciate and understand your point, limiting car space and opportunities is still a win for every other modal. Yeah, having a bike lane would be the cherry on top but at the same time if you spent just as much time arguing your point for neighborhoods further out then you may get a different response because they don’t have “a well served” anything. Wont that be nice to use to JoAnna in the future for projects? I’d say so .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Coming from East Portland I find the lack of PBLs quite difficult to navigate. Now that Weidler/Halsey has infinitely better infrastructure than anything near inner southeast, I might differ. But here’s the problem: How do I get into town safely other than the Springwater or zig zag on greenways with cars? That is why a network of PBLs is important and why Hawthorne was such a lynchpin in this. I now will likely vote against Hardesty as a result of this decision.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I wish they would just drop a 6ft wide jersey barrier every 2 blocks, mid-block. Paint them yellow and add reflectors. The point is to communicate that these are absolutely not through lanes. I’ve seen so much abuse of these lanes in east Portland. Incredibly scary and dangerous behavior is common.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
rick
Guest
rick

Disappointed. Has Abdulrahman Noorah (killed Fallon) been caught or the person who smashed the Angelo’s restaurant on Hawthorne with their car in late 2020?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I repeatedly lobbied for rose lanes but this was deemed too expensive (would have required removal of infra) and too risk (parking is pdx’s third rail).

Of the alternatives presented, option 2 maintained transit access to marginalized communities at current levels and created a much safer environment for pedestrians. Instead of focusing on bike lanes at all costs I had hoped that there would also have been more calls for improvements to the Salmon Neighborhood Greenway (which will now likely experience more cut through traffic).

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Subscriber
Michael Andersen

If we’re simply unwilling to remove free public car storage from Hawthorne, I agree that the case for the selected alternative is pretty strong. If!

Asking for diverters on Salmon seems good, yeah.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

PBOT is clearly unwilling to do something that would look like dealing a mortal blow to one of the city’s most vibrant business districts that is suffering under covid. Want to remove parking? Get the key businesses on board!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Businesses will never get on board with the removal of subsidized parking. It adds value for them (although it can be hard to quantify). This is exactly why input from businesses is just one of the factors in the decision. We also need to consider the safety of road users, access, etc.

That said, I hope that they add more loading zones after this repave. Long-term car storage on Hawthorne occupies a lot of valuable road space.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

What if we priced that parking? It’s highly utilized as it is, getting rid of it entirely seems less than ideal from a retail business perspective.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

That’s the standard myth. From a business perspective PBLs often provide much more frequent and consistent income as supported by decades of research.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Michael Andersen
Subscriber
Michael Andersen

E tu Bozzone?

That’d be better than continuing to give it away for free, but a main reason to price the parking district-wide is that it’d get people on the side streets to clear out their garages, finally ditch their cars and so forth. This reduction in parking demand would offset a lot of the reduced curbside space. And there is IMO no plausible path to greatly reducing the demand for parking that doesn’t involve reducing the number of curbside spaces. As this example proves, you can’t meet the climate goals without repurposing that road space for higher-productivity uses.

Hello Kitty makes a good point about the pandemic optics. But post-pandemic, this district is probably poised to boom like crazy as telecommuters spend their lunch money near home instead of downtown.

But if Steve frickin B is now of the opinion that front-door-adjacent parking for ~15% of customers is more important to the future of the inner Hawthorne business district than either continuous, comfortable, intuitive bike facilities or dedicated bus queue jumps, I guess the politics are not looking great.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

nearby greenways on Salmon and Lincoln

I wouldn’t exactly call six blocks to the south “nearby” if you’re planning to bike between multiple destinations on Hawthorne.

Personally, I’m willing to use the traffic lane to get from Mulligan’s to Powell’s if that’s what PBOT wants. Not sure how thrilled the motorists behind me will be about that, but they can deal with a few seconds of delay.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

Not sure how thrilled the motorists behind me will be about that, but they can deal with a few seconds of delay.

Unfortunately they’ll probably “deal” with this by using the center lane to pass like they do all the time between 39th and 50th.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Looks like we have another 24 years to work on this.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I liked your original comment!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Michael Andersen
Subscriber
Michael Andersen

One of the most disappointing things about this terrible decision is that it won’t even improve transit much — the projected decrease in bus travel time is 0 to 2 minutes, according to the earlier document.

By refusing to fully repurpose one or both parking lanes, PBOT naturally pitted busing against biking against walking, leading naturally to this conclusion. I don’t understand why repurposing the parking was kept off the table.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

I believe they were following the de facto city design hierarchy 1) parking 2) car capacity 3) sidewalks 4) bus lanes 5) bike lanes

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

PBOT’s fixation on parking also has to do with the fact that it’s a major and growing source of revenue for the department. (The “free market” reforms proposed by followers of Donald Shoup strengthen this interdependency.)

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

Really, Soren? I don’t see any meters on Hawthorne nor do I know a SINGLE person who I have worked with on parking reform who would hesitate for a second to advocate for removing car parking in favor of any other mode or use, and I have worked with quite a few people on parking reforms.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

I’ll add that Soren is correct that PBOT is hooked on car parking revenue. It’s not really a growing source, especially after last year. As a “follower of Donald Shoup” I participated on the city’s focus groups for a net meter revenue policy and I was probably the most strident voice arguing that the city needed to wean itself off of this dependency.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I mean, you’d have to have your head in the sand to think PBOT doesn’t like parking. They are big on creating local meter taxing districts to squeeze even more out of Portlands working poor who have to drive in to the central city as the result of the areas garbage public transit

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

Completely disagree. The city almost has to be dragged into creating a meter district, that’s why we have so few of them. Where we do have meters, they’re generally underpriced in areas with highest demand. Much of the “working poor” in central city already takes the transit you speak of, so yeah, letting wealthier people congest the roads and park for free isn’t the great populist act you might think it is.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Michael Andersen
Subscriber
Michael Andersen

I agree with Soren that one of the big downsides of charging for parking is that the city gets hooked on the income! For what it’s worth, the Shoup prescription for this is to invest 100% of the parking revenue in nearby capital projects rather than PBOT general fund. Right now the city splits potential revenue from potential meter districts like Hawthorne’s 50/50, theoretically. I’d love to see this changed to a system like the PPB school foundations where each dollar of parking revenue invested in inner Hawthorne is matched with a dollar invested on outer Powell or whatever.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

Sure, his critique of the city’s use of the money is correct. His axe grinding is… well, par for the course…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

LOL, no surprises here, including the false equivalency statement from Hardesty that Lincoln and Salmon are acceptable substitutes.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

She doesn’t ride a bike. What do you expect?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ChadwickF
Guest
ChadwickF

Can’t wait to drive over there, idle the car in a free parking spot while vaping and looking at my phone for an half-hour or so.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The next time a person is obliterated by a car going 50 on Hawthorne I’m excited to hear what platitudes whoever the Bureau leader can give!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Karstan
Subscriber
Karstan

“I know many passionate advocates wanted to see bike lanes on Hawthorne,” she said in a statement. “But this area is already well served with nearby greenways on Salmon and Lincoln.” Imagine if we said that about cars. “Well the road gets you two blocks away! That’s good enough.” Think of the uproar.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Why not just get it down to two car lanes and make left turns illegal. Precedent on Burnside and reduces conflict and frees up a lane that can be used for 2-way bike lanes.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jason VH
Guest
Jason VH

What about those of us that would like to frequent local businesses and not drive a car?

If Portland hadn’t already lost its reputation as a bike-friendly city this would certainly have clinched it. Talk about a step backwards.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Even if we don’t remove parking, wouldn’t it be better to (1) install a bike climbing lane between 12th and 30th, and (2) stripe advisory bike lanes east of there?

Seems like a good application for advisory bike lanes: cars only get one lane each direction, there is room for left turns and bikes get some space. Not ideal – maybe this is too busy a street for ABLs to work? – but better than what we have today.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Lidwien Rahman
Guest
Lidwien Rahman

I for one am very happy with this outcome. I’ll continue to use the perfectly comfortable greenways on Salmon/Taylor, Lincoln/Harrison, and Ankeny for bicycling, as I’ve done for years. I appreciate the proposed crossing improvements and connections to Hawthorne for pedestrians and bicycles, the retention of on-street parking, and the wider auto and bus travel lanes on Hawthorne.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

What is it going to take for you to understand that PBOT, the city commissioners, and the rest of the political class don’t actually represent you, and aren’t interested in doing what is actually best for the community? Seriously.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
