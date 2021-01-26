PBOT Commissioner: “Portland witnessed a terrible tragedy”

Portland transportation leaders have responded to Monday’s vehicular violence. Below are statements from Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and PBOT Director Chris Warner.

Commissioner Hardesty:

“Yesterday Southeast Portland witnessed a terrible tragedy as a driver struck and killed a fellow Portlander while causing injuries to at least 5 others. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one today. I’m holding them in my thoughts along with hope for the health of those injured. I want to thank the first responders from Portland Fire & Rescue, AMR, and PPB for their quick response in clearing the area and immediately beginning an investigation into what occurred. I’ve been waiting for more information before speaking on this incident and we now believe this to have been an intentional criminal act. I’ll continue to closely monitor this situation as more information becomes available.”

Director Warner:

“What happened yesterday in Southeast Portland was horrific. The death of one of our fellow Portlanders was a tragic loss. We wish those who were injured a speedy and full recovery. Early information suggests this was an intentional, criminal act. But it is nevertheless a reminder that people walking and biking are vulnerable, and of how important it is for us to look out for one another when driving.”

A vigil for victims is scheduled for today (Tuesday 1/26) at 5:00 pm. Mourners will gather at the field of Buckman Elementary School on Southeast Stark between 17th and 18th.

UPDATE: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler just made a statement via Twitter:

“ Many in our city were affected by the hit-and-run incident in Southeast Portland yesterday that injured nine people and killed one person. I want to express my condolences to the loved ones of the victim who lost her life. I also want to wish the other victims a safe recovery. Thank you to the many people who went above and beyond in responding to this incident: the witnesses who intervened to apprehend the subject; the firefighters, police officers and EMTs who responded on the scene; and the hospital workers who cared for the victims. This was a disturbing incident that has affected how many people think about community safety.“

