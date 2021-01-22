Support BikePortland

Bill adds ‘humans’ to legal definition of taxable bicycle in Oregon

Posted by on January 22nd, 2021 at 5:08 pm

Screen grab of LC 2448. Words in bold are additions to existing law.

Here’s something light to end the week…

We’ve been scouring the Oregon Legislative Information System lately to find all the bills worth tracking for transportation advocates this session. One thing we’ve come across is a 93-page omnibus bill (LC 2448 at the moment) that has some interesting nuggets. I’ll share more about it as the session unfolds. For now I want to share Section 34 of the bill.

It caught my eye because it pertains to one of the Oregon Revised Statutes that is near and dear to my heart: the definition of “bicycle”. Specifically, it pertains to how “bicycle” is defined for purposes of applying the Bicycle Excise Tax which was passed into law in 2017. As it stands now, the statutory definition of a bicycle in ORS 320.400 is: “A vehicle that is designed to be operated on the ground on wheels and is propelled exclusively by human power” (which is based on the full definition of bicycle in ORS 801.150).

LC 2448 would amend that definition so that it includes (in bold), “A vehicle that is designed to be operated on the ground on wheels for the transportation of humans and is propelled exclusively by human power;”

Don’t go trying to tax customers for buying one of these, in case you were wondering. (Photo: x1Brett/Flickr)

That struck me as odd and I wondered what the impetus for the change was. I emailed ODOT Economist Daniel Porter to find out more. He was able to confirm that the amendment came from the Department of Revenue who wants to clarify the rules that govern the Bicycle Excise Tax. Porter shared with me via email that their intent is to, “Tax just bicycles that we ride, not something like a fancy wheelbarrow.”

I asked Porter if this was a problem that was coming up at DOR. As in, were people trying to tax fancy wheelbarrows or other two-wheeled conveyances that weren’t built for the specific purpose of transporting humans? “No,” Porter replied, “they just wanted to make sure there wouldn’t be a problem at some point in the future.”

OK then. Glad to know DOR is on the case.

Have a good weekend everyone. And don’t forget to follow @BikePortland on Twitter and Instagram for live updates from the Flanders Crossing Bridge installation tomorrow. If you see me down there, ring a bell or say “Hi!” (from a distance of course).

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

This bill seems like a good vehicle to amend in such a way as to eliminate the bicycle tax.

12 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

What about skateboards, skates and unicycles?
If I buy a bicycle for a monkey, can I forego the tax?

11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

So a pedicab or other bicycle-like vehicle that uses a robot for power is presumably not a bicycle, and therefor is not taxed?

11 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

The only reason that revision would be needed to distinguish bicycles from wheelbarrows would be if wheelbarrows are considered to be “vehicles”. From
https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/801.590:
““Vehicle.” “Vehicle” means any device in, upon or by which any person or property is or may be transported or drawn upon a public highway and includes vehicles that are propelled or powered by any means. “Vehicle” does not include a manufactured structure.”

“Highway” (per https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/801.305) “means every public way, road, street, thoroughfare and place, including bridges, viaducts and other structures within the boundaries of this state, open, used or intended for use of the general public for vehicles or vehicular traffic as a matter of right.”

I don’t think (but am not sure) wheelbarrows are used in places that meet the definition of highway due to the “used or intended for use..” wording. However, the State clearly does consider wheelbarrows to be vehicles, otherwise there’d be no need for the revision.

It seems like the revision may be solving a problem that doesn’t exist. But in any case, it seems like it would be tough to argue that the bicycle revision is needed, but clarification of the “vehicle” definition (to exclude wheelbarrows, for instance) is not.

7 hours ago
