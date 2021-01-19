Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: Trottenberg to USDOT, Black bike riders, being an ally, and more

Posted by on January 19th, 2021 at 9:35 am

Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past eight days.

Sign of the times: One of many ripple effects of the bike boom in London is that their transport agency has announced a $1.4 million investment in quality bike parking spaces.

When the Mayor speaks: New York City Bike Mayor Courtney Williams shares important insights into how and why white allies (organizations, advocates, and so on) need to think and act differently in order to level the cycling playing field.

Trottenberg to USDOT: Former commissioner of the NYC DOT Polly Trottenberg has been named Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Transportation, the number two spot right under Pete Buttigieg. Nonprofit transportation reform group Transportation for America called the news, “incredibly exciting.”

Pete “Complete Streets” Buttigieg: A very promising look at USDOT Sec Pete Buttigieg beliefs on transportation in this WaPo piece that details his work to improve downtown South Bend, Indiana by making it less car-centric.

Opposite of the war on cars: US transportation policy is seriously broken when the Federal Transit Agency requests $70 million worth of car parking for a bus rapid transit project.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 / BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

Dutch mobility webinars: The Dutch Cycling Embassy will host three “digital workshops” for U.S. planners and advocates, with one focused specifically on the Pacific Northwest on February 3rd.

Diversion expanded: A new law in California allows judges to offer diversion for nearly all misdemeanors — including DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Mothers Against Drunk Driving opposed the bill.

Who bikes?: These observations about not seeing Black bike riders are based in New York City but can and should be applied to Portland.

Tweet/video of the Week: We shared a link to the absurd new Mercedes-Benz touchscreen last week so it was fun to see Stephen Colbert rip it apart on his show:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
SkidJBoneSolarEclipsesquaremanBicycling Al Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
EP
Guest
EP

At some point [now, please] we’re going to need to limit vehicle dashboard screens to keep the focus on the road. Really hoping this next administration will make some changes to prevent ever-increasing distracted driving and to improve vehicle design for the safety of people outside the car.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Until cell phones are outlawed to be turned on while in a moving vehicle then distracted driving will always be there.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I still wonder how that could work. It would be fine to make a blanket feature like that if everyone ever moving at a pace faster than walking was actively driving a car. But they could just as easily be a passenger in that vehicle, or on a bus, or on a train, etc. How do you not punish everyone else that is using their devices to pass the time, work, or use them for a real necessity?

I’m a passenger far more than I am a driver, so I immediately disabled iOS’s driver safely feature when they introduced it. I have the self-discipline to not interact with my phone when driving and it otherwise just got in the way every other time.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

The original comment was in regards to being a distracted driver and I was trying to indicate that to truly be not distracted would require extreme measures. Heck even eating or talking with a passenger could be distracted driving as well.
I don’t claim to have a solution, but I expect there may never be a full proof one.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

I haven’t been to Japan since before Fukushima so maybe things have changed but they could watch TV while driving. Cars could get broadcast TV signals on the front screen available to the driver and drivers would often use these in traffic. Yet Japanese traffic is very orderly and I never witnessed an accident there. Compared to the complete mess in other Asian countries, Japan is the Germany of the east.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Dutch Mobility Webminars: We had the live in-person version back in 2018 here in the Piedmont Triad of NC, same Mobycon team from the Netherlands. It was definitely worth the money I paid to attend (I was the only non-government person there, everyone else got the fees paid through their employers). You learn the current Dutch traffic calming techniques, see pictures of the complete-street laying machines (no joke, they are real, lays pre-fabricated pavement, sidewalks, and crosswalks all at once as a single unit, like fabric); Painted roundabouts; And the concept of the “shared street” where car drivers are guests. Lots of group exercises.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
JBone
Guest
JBone

Re: the “who bikes” story, the SEbikes phenomenon is off the hook in NY, LA, and a few other cities across US. Brad Simms was the 2020 readers choice BMX rider of the year. I grew up riding with BIPOC, had a team of young BIPOC mtbers that crushed the white suburban kids when I was doing an urban bike club thang. We don’t need to contrive a race-specific initiative to increase BIPOC ridership. It’s happening, just maybe not to the degree and speed to alleviate white guilt.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Skid
Guest
Skid

It has everything to do with it being BMX street riding and somewhat “outlaw” in the same way skateboarding is. Anytime you’re using public architecture and street as your personal skatepark someone is going to get mad, and the cycling commuters and many of the athletes still don’t consider the skill and dedication it takes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests