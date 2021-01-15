Support the Molalla Forest Road project for great riding south of Canby

The City of Canby needs to hear your support for a project that will revive a key section of the historic Molalla Forest Road. The Traverso section of the MFR runs 3.5 miles south of Canby along the Molalla River.

This defunct logging road will someday run about 15 miles north-south between Canby and the Molalla River Recreation Area. Currently the City of Canby is embarking on a project to gauge public interest and design the future carfree path. Here’s more from the City of Canby:

“This project will explore trail ideas along the Traverso section of the MFR and set the City up for future work to design and construct improvements. Trail improvements on the Traverso section would provide a scenic and historic trail for residents to walk, bike, or ride horses. The full vision for the Molalla River Pathway includes future connections to the City of Molalla and points south, improve a historic connection between the Cities of Canby and Molalla while also providing an alternative transportation route largely free of high-speed traffic. The Pathway could also improve local access to the Molalla River.”

Advertisement

The nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance says today (Friday, January 15th) is the final day to take the city’s online survey and share your comment of support for the project.

From here, Canby will create a draft plan of the project which will go to Canby City Council for a vote and potential adoption.

In addition to major benefits for folks who live near the new path, this project would create an important link to existing routes through Canby that connect to Champoeg State Park and the Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway.

For more about this project, check out this coverage from a local news outlet in Canby. And don’t forget to take the online tour and leave a comment.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

canby, molalla forest road, willamette valley scenic bikeway