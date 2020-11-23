Splendid Cycles Big Sale

The Monday Roundup: Giant sales, Gladys’ gifts, kids on bikes

Posted by on November 23rd, 2020 at 11:09 am

Welcome to Monday.

This week’s column is sponsored by the big Shower Pass Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. Get up to 30% off jackets, pants, baselayers, gloves, socks, and accessories, and free shipping on orders over $50 now through the end of November 30th.

Now then… here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days.

Youth cycling boom: Cycling has jumped from 16th to 3rd in a research study on youth sports activities during the Covid era and with the traditional big-three sports landscape so dramatically altered there’s reason to hope the boom won’t go bust when life returns to “normal”.

Giant sales numbers: To give you a sense of the impact e-bikes are having on the bike industry, consider that Giant Group, considered the world’s largest bike maker, says a whopping 27% of its total revenue now comes from bikes with batteries.

People like bikes: Despite what many electeds and policymakers tell us, when you ask the right way, a majority of people will have no beef with bicycling — at least that’s what this survey in Scotland found.

Strava blowing up: We figured Strava would do well with Covid keeping everyone indoors, but 2 millions users per month? Wow.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

Zwift cheats: With the rise in virtual cycling and focus on performance above all else, we should not be surprised that people cheat at it.

Opportunity strikes: The BBC explains how swift action to rethink streets in light of the pandemic is benefitting cities and (hopefully) changing them for good.

Not having it: The Maryland DOT assumed (like they always do) everyone in the path of their highway widening project would just rollover and succumb to their demands. The U.S. Navy is saying “Hell no!”.

Gladys gifts: Local shop Gladys Bikes asked Portland riders what they’d gift for the holidays and they shared some solid ideas.

Helmets and safety: Yet another data point in the helmet debate that clearly shows when people feel safe on their bikes they no longer obsess about wearing a styrofoam hat.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

28
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
21 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
 OneqqqHello, KittyDavid Hampsten Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Why do you feel the need to denigrate helmets? Do you think they are ineffective?

This review included five well conducted case‐control studies and found that helmets provide a 63–88% reduction in the risk of head, brain and severe brain injury for all ages of bicyclists. Helmets were found to provide equal levels of protection for crashes involving motor vehicles (69%) and crashes from all other causes (68%). Furthermore, injuries to the upper and mid facial areas were found to be reduced by 65%, although helmets did not prevent lower facial injuries. The review authors concluded that bicycle helmets are an effective means of preventing head injury.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2598379/#:~:text=This%20review%20included%20five%20well,for%20all%20ages%20of%20bicyclists.&text=The%20review%20authors%20concluded%20that,means%20of%20preventing%20head%20injury.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

It’s a dangerous and recurring theme here on BP. But apparently they all are head injury experts.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Yet BP just provided its readers with a link to an article that has several experts saying good things about helmets.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Shhhh. Hello Kitty and Matt don’t want you to point out the obvious. It doesn’t jive with the story they are trying to sell.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

They’re less effective than providing a safe environment (through infrastructure, etc.) for people on bikes to be able to use. I’m reading his statement less as a denigration of helmets and more as a denigration of an environment that causes people to want to wear one. One should feel free to use helmets if that improves their sense of security, but a high percentage of helmet usage by people on bikes is an indication of a failure of the system to provide a safe environment. Because at the end of the day, the increase in safety provided by helmets can’t compensate for the lack of protected infrastructure. Much fewer people die as a result of collisions on bikes in the Netherlands than they do here despite the lack of helmets there.

There have also been studies that show that helmet usage a) causes the wearer to be more reckless due to risk compensation, and b) causes those around the wearer such as car drivers to take more risks with the life of the wearer by, for example, driving much closer to the cyclist. Given that not being involved in a collision to begin with is arguably much safer than being in a collision but having the helmet provide some measure of protection, is it truly safer to wear a helmet? I don’t have the answer to that question myself, but it’s a lot more complicated of an issue than simply taking into consideration the risk of head injury.

I for one do wear a helmet when I’m on my bike but I honestly don’t like wearing it, and if the environment becomes truly safe for those on bikes, perhaps I would change my calculus.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Of course helmets are no substitute for safe streets. But I would argue that even in Amsterdam, riders should wear a helmet.

A pretty solid majority of crashes (in the US, at least) occur with no motor vehicle involvement, so we’d probably need to do some careful quantification before concluding that helmets induce worse outcomes overall (I know you’re not… quite… saying this, just introducing the possibility).

We’ll never have an environment free of hard objects and surface against which one can crack one’s head, so even in a car free utopia, helmets will probably still make sense. Like seatbelts, they’re very cheap insurance against an unlikely but potentially catastrophic outcome.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’m not denigrating helmets. I wear one regularly myself! I just hate how fixated so many people are on them and it’s indicative of the Safety Culture that actually makes our roads so unsafe. My rule is: If I’m clipped in (to pedals), then I’m strapped in (to my helmet). (And I’ve recently amended my rule to include always using one when I’m on my e-bike and plan to ride over 18 mph.)

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Can you explain the throughline you see between wearing “styrofoam hats” (which sounds like a denigration to me) and “Safety Culture” and unsafe roads? The evidence suggests wearing helmets is an unalloyed safety good, preventing some of the most tragic outcomes (even/especially at slow speeds), so it is probably healthy for people to be a little bit “obsessed” with them, just as they are with wearing seatbelts in cars.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

I’m with Jonathan on this one. Helmets are not vaccines against traffic fatalities but yet are treated this way by people who would like to ignore other deficiencies in the system. Funny enough, if there’s any group which should be wearing helmets to reduce traffic fatalities, it is DRIVERS! I’m not kidding about this. Data is irrefutable, consistent driver helmet use would save thousands of lives every year and yet no serious person would advocate for this. Why the disparity in treating drivers and cyclists?

And as always when breaching this topic, I have to disclaimer that I’m not advocating against helmet use. I use one myself very much how Jonathan described his usage and also teach my kids to use them when riding, skateboarding, etc.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

A similar situation exists with water sports and pfds (life vests). Just about any report about say, a standup paddleboard drowning, will mention whether the victim had a pfd or not. It won’t mention swimming skills (many people go out in kayaks and on standup paddleboards who can’t swim), conditions, experience level…You can rent a board without being asked if you can swim. Even public safety campaigns don’t mention swimming ability–some dismiss it. So people believe if you’ve got your pfd, you’re safe, which isn’t true, and if you don’t have one, you’re not safe, which often isn’t true.

The worst thing is that the focus on pfds takes the focus away from everything else that contributes to safety, which sounds similar to what Jonathan and you are saying about helmets.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I want to make sure I understand your analogy. To reduce bike injuries, we should focus on teaching riders basic safety skills, and encourage them not to be on the street before they are ready. Do I understand you correctly?

Or are you saying that the stand-up paddling community should focus less on drowning, and more on reducing the likelihood of shark bite?

Riding without a helmet is like paddling without a pfd or driving without a seatbelt. 99 times out of 100 it’s going to be fine, especially if you are careful, attentive, and not too unlucky.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

In water sports, the focus on pfds takes focus away from other areas that should receive attention for achieving safety.

In biking I think, similarly, that the focus on helmet wearing–at least for many people–takes focus away from other areas that should also receive attention.

Teaching riders basic safety skills, and encouraging them not to be in locations or conditions before they’re ready certainly is a good idea. That seems like one reasonable thing to interpret from my comments about water sports. Another would be to focus on infrastructure and driving behavior as well as helmet wearing for achieving safety.

I wasn’t saying anything remotely like saying paddlers should focus less on a main danger (drowning) and more on a remote danger (shark bites).

I agree with your comment about riding without a helmet, driving without a seatbelt, etc. I still do all three, even though the chances of it mattering are small.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
tool
Guest
tool

I mean heck/ballyhooey/whatevs P.C. pejorative…

His ellipsis useage near denigratesez his sponsor. Me thinkz his wife might be the breadwinner. Also hoo, Breadwinner makes a derned fine frameset.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

One of my good friends had a pedestrian jaywalk in front of her while she was on her bike and crashed as a result, hitting her head. 100% not her fault, and nothing she could do about it. She wasn’t wearing a helmet. She’s mostly fine now, a year later, but will never be at where she was before. Would’ve been completely fine if she had a helmet. Wear your helmet, even if you’re just biking to the coffee shop down the street or something.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Helmets are also good at protecting your noggin from low branches, from the elements, and they can add color to an otherwise drab outfit. I put my lights on my helmet so I don’t forget them, and to reduce the chances they’ll get stolen off my bike.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
One
Guest
One

What if I told you that if you were wearing a bike helmet while in a car crash, the helmet would help you? You knew that already? Is that why you never enter a car without wearing a helmet? I mean, the fact is that you know that they would help, right?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
 
Guest
 

Strawman argument

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

Denigrate? You mean “criticize unfairly?” It’s a link to an article. What do you find “unfair” about the article?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I was referring to the comment about “obsession with styrofoam hats”.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I don’t think she likes the dark humor in JM’s headline.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
X
Guest
X

A lot of bike helmets are designed to be lightweight, aerodynamic and well ventilated. What happens if your face meets the road is something else again.

If I had kids and I wanted to keep them safe I’d make sure they had lots of chances to ride (and crash) on dirt. I didn’t ride BMX but some of the best riders I know did. Pure bike handling skill will keep people safer from Their Own mistakes than a helmet will.

Fear of cars motivates helmet use on the street but helmets don’t make a person safe from cars. Here is everything I know about being safe around cars: You are a rabbit, the car is a fox. Don’t be where the fox is.

Ok, that was a lie. There’s a tiny bit more. If the car has a driver and you can see their eyes, maybe they can see you.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Unfortunately, often the driver isn’t looking for you, they are looking for other cars (or more likely their cell phone). Even if you think you’ve made eye contact, the driver might think you don’t exist – that you are a pedestrian, or a bug, or a stop sign, or something else they’ve gotten into the habit of ignoring. Until air bags become common on bicycles, the fragile helmet and your ability to live by your wits is often all that’s between you and permanent oblivion.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
X
Guest
X

exactly, maybe… “Sorry mate, your body was not in any of the places where my vision happened to focus”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

Speaking of Zwift, is it actually…you know…fun? Since losing my daily bike commute, I’ve been able to bring myself to do three trainer sessions a week, of about 60-75 minutes each. That’s on a dumb trainer, with a heart rate monitor and Netflix as my constant companions. It’s bearable, but really not fun.

Does a smart trainer + Zwift really make riding in your garage something you do because you want to, not because you feel you should?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Glady’s Gifts – about halfway down…
“Cassandra! What could somebody like you feel stoke about that owns a bike shop?”

“I LOVE bikes and gear, so I would never turn down a good quality knife! It is probably the most handy thing that I try and always have on my person!”

… presumably for those rides on the Springwater…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Not Having It: The Navy’s objection to the Maryland DOT has more to do with retaining land and opposing toll roads than it does about supporting transit. The author seems to be unaware that the military nationwide often blocks highway projects that cross their land for the very good reason of internal security.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Giant sale numbers: Apparently electric bikes are very profitable for companies who make them, far more than for regular overpriced bikes.
“Considering higher average retail sales price and better margins on e-bikes than on traditional bicycles, the expansion of the e-bike portfolio not only contributes to an increase of our overall revenue growth but also in a rise of our gross margin.”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests