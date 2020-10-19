The Monday Roundup: Free cars, e-bikes in the forest, indoor cycling outbreak, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past seven days.

Give them good cars: This article from Fast Company might give enlistees of the War on Cars pause. It speaks to an issue I think about a lot: How do we make good decisions in the transition between where we are and where we want to be.

Whose streets?: The pandemic and an entrenched bias against bicycles by police in a major city in India have forced a major debate about how to best utilize road space.

Bikes in the forest: Not to be outdone by the Department of Interior (who just released new electric bike policies) the U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input on how to regulate battery-powered bikes on their land.

Great news: An anti-tax activist’s effort to cut car-tab taxes raised by lawmakers to pay for transportation infrastructure was struck down by the Washington Supreme Court.

The indoor cycling bug: Indoor cycling is all the rage, but please promise me you won’t do it indoors with a bunch of other people like these unfortunate Canadians did.

Less driving is key: T4 America has a new report to add to your toolkit that lays out how land-use and transportation are essential to the climate fight.

Driving while Black: New PBS special examines the role of driving and cars on the life of Black people in America.

“Jaywalking,” ugh: Sort of infuriating that in 2020 advocates like author Angie Schmitt and urban planner Charles T. Brown are still fighting against a concept created by the auto industry to get non-driving people out of the way.

Car culture: This is a fascinating look at the very popular trend of fast and loud cars and their owners and fans who meet up late at night and do crazy stuff. Focus is on New York City but the same thing happens a lot in Portland too.

A welcome image: This week’s New Yorker cover is fantastic and they even shared a fun interview with its creator, R. Kikuo Johnson.

