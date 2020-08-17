Support BikePortland

But wait, there’s more: Greeley protected path will continue to Willamette Blvd

Posted by on August 17th, 2020 at 11:10 am

Bike lanes adjacent to Adidas North America headquarters on N Greeley Ave will be shifted to the west (left).
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

If you appreciate the new protected bike path on North Greeley Avenue between Interstate and North Going, you’ll be interested to know that by the end of this summer it could extend all the way to North Willamette Blvd.

In September 2019 we reported that apparel brand Adidas — whose North American headquarters are located on Greeley — would help fund a “cycle track” outside their offices to the tune of $1 million. Adidas is in the middle of a major office expansion project at their campus in the Overlook Neighborhood. Corporate construction projects like this usually come with fees known as Transportation System Development Charges (SDCs) that are paid to the City of Portland to offset impacts of increased road use. As per the ordinance passed last year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has agreed to give Adidas a $1 million SDC credit in exchange for the construction of this capital project (which will be built by Adidas contractors with PBOT oversight),

The expansion project that spurred this investment is nearing completion and since PBOT has finished the southern portion of the path, we figured it was time for an update.

We recently came across plan drawings for this project and can now share more details.

According to the drawings, the plan is to build a two-way protected bike lane between Willamette Blvd that will connect to the existing path at Going Street. The two-way facility will be on the west side of Greeley and will transition to the east side at the bike signal that was turned on last week. Greeley currently has bike lanes on both sides of the street between Going and Willamette that are buffered from other lanes with plastic wands and paint.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

(Click images for larger version and captions with more info.)

The new facility will vary from about 10.5 to 12 feet wide and will be protected with short raised concrete curbs and plastic wands similar to what PBOT used on North Rosa Parks. Plans call for a 4-inch tall, 16-inch wide curb with a one-foot gap every 25-feet. This protection will feel much different than the continuous, 12-inch thick jersey barriers PBOT used on the southern section. This difference is likely because the northern section has driveway access to Adidas offices and a lower speed limit (30 mph) than the southern section (45 mph).

The project also calls for construction of a new bus stop island just north of Going Court (the short street that leads down to Going Street). The island is needed so TriMet operators can service the stop without encroaching on the protected bike lane.

The new two-way connection down Going Ct to Going St.

Just south of the bus stop island the project will build a new crosswalk to connect to Going Ct/Going St (image above). A bike signal will be install to facilitate bikeway users who want to cross to the east where they’ll connect to a new two-way buffered bike lane on Going Ct. This new bikeway will be grade-separated and connect directly to an existing sidewalk/multi-use path on Going St that’s the preferred route into Swan Island. The existing buffered bike lane on the north side of Going Ct will be removed.

Once the new bikeway is built we will have a protected, two-way facility from Interstate Avenue to the neighborhood greenway on Willamette Blvd — a distance of about 1.5 miles.

These plan drawings are nearly final and I’m working to get confirmation of a construction timeline from Adidas. I’ll update this post as soon as I hear back from them.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
ChrisjakemaxDXMischa van Buuren Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
maxD
Guest
maxD

It is beyond depressing that they are not continuing the bike path on the same (east) side of the street. The diagonal crossing is a horrible inconvenience and uncomfortable to use. Adidas is simply doing this to make it easier to access their giant new parking garage- another ploy to show bikes out of the way. PBOT should have used the Adidas money to complete the sidewalk on the east side of Greeely and kept the perfectly good bike lanes. This a another step backward for the North Portland bike network- more disconnection and out-of direction travel. I hate this so much.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mischa van Buuren
Guest
Mischa van Buuren

Hi Max, I’d like to clarify that PBOT provided the direction to move the cycletrack to the west side of Greeley Ave. This was not a decision made by Adidas. Moving both lanes to the west side will remove a lot of vehicle/bike interactions as bikers will no longer have to cross the two driveways on the east side of Greeley that will access the majority of the Adidas employee parking.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

That will be nice for those drivers, and that convenience comes at the expense of direct, convenient and safe bike routes.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
X
Guest
X

This is odd for me because I’ve complained about PBOT designs and given Adidas props for locating their payroll and property taxes in town but here goes: Let’s not mix flavors. PBOT should at least keep design of bike infrastructure in house, the product of disinterested people. Letting a corporation design a travel route for its own ends is kinda swampy. Since when do we let taxpayers decide, individually, what their particular tax dollars go for? If only we had somebody sworn to fix this sort of thing. /S

On the other hand, switching bike riders from one side of the street to the other is kinda PBOTish. Maybe they were in it all along.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
jake
Subscriber
jake

Respectfully, I disagree, and I think avoiding conflicts with cars entering/exiting the parking garage is a very positive outcome.

Southbound traffic must have an awkward diagonal crossing at some point – the new setup avoids putting that crossing at the freeway on-ramp (not to mention the ramp to Greeley from Swan Island) and replaces it with a dedicated signal phase. I’ve ridden this several times now and think it’s orders of magnitude better than what we had before.

It makes sense, IMO, to leverage that same crossing for northbound traffic, which would likely have to stop at that signal anyway, to avoid conflicts at the parking garage and create an easier connection to Willamette, which I’m guessing is the target for most bicyclists on this stretch.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

If only they could connect their MUP to Interstate!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

I like the new setup. When I rode down the hill this weekend, my bike triggered the lights to change right when I got there. Granted, there was no traffic at the time. In the past, I’ve had to stop or make some quick decisions to get across the on-ramp safely. Now, I get a protected light and a very protected bikeway. Yes, it’s a minor inconvenience to have to cross over the intersection, but it seems like an acceptable trade-off for big safety improvements.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests