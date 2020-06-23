Bicycle rider dies after collision at NE 16th and Multnomah – Updated

*Note: Please see major update at end of story

Around 3:00 pm on Monday (6/22) someone riding a bike was involved in a collision with the driver of a car in the Lloyd area.

It happened in the intersection of Northeast 16th and Multnomah. We don’t have many details at this time, but according to the Portland Police Bureau the bicycle rider suffered trauma-level injuries and was transported to a hospital. “The vehicle operator was cooperative and remained at the scene,” said a PPB Public Information Officer. No word yet on charging decisions or what type of behaviors preceded the collision.

A BikePortland reader rolled past shortly after it happened, snapped a photo, and spoke to an investigating officer. “I asked if someone was hit and hurt. He said yes and it doesn’t look good,” the reader shared.

Advertisement

The photo shows the victim’s bicycle at rest in the left-turn lane of westbound Multnomah (see red circle in photo above). Multnomah in this location has an unprotected, curbside buffered bike lane in the westbound direction and an unprotected door-zone bike lane going eastbound. NE 16th has unprotected bike lanes going north and a shared-lane that transitions to a bike lane going south. Both streets are key, cross-town links in the bike network.

If anyone has more information, we’d be curious to know what went wrong here. We’ll update this post if/when we hear anything further from the PPB. Stay vigilant out there everyone. The relatively quiet streets we had during the lockdown are considerably louder and busier these days.

UPDATE, 2:30pm: The bicycle rider has died. The PPB just released this statement:

The investigation suggests the bicyclist did not stop for a red light while travelling southbound on Northeast 16th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, who was travelling eastbound on Northeast Multnomah Street had a green light. Due to two vehicles waiting in the left turn lane at Northeast Multnomah Street, it was nearly impossible for the driver to see anyone running the red light southbound on Northeast 16th Avenue. The driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with police. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he later died. The bicyclist has been identified as 37-year-old Troy Demont Calvin. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has more information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at (503)-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov

Based on the police description (which we can’t verify is accurate at this time), here’s a diagram to help explain where the vehicles were prior to the collision:



— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

collisions, lloyd district