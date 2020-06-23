Support BikePortland

Bicycle rider dies after collision at NE 16th and Multnomah – Updated

Posted by on June 23rd, 2020 at 10:59 am

Looking west on NE Multnomah at 16th.
(Photo sent in by a reader)

*Note: Please see major update at end of story

Around 3:00 pm on Monday (6/22) someone riding a bike was involved in a collision with the driver of a car in the Lloyd area.

It happened in the intersection of Northeast 16th and Multnomah. We don’t have many details at this time, but according to the Portland Police Bureau the bicycle rider suffered trauma-level injuries and was transported to a hospital. “The vehicle operator was cooperative and remained at the scene,” said a PPB Public Information Officer. No word yet on charging decisions or what type of behaviors preceded the collision.

A BikePortland reader rolled past shortly after it happened, snapped a photo, and spoke to an investigating officer. “I asked if someone was hit and hurt. He said yes and it doesn’t look good,” the reader shared.

The photo shows the victim’s bicycle at rest in the left-turn lane of westbound Multnomah (see red circle in photo above). Multnomah in this location has an unprotected, curbside buffered bike lane in the westbound direction and an unprotected door-zone bike lane going eastbound. NE 16th has unprotected bike lanes going north and a shared-lane that transitions to a bike lane going south. Both streets are key, cross-town links in the bike network.

If anyone has more information, we’d be curious to know what went wrong here. We’ll update this post if/when we hear anything further from the PPB. Stay vigilant out there everyone. The relatively quiet streets we had during the lockdown are considerably louder and busier these days.

UPDATE, 2:30pm: The bicycle rider has died. The PPB just released this statement:

The investigation suggests the bicyclist did not stop for a red light while travelling southbound on Northeast 16th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, who was travelling eastbound on Northeast Multnomah Street had a green light. Due to two vehicles waiting in the left turn lane at Northeast Multnomah Street, it was nearly impossible for the driver to see anyone running the red light southbound on Northeast 16th Avenue. The driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with police.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he later died. The bicyclist has been identified as 37-year-old Troy Demont Calvin. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has more information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at (503)-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov

Based on the police description (which we can’t verify is accurate at this time), here’s a diagram to help explain where the vehicles were prior to the collision:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
K'Tesh
Guest
K'Tesh

Praying for a quick and complete recovery for the rider.

Be Safe Out There!!!

God Bless!

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

First off, this is just terrible news. My best wishes go out to the rider and their family.

It got me wondering what a non-police response to this incident would look like. Presumably an unarmed team of crash investigators (who would be doing something else (what?) during the bulk of the time they weren’t investigating crashes, but would be big enough to handle at least two incidents simultaneously) would show up and do something similar to what the police to today.

Would the crash team be able to take statements from witnesses in the same manner as a police officer? Presumably yes. Would they be able to administer an alcohol test to a reluctant and potentially belligerent driver? Would they be able to issue traffic tickets or make an arrest? Search or impound a vehicle if there was cause to do so? Or would they call in someone else to do those things? If so, who? (and would that mean more people responding to a crash?) What if the driver has a warrant out against them?

If the driver panicked and tried to leave the scene, would they then call for backup, or give chase/restrain the driver themselves? (Being unarmed investigators, I presume they would not.)

Having never been involved in or been a close witness to one of these events, I’m not sure what other eventualities need to be covered, but it’s probably worth thinking through if we’re serious about defunding the police. And if we’re serious about transferring police funding (that pays for stuff like this) to social service agencies, would this special team of investigators (with their potential backup) be cheaper or more expensive than the police who are currently doing this job?

[On a slight tangent, I did see the aftermath of a mid-level collision in Europe, and it struck me that one of the tasks of the first responders was sweeping up all the debris from the crash and otherwise “sanitizing” the scene to the extent it was essentially invisible the next morning. Not sure how that works here, but I do see post-collision debris around from time to time, so at least some remains on the street.]

Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

These reports always twist me in a knot. In the time between the accident and when we know what happened two things go through my mind. The first is that my emotional brains hopes it was the fault of the distracted, rotten motorist and not the good and noble cyclist. But that would mean it is random and could happen to me or one of my loved ones. On the other hand, if the cyclist ran a red light then my logical brain can say, ” I never do that so I am safe.” But either way my heart goes out to the injured cyclist and I hope they pull off a full recovery.

Catie
Guest
Catie

It’s likely more nuanced than that, and very difficult when the injured party can not give or statement or often has no memory of the incident. I like to think that no one rides so recklessly they knowingly imperil their life and there are always other factors involved like signal timing or sightlines.
Did the deceased rider enter the intersection on the yellow? Was the driver already going 30mph on a steady green? Did the police find cameras in the area that show the crash, or is this based off of one or two witness statements? Vision Zero aims that even when humans make mistakes they wont be fatal ones. Regardless, these statements absolutely infer blame with the victim (are they even investigating anymore?) and will be difficult for family members to read. Incredibly sad.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Vision Zero aims that even when humans make mistakes they wont be fatal ones.

In cases like this, that probably means “roundabout”. Conventional intersections fail the “not fatal” test if either party (or both) disobey the signal, unless we can find a way to limit actual vehicle speeds to 20ish MPH.

Roundabouts require more room, which means taking property, and limiting speeds means who knows what (super aggressive speed bumps everywhere?). This all means that achieving VZ in cases like this will be extraordinarily expensive and/or difficult and/or politically unpopular, especially since this design represents essentially all our intersections.

John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Sadly, it looks like the rider died from injuries at the hospital. It is claimed that the rider ran red light and the police claim that it was “nearly impossible” for the driver to have seen him.

From: https://www.flashalert.net/news.html?id=3056

John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Sorry, Jonathan, I posted that without reloading the page first. I hadn’t seen that you put the same in an update since posted.

Fred
Guest
Fred

I really hate hate hate these statements by the police that effectively blame the cyclist for his own death. We’ve all approached intersections on our bikes going 10-15 mph and been caught in the middle of the intersection when the light turns red, simply b/c the timing of the light is designed for cars going 30 mph. If a car is going 30-40 mph and the cyclist is still in the intersection, the cyclist is going to be in trouble.

Also, in 95% of collisions between motor vehicles, both drivers are able to testify later about what happened. When a cyclist is run down by a car or truck, the cyclist almost never has the chance to give the other side of the story. I’ve known cyclists who were hit and survived but had no memory of what happened.

These statements by the police should provide more information about what evidence police used to reach their conclusions, such as:

  • Any video they reviewed (from traffic cameras, bystanders’ personal cameras, etc);
  • Any witness statements, including info on where the witnesses were, how far from the incident, did they see it occur, etc;
  • Any physical evidence they collected, photos, skid marks, etc;

Otherwise these statements sound like half-baked conclusions. “It’s really impossible for a driver to have seen the bike” sounds like a statement by the driver in question, though the driver may sincerely believe it to be the case. But the job of the accident investigator is to judge whether that statement has veracity and then reach a conclusion based on professional judgment, not merely parrot the driver – or even sound as though it is parroting the driver. Contrast the following:

“It was impossible to see the bike” vs

“The driver stated that he did not see the bike as it entered the intersection. Investigator simulated the conditions and could not see bike til x feet and therefore judged the claim has veracity.”

The bottom line for me is that police still treat these situations as “Too bad, very sad, nothing anyone could have done,” when we need for them to rise to the seriousness of the situation. Otherwise cyclists will continue to die in this unequal car-centric world, and the more cyclists die, the fewer people will ride bicycles.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We don’t know if he pushed a yellow or ran a stale red. It’s possible that there are statements from other witnesses, given that the diagram above shows there were several vehicles stopped in the left turn lane. These vehicles could have obstructed the view of the cyclist from the perspective of the driver going eastbound.

Anon
Guest
Anon

Hard to imagine the cyclist ran a yellow.

E/B Multnomah has left turn pockets with left turn signal phase. The cross street (NE16th) gets red signal, then cars in the Multonomah left turn pocket get a left turn green arrow, then they get a red arrow and cars proceeding straight on Multnomah finally get their green light. All this time NE 16th has a red light. So if the driver was proceeding straight on E/B Multnomah with cars stopped in the left turn pocket, the S/B NE 16th light had been red for some time.

John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Excellent ponit. I forgot about that detail. The left turn phase (detector triggered, not timed) of eastbound Multnomah does indeed go green before the straight lane does) — but that also implies that a vehicle must be occupying the left turn lane in the opposite direction for that green arrow. That is all to say, I’ve seen both the left turn and the straight signal going eastbound go green at the same time.

