Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: Racist Strava segments, racist event name, racist cities, and more

Posted by on June 22nd, 2020 at 10:26 am

Center graphic from BlackSpace.org.

As we continue to evolve our thinking around racial justice, policing, and the built environment, it’s vital to know what new and leading voices are saying about these topics.

Here are the most noteworthy items our community came across in the past seven days…

Black urbanists unite: A broad movement of Black, Indigenous and people of color from across the professional urban planning industry have come to the forefront to change the way American cities are designed and built. Their goal according to this article in Curbed, is to “end anti-Blackness in cities.”

“When a Black person loses their life in a hit-and-run crash, it doesn’t become the highlighted media story.”
— Tiffanie Stanfield in a Q & A with Streetsblog

Racist segment names: San Francisco resident Nehemiah Brown called out Strava for offensive segment names and the company responded quickly by deleting them.

Spatial anti-Blackness: Amina Yasmin issued a clarion call to everyone who designs and plans cities to acknowledge the anti-Black racism endemic in the field and work to eradicate it.

Race promoter fired: Jim Cummins, promoter of the massive “Dirty Kanza” race, was fired after posting to his personal Facebook page that the shooting of Rayshard Brooks was justified. The episode has renewed calls for the event to change its name as advocates have pointed out for months now that “Dirty Kanza” is a racial slur against the indigenous Kaw people.

Bike sales skyrocket: This bike boom is very real (and it’s all about the family/newbie bikers) with new data that shows April sales went over the $1 billion mark for the first time.

Activist to watch: “The truth is, when a Black person loses their life in a hit-and-run crash, it doesn’t become the highlighted media story. You barely hear our stories.” Tiffanie Stanfield is leading a charge to raise awareness of hit-and-runs through her nonprofit Fighting Hit and Run Driving (H.A.R.D.),

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

New biker guide: You know we’re in the midst of a bike boom when the venerable New York Times publishes a guide on how to become a “cyclist”.

Design justice: Among the many movements that have emerged after the murder of George Floyd is a push to end CPTED (“sep-ted”), or crime prevention through environmental design, because it can lead to more police interactions. Some equate it to stop-and-frisk or a “broken windows” style of enforcement.

Bye, “jaywalking”: A columnist for the Guardian says it’s time to abolish “jaywalking” laws in America.

Ireland gets it: It took a former bike shop owner being elected to a major political office for Ireland to create an “astonishing” transport budget that will include 53% of funding for transit and 20% for biking/walking.

Time for HSR?: To boost the economy and stave off carmaggedon, some experts think it’s time to get serious about high-speed rail. The money ODOT wants to waste widening I-5 in the Rose Quarter could provide a nice kickstart for a Portland to Vancouver BC line!

Micromobility’s moment: Streetsblog points out some very positive signs that point to the resurrection of shared bikes and scooters in cities.

Access and car culture: Hate to say we told you so, but as this article in E&E News points out, “Car ownership has emerged as critical in determining the ease of getting tested” at drive-thru sites across the country.

Are we ready?: As people emerge from lockdown, driving traffic and the harmful emissions that come with it are surging. Has Portland done enough to prepare for this?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
Kana O.Hello, KittyTodd BoulangerDavid HampstenKyle Banerjee Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Charley
Guest
Charley

I’m interested in this CPTED. I’m curious if anyone can provide evidence (anecdotal or scientific) as to the racist effects of design features such as lighting around building entrances and pathways, lots of windows, planting trees and shrubs on private property, or locating car parking behind buildings as opposed to in front of buildings. Honestly, having windows is . . . nice? Windows reduce need for daytime artificial illumination (and the carbon footprint that comes with that electricity), right? Illuminating the entrances to buildings at night makes it easier for people with vision troubles, right? Trees and shrubs sequester carbon, create habitat for wild animals, and provide shade for pedestrians, right?

I’ll admit to a bias here- that it seems like some of these features are just nice to have, affect people regardless of color, and are not an affront to a racially egalitarian society. If we put parking garages and parking lots in front of every building, build offices with no windows, fail to illuminate entrances to the building, and refuse to plant trees and shrubs, aren’t we kind of making our cities full of hard-to-access bunkers?

I’m open to changing my mind, but I’d like to see some evidence. The alternative world of concrete from center-of-road to second-floor sounds unwelcoming.

Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I’d like to learn more about this CPTED concept. I thought I was fairly aware of urban planning and transportation design strategies, but hadn’t heard about that or its racial impact.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I can’t imagine anyone living in these places unless they were forced to.

If implemented, my guess is that those relegated to living in such depressing conditions where it would be harder to look out for their own safety would disproportionately be people of color.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

About 10 years ago I was introduced to the concepts of CPTED at a Hazelwood Neighborhood Association meeting (in East Portland), when police and parks officials explained about cutting back brush along trails and improving lighting so that walkers and joggers could see potential assailants earlier, so that there would be less cover for would-be attackers. The concept makes intuitive sense, but I haven’t ever looked up to see if it has been “proven” to be so in reputable publications.

About 8 months ago at a Bike/Walk NC conference in Winston-Salem (it feels like years ago now) we had a very articulate black presenter explain to all us white folk (98% white in the room, she had a point) why CPTED wasn’t that great for blacks: Many poor blacks lack much privacy in their houses, so they often make calls and conduct their business in their cars, parked in their own driveways or on the street in front of their home, but in way too many instances their white neighbors will call the police on them, thinking they are doing something illegal (they are not), because they are “hiding behind the shrubbery”. She also gave us several anecdotes, including that of a popular bike trail that happens to pass near a local historically black public university (WSSU); for the mostly black students on campus, the trail has a reputation for lots of muggings, drug deals, and rapes, even though there’s never been any reported; for the many whites using the trail, it’s a great safe place to run, walk, and bike, very popular, with lots of meadows, benches, rabbits, etc – very CPTED and inviting to whites (and Asians, Latinx, etc), but not apparently to local blacks, or at least those who live on campus.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

To the extent CPTED facilitates “eyes on the street” (a core tenant of the design practice) and to the extent those are white eyes on black/POC neighbors (as is so frequently the case in Portland’s gentrified and gentrifying neighborhoods), CPTED is a design philosophy that in practice exposes black/POC Portlanders to the biases of their white neighbors, perpetuating racist outcomes—the results can often be along the lines of the Amy Cooper debacle. Or along the lines of two anecdotes relayed to me by friends from the last few weeks: one where the cops were called on a black family playing dominos in Dawson Park because they didn’t look related and weren’t wearing PPE; and another where the cops were called on a black man walking through his side yard to the back of his house to give a key to a new tenant in the neighborhood he’d lived his whole life. In these cases, CPTED principles (which have existed long before the acronym and formal practice) were at play and “eyes on the street” were in effect. How safe did that make the folks going about their lives in their own neighborhoods feel?

For all that, I don’t think CPTED is a toolkit we should throw out. We do have to admit the software is buggy. We do have to acknowledge that it has been a weapon to make people of color uncomfortable and stand out in the spaces it is applied. We do need to consider that CPTED is not applied in a neutral, “racially egalitarian” context and that its success is dependent to a large extent on the judgement of the brains behind the eyes on the street. Given the history of such tools (enforcement, CPTED (traffic diversion has been a CPTED tool in Portland), housing policy, etc.), if we continue to use them, we should hand over control of their implementation and dedicated resources to the communities that have been most harmed by them.

Like enforcement, CPTED (aka creating environments where people deemed suspicious feel uncomfortable) is too often a solution too far down the line, a bandaid for other social ills that should be directly addressed—both the material conditions that plague the houseless and people of color and the bias that causes white people to define those suffering from aforementioned material conditions as suspicious themselves.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The idea of removing “jaywalking” laws is interesting. Would that change who has the ROW when someone is crossing mid-block? Would it effectively make the entire street a crosswalk?

It’s hard for me to see what the traffic ramifications of such a change would be, and the article made no attempt to explore it. Would safety go up or down with more people crossing mid-block?

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
PdxPhoneix
Guest
PdxPhoneix

as with all things right now. it is probably about how people of color are stopped for jaywalking more than white people. All in all I’m not sure it would be a good idea… people don’t seem to pay much attention to it now, & if no penalty… why wouldn’t they just cross wherever/whenever they felt the need.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

This sounds a bit like the argument against the Idaho Stop law (as far as removing penalties making it worse/more dangerous). I’m a bit skeptical to how many lives have been saved by having jaywalking laws. There is a bit of self-preservation involved. I’d wager that most that decide to cross when it’s not safe don’t really care about jaywalking laws/penalties or think they’ll be caught in the first place. Similarly, I doubt most people avoid crossing at unsafe areas because of those laws. Heck, I’ve talked to several people that don’t even use unmarked crosswalks on certain streets even though they’re legal crossings, simply because they don’t think drivers will yield.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

There was a time where we were getting frequent stories about people killed who were crossing busy streets mid-block, so we know it’s dangerous, and that “self preservation” is not enough to prevent all such incidents.

Does a legal prohibition reduces the number of people who undertake the risky decision of whether to “jaywalk”? I have no idea. It obviously did not protect those who were killed doing it, but may have deterred (and thus saved the lives of) others. It may also be that legalizing the practice will force street designers to reckon with the possibility, which might make streets safer. But that also sounds like wishful thinking.

The most obvious remedy (as is seen elsewhere, including lots of urban areas in Europe), is fencing to prevent people from crossing where they’re not intended to. I hate those fences, (and I’m sure they’re expensive) but they do seem to be effective.

Generally speaking, I favor repealing laws that don’t serve the public good.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

You can eliminate jaywalking laws that prevent midblock or against-the-light crossing, without giving pedestrians full right of way in those situations. Even if pedestrians still have to yield to traffic in those scenarios, you can at least legalize the crossing when no one is coming.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I think it would be wiser to push for efficient , double track, electric rail with good frequency and speeds equivalent to Amtrak’s Acela service. This type of rail is cheaper to build, requires less real estate and could be put in place in much shorter time. Much of the perceived ” need for speed” is to compete with airlines. But in the Covid and Post-Covid world that will be less of an issue. If we had frequent, efficient, 100 mph rail service to the Bay Area with HVAC isolated 1 and 2 person compartments compete with work desks and high speed internet it would be a total winner right now. Covid marks the begining of the end for cheap air travel for the masses. The structural damage to the industry caused by the pandemic will cause it to become much smaller and more expensive to survive. To maintain a part of the long distance mobility we enjoyed before the pandemic, modern but practical rail service is essential.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Per the Access and car culture: yes, this has been pretty common here in Honolulu too…with both COVID19 testing and food pantry handouts generally being very car centric…few walk up sites are announced and those that exist generally do not have sun/ rain protection while one waits in a parking lot pop-up site. BUT Hawaii Pacific Health / Straub does have at least one pedestrian walk up testing option that I have seen in town.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Per the “High-Speed Rail” (HSR): investment and upgrades to the Portland to Vancouver BC rail route would be a great outcome from COVID19, and WSDoT rail has made a lot of these investments already through Vancouver and other segments one the last 10 years. The investments in OR and BC have lagged.

THOUGH one of the critical regional bottlenecks is the Portland segment…there most likely needs to be a new “Central Station” location in Portland that does not require it to do the slow backtrack twice across the Willamette to the existing station AND there is the 1910 rail bridge across the Columbia River.

Furthermore, I would not classify the proposed work as true HSR (220 to 250 mph)…given the global best practices it would be more like ‘medium speed rail’ due to the Amtrak Talgo (Pendular & Tango 8) train’s performance speed limit of 125 mph. The Cascade route has even lower operational speeds (30 mph to 79 mph). Once the region’s proposed Ultra High Speed Rail work proposed is completed the Amtrak Cascades would become the “milk run” connecting the smaller stations bypassed by the UHSR service. https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/planning/studies/ultra-high-speed-travel/ground-transportation-study

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests